Did anyone have any luck once they were over 40, I do have one son, he was 6 yesterday, it would be nice if he wasnt an only child but I think we are out of time, I will be 41 at least if she got pregnant again. She was 45 recently.
Sex life could be better but on off we have tried for 3 years now and she hasnt got pregnant
Have not gone down the IVF road and dont want too
Hi mate,
No I was 36 when I did ours earlier this year, so I can't really comment on that. Doing my research though, it shouldnt put your off. IVF can be cruel, but it can produce miracles.
Also, the amount of stories I have heard about couples who started IVF, failed and then got pregnant is nuts. I think it must kick start something.
I know me and the wife will try naturally when we are ready to conceive again.
Oh also, my wife is currently in labour! It's been 36 hours and she's had enough. Just waiting on a C Section now. She has been amazing, but it's been a rough day and a half.