Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!

fowlerisgod4eva

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 4, 2023, 03:00:08 pm
Hey all, small update.
Pretty much the same happened second time around for us.
Egg collection got just 2 eggs so we were pretty down about that.
Both fertilised and both got to blastocyst which got us a bit more excited.
One transferred one frozen.
Transfer went fine, 2 weeks passed, tested and positive - waited for a few days to ring the clinic as last time was pretty instant after the test we knew it hadnt stayed. Rang up and got appt for scan, lasted about 6 days then again it was clear we hadnt maintained the pregnancy.
Mrs took it pretty hard this time which I guess is understandable with all the hormones and hoping etc.
got another appt next week to talk through next steps, hoping that its a touch easier with having a frozen egg to use but no idea really!
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 4, 2023, 10:23:09 pm
Hey mate,
I'm really sorry to hear that. That's such awful news. Having been through the process myself, I can imagine what you are going through. My wife found it very tough and that's such a hard thing to navigate as a male because you will have your own emotions to contend with.
Its positive that you have a frozen egg though and you get to have a go at another transfer.

I have everything crossed for you and your wife.

As always, free for a chat.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 5, 2023, 07:57:47 am
Good luck with your next appointment.

Hopefully they get to bottom of what's going on before your next round of treatment.
Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
November 29, 2023, 09:13:34 am
Did anyone have any luck once they were over 40, I do have one son, he was 6 yesterday, it would be nice if he wasnt an only child but I think we are out of time, I will be 41 at least if she got pregnant again. She was 45 recently.

Sex life could be better but on off we have tried for 3 years now and she hasnt got pregnant

Have not gone down the IVF road and dont want too
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
December 1, 2023, 10:57:47 am
Quote from: paulrazor on November 29, 2023, 09:13:34 am
Did anyone have any luck once they were over 40, I do have one son, he was 6 yesterday, it would be nice if he wasnt an only child but I think we are out of time, I will be 41 at least if she got pregnant again. She was 45 recently.

Sex life could be better but on off we have tried for 3 years now and she hasnt got pregnant

Have not gone down the IVF road and dont want too
Hi mate,

No I was 36 when I did ours earlier this year, so I can't really comment on that. Doing my research though, it shouldnt put your off. IVF can be cruel, but it can produce miracles.

Also, the amount of stories I have heard about couples who started IVF, failed and then got pregnant is nuts. I think it must kick start something.

I know me and the wife will try naturally when we are ready to conceive again.

Oh also, my wife is currently in labour! It's been 36 hours and she's had enough. Just waiting on a C Section now. She has been amazing, but it's been a rough day and a half.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
December 1, 2023, 11:52:38 am
The very best of luck to you

It will be worth it in what I hope will be a short time
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
I've had a daughter. Wow.

She's called Etti and she's wonderful.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Yesterday at 11:36:18 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
I've had a daughter. Wow.

She's called Etti and she's wonderful.
Brilliant news! Congratulations! Hope you are all doing well!
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
I've had a daughter. Wow.

She's called Etti and she's wonderful.

Congratulations to you both mate 🥂🩷
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 12:00:44 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
I've had a daughter. Wow.

She's called Etti and she's wonderful.
tremendous news  :)
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 12:16:33 am
Congratulations mate! Well worth the wait. :D
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 08:06:50 am
Congratulations. Well done
