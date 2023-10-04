Hey all, small update.

Pretty much the same happened second time around for us.

Egg collection got just 2 eggs so we were pretty down about that.

Both fertilised and both got to blastocyst which got us a bit more excited.

One transferred one frozen.

Transfer went fine, 2 weeks passed, tested and positive - waited for a few days to ring the clinic as last time was pretty instant after the test we knew it hadnt stayed. Rang up and got appt for scan, lasted about 6 days then again it was clear we hadnt maintained the pregnancy.

Mrs took it pretty hard this time which I guess is understandable with all the hormones and hoping etc.

got another appt next week to talk through next steps, hoping that its a touch easier with having a frozen egg to use but no idea really!