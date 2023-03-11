« previous next »
Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 11, 2023, 08:45:57 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 11, 2023, 08:36:40 pm
Oh wow. Did you pay to put cameras in to monitor them? Kind of wish we had done that.

Edit: my wife's just told me each clinic does it differently. Some docs check on day 3.
Yeah each does it differently so don't base it on our experience mate.

We thought 5 days but they asked back on the 3rd. Embryo transfer done and she rested for the 5 days following. Did nothing at all.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 10:48:09 am
So we made it to the end of the process.

Out of the three eggs that were retrieved, 2 were deemed suitable. Looking at the percentages you are given at each stage, we were happy with that outcome. We would have liked to have more, but that's life.

Sunday morning one was transferred to my wife and one was frozen.

I got to watch the transfer happen on ultrasound which was a touching moment and really interesting. Its amazing the work that goes into this at each stage and it makes you realise how fragile it all is!

So yeah, we made it to the end. Just fingers crossed that the embryo has taken with a pregnancy test booked next week.

I've found that venting and chatting on here to have been really helpful so thank you to everyone for reaching out on the thread and in private.

I hope future fellow rawkites may find this useful at some point. I'll always be a part of this board, so always free to chat.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 11:44:12 am
Great stuff Fab! Fingers crossed for you both!! I thought pregnancy test was 2 weeks after but long as it's positive who cares!

Wish you both well & anytime you have any Qz don't hesitate to message.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 11:51:37 am
Cheers mate. Our test is booked exactly 2 weeks from when the eggs were fertilised. Transfer was on Sunday so that will be 11 days. I dunno, I just do what I'm told!
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 14, 2023, 11:51:37 am
I just do what I'm told!
Learning quick ;)

How is Mrs? Let us know how it goes.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 01:39:57 pm
Best of luck Fab and anyone else going through similar.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 14, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
Learning quick ;)

How is Mrs? Let us know how it goes.

I till fail to get that bit right ;D

Good luck with it Fab
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
March 14, 2023, 09:01:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2023, 01:45:14 pm
I till fail to get that bit right ;D
You can but try ;D
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm »
Success 😊 found out this morning.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 01:00:35 pm
Congrats mate!
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 03:02:47 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Oh how fantastic for you both mate.  Congratulations 🥳
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 03:04:24 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Up there with your top corner finish against Van Der Sar. Well done mate.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 05:09:52 pm
Brilliant news mate

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 05:40:28 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.
BRILLIANT!!!! When's due date ;D
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 05:43:06 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.

Outstanding, congratulations...
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 10:26:38 pm
Thanks all! It's still very early but we are obviously really happy. It's been months of worry and anxiety, and I'm sure some will continue, but weve decided to let the excitement of it all take over.

Absolutely hats off the the NHS. They've been incredible the whole journey. Tough times, but the staff and what they do is unbelievable.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 10:28:32 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:04:24 pm
Up there with your top corner finish against Van Der Sar. Well done mate.
:lmao
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 10:33:04 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 01:00:13 pm
Success 😊 found out this morning.
get the fuck in mate, give my love to your wife  :)
