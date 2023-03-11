So we made it to the end of the process.



Out of the three eggs that were retrieved, 2 were deemed suitable. Looking at the percentages you are given at each stage, we were happy with that outcome. We would have liked to have more, but that's life.



Sunday morning one was transferred to my wife and one was frozen.



I got to watch the transfer happen on ultrasound which was a touching moment and really interesting. Its amazing the work that goes into this at each stage and it makes you realise how fragile it all is!



So yeah, we made it to the end. Just fingers crossed that the embryo has taken with a pregnancy test booked next week.



I've found that venting and chatting on here to have been really helpful so thank you to everyone for reaching out on the thread and in private.



I hope future fellow rawkites may find this useful at some point. I'll always be a part of this board, so always free to chat.