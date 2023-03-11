« previous next »
Author Topic: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!  (Read 5592 times)

Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 11, 2023, 08:36:40 pm
Oh wow. Did you pay to put cameras in to monitor them? Kind of wish we had done that.

Edit: my wife's just told me each clinic does it differently. Some docs check on day 3.
Yeah each does it differently so don't base it on our experience mate.

We thought 5 days but they asked back on the 3rd. Embryo transfer done and she rested for the 5 days following. Did nothing at all.
So we made it to the end of the process.

Out of the three eggs that were retrieved, 2 were deemed suitable. Looking at the percentages you are given at each stage, we were happy with that outcome. We would have liked to have more, but that's life.

Sunday morning one was transferred to my wife and one was frozen.

I got to watch the transfer happen on ultrasound which was a touching moment and really interesting. Its amazing the work that goes into this at each stage and it makes you realise how fragile it all is!

So yeah, we made it to the end. Just fingers crossed that the embryo has taken with a pregnancy test booked next week.

I've found that venting and chatting on here to have been really helpful so thank you to everyone for reaching out on the thread and in private.

I hope future fellow rawkites may find this useful at some point. I'll always be a part of this board, so always free to chat.
Great stuff Fab! Fingers crossed for you both!! I thought pregnancy test was 2 weeks after but long as it's positive who cares!

Wish you both well & anytime you have any Qz don't hesitate to message.
Cheers mate. Our test is booked exactly 2 weeks from when the eggs were fertilised. Transfer was on Sunday so that will be 11 days. I dunno, I just do what I'm told!
