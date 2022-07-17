hey Fab,
get off the bike (big shorts, loose undies) let those balls relax
Stress is a big thing here, great doing what you already doing, make sure you keep everything happy. Eliminate all stress, well as much as you can, and make time for sex. The kind of sex you were having before you started thinking of kids. Loads of hugs etc...
My wife was really bitter at the start, everyone's pregnant but me kind of stuff, so we discussed adopting etc... Which helped us both take the focus off the treatment.
I also dropped some weight, stopped other silly stuff, but I was really positive, going into it. Not so positive once I have them
Either way best of luck mate