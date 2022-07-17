« previous next »
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
July 17, 2022, 12:40:32 am
afc turkish:
So you didn't spend a lot of time analyzing proper thread placement, just sort of... shot your wad?
No, I just shoved it in without giving it much thought. I assumed it was that easy.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
July 17, 2022, 01:32:41 am
Fabulous_aurelio:
No, I just shoved it in without giving it much thought. I assumed it was that easy.

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
July 17, 2022, 09:50:01 pm
Fabulous_aurelio:
No, I just shoved it in without giving it much thought. I assumed it was that easy.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 12, 2022, 09:52:16 am
So, we have had a call today regarding our IVF. We are going to sign all the forms in 5/6 weeks with treatment starting on the next cycle.

Its all becoming real now and obviously we're a bit emosh this morning.

We have just come back from a very luxurious 3 week holiday where we have drank and smoked a fair bit. Basically, two very large overseas weddings. We only socially smoke.

I have decided to go completely teetotal until the treatment to give my guys the best chance, as that's where the main issue is.

Anyone else that has had IVF, are there any lifestyle tips you may be able to suggest?

Thanks
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 12, 2022, 10:00:50 am
Not from me mate, as Im still a few years off from trying (barring accidents!) but a friend of mines partner is about a week from her due date when they were initially told his sperm may be too immobile to be viable.

Giving up drink was the big one, but it motivated him to lose weight which the Dr said has helped his overall vitality tremendously. Obviously you might not need to lose any, but he went from 15 stone at 5,10 to about 13 stone and he looks better, looks healthier and has kept himself trim whilst his partner has been pregnant.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 12, 2022, 10:04:08 pm
Thanks to both above posters. Will have a read through the insulin link you sent.

I think we are both in decent enough shape. I'm 5'11 and weigh 10st,10.

However we both like to over indulge. Heading to the local bars is more likely than to go for a run

However I'm going to give up alcohol and socially smoking until the treatment is done. Both shouldn't be a problem at all. I stopped being addicted to cigarettes a long time ago, and there's really good non alcoholic options out there.

It seems that exercise is the key to most things health related, with fertility being no different.

I've been cycling everyday, but it's probably doing my balls more damage :lmao
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 12, 2022, 10:24:07 pm
hey Fab,

get off the bike (big shorts, loose undies) let those balls relax  ;D

Stress is a big thing here, great doing what you already doing, make sure you keep everything happy. Eliminate all stress, well as much as you can, and make time for sex. The kind of sex you were having before you started thinking of kids. Loads of hugs etc...

My wife was really bitter at the start, everyone's pregnant but me kind of stuff, so we discussed adopting etc... Which helped us both take the focus off the treatment.

I also dropped some weight, stopped other silly stuff, but I was really positive, going into it. Not so positive once I have them  :lmao

Either way best of luck mate  :)
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 15, 2022, 11:17:38 am
Thanks for the tips all!

Just had the phone call this morning that we sign all the docs for the IVF on the 31st of this month. Sooner than we thought. The wife is now, understandably anxious.

Both excited though 😊
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 17, 2022, 06:08:46 am
The very best of luck to you both mate.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
August 17, 2022, 08:04:27 am
Good luck!

Mrs starts her medication soon and then things accelerate pretty quickly after that.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 8, 2022, 12:18:57 pm
So update.
Mrs and I have been going through the IVF process the past month. Shes has been self injecting the past week and a half. We had a scan yesterday to check on her ovaries. We had another one this morning with a plan to go in to hospital on Monday for egg collection. At todays scan were told that there were only 2 suitable eggs. They would usually look for 10.

We were given a couple of options. 1) Go ahead with collection on Monday or 2) stop the process and start again (maybe next month) with a higher drug dosage.

We have decided to go with the latter as we only get one shot on the NHS for egg collection. My wifes cycle and body might not be ready for November, and as there are a few Christmas shuts down at the hospital and clinic, we could be looking after December.

However we are thinking positively and let's hope that with a higher dosage, we can produce more eggs.

There is also the chance that we could naturally get pregnant between now and the time we start treatment again due to the two eggs that the mrs currently has.

We are having another scan on Monday to see if the nurses can provide a drug to trigger the release of those eggs. However they won't do it if there are are more than 2 eggs present as that could result in multiple pregnancy.

All a bit of a mind fuck this stuff ay!? Hope you other lads going through it are all okay
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 8, 2022, 01:42:46 pm
You sure about that? When Mrs had her scan it was about follicles. They didn't tell us viable eggs until after the collection and the following day?

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 8, 2022, 06:28:00 pm
The G in Gerrard:
You sure about that? When Mrs had her scan it was about follicles. They didn't tell us viable eggs until after the collection and the following day?


You are right. Replace the word egg with follicles. She had two good sized follicles, one medium one.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 8, 2022, 10:34:25 pm
Fabulous_aurelio:
You are right. Replace the word egg with follicles. She had two good sized follicles, one medium one.
Ah no worries. I did think you meant that.

Since she started medication they checked her once before date of collection? Mrs had two scans and amended her dosage accordingly before the day of collection.

Good luck for Monday.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 8, 2022, 11:09:37 pm
Yesterday was day 9 of injections and we had a scan. They told us to come back today and have another scan. This time there were two people looking. One seemed more senior than the other and that's when they gave us the options.

Cheers mate. Wife's understandably glum but I'm feeling more positive. Obviously gutted we have to wait a while to start again, but trying to be stronger for her.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
October 9, 2022, 03:46:32 pm
Mrs started with the one injection and by day 3 iirc it was two different a day so agree with sentiment that it's way tougher for Mrs than ourselves.

We started with NHS and whilst no issue with them, found it a slower process which was frustrating.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
January 11, 2023, 10:18:04 am
How are those in this thread getting on?
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
January 11, 2023, 10:24:50 am
The G in Gerrard:
How are those in this thread getting on?
We ended up stopping our first go as the Mrs only produced 2 fully formed follicles and 2 under developed ones. The consultant suggested we stop the treatment, give ourselves a month or so to reset and then go back again, but this time with a higher dosage of drugs, using the long protocol method.

They think this way she will produce more follicles. If not, we will go for egg collection with what we have got.

We chose to start again next month as we wanted to enjoy Christmas and fully indulge ourselves! We've given ourselves a month to reset, quit the alcohol and get back in the gym.

Fingers crossed we have a bit more luck this time.

How are you getting on?
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
January 11, 2023, 10:42:35 am
Fabulous_aurelio:
We ended up stopping our first go as the Mrs only produced 2 fully formed follicles and 2 under developed ones. The consultant suggested we stop the treatment, give ourselves a month or so to reset and then go back again, but this time with a higher dosage of drugs, using the long protocol method.

They think this way she will produce more follicles. If not, we will go for egg collection with what we have got.

We chose to start again next month as we wanted to enjoy Christmas and fully indulge ourselves! We've given ourselves a month to reset, quit the alcohol and get back in the gym.

Fingers crossed we have a bit more luck this time.

How are you getting on?
Good luck with it :) Fingers crossed! Has your Mrs tried fertility acupuncture?

Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
January 11, 2023, 10:50:58 am
The G in Gerrard:
Good luck with it :) Fingers crossed! Has your Mrs tried fertility acupuncture?



No...but go on!?

We were told about a few extra treatments we could paid for to help, but decided against it the first time.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
January 11, 2023, 10:55:42 am
Fabulous_aurelio:
No...but go on!?

We were told about a few extra treatments we could paid for to help, but decided against it the first time.
Our consultant wasn't overly interested by it ;D but helped Mrs from mental point of view and calmed her down. So didn't see harm in it.

Not sure where you are based but you can find it nationally.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
January 11, 2023, 11:22:33 am
We're in Yorkshire. Appreciate it, I'll float the idea by the Mrs.

How did you guys get on with yours? I beleive you were someway ahead of us in the process?
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Yesterday at 08:51:18 am
Next week should be our egg collection. Well, we've been told it will be. We have our scan on Friday and fingers crossed there are a good number of follicles there.

This is our 2nd and final shot on the NHS so it's anxious times in our house. Also the wife's hormones are through the roof. Anyone that's gone through this will most likely know how tough a stage this is.

Obviously this is quite a public place to talk about this, but I don't know another couple that have been through it, so it's a good outlet. I've been listening to podcasts etc to help, the wife has done the same and she has colleagues that have done IVF that she chats with.

I'll throw it out there, if anyone's going through, or plans to go through this process and wants to talk, private message me, I'll happily listen.
Re: Lads, Trying to Conceive is a Ballache!
Today at 04:31:00 pm
Good luck, hope it works out for you both.



