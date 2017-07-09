They (Rishi and co) want to save the commercial property portfolios of their peers and the big businesses like Pret A Manger. They'll pretend their concern is centered around employees but that's nonsense. It certainly seems ridiculous to suggest people should start cramming on to the tube/train during a pandemic anyway when the majority aren't vaccinated. I also feel like they know this will be unsuccessful in London and will start to blame TFL debts on Sadiq and push for the "ending" of the London Mayor role.



There are of course benefits to working in an office at times but a lot of industries have realised their employees work perfectly efficiently from home and are able to continue working like normal. The bit I think that is missed the most are the training aspects for more junior members. Corporate types definitely overestimate the 'office camaraderie' of their wider teams - I think normal people generally if you talk to people frankly about it aren't that bothered about workplace relationships or even going out for a weekly drink with their team, maybe just on occasion.



I think businesses need to reimagine how this works. Provide flexible desk arrangements if necessary but understand many will not want to go back to an office full time now. My company will only ask us to come in if we have important meetings, training or some special event. I work for a start-up that's funded by one of the biggest insurance and investment companies in the world, but even their main business units aren't planning to return any time soon - and it seems likely they too will be on flexible working from home arrangements.



If I move jobs, I will now expect working from home to not be sneered upon or an occasional thing and would be pushing for full-time. I'd even take a pay-cut if necessary. I simply do not want to have to commute 1.5-2 hours for 5 days a week to do something I can do from the comfort of my bedroom. The job is soul crushing enough itself, I don't need to be seeing people wearing Karrimor backpacks running to catch the train.



I would be willing to support my local high street too, something I've never had a need to do before. I'll get a lunch or coffee from a local business instead of being forced to eat some crap Pret A Manger sandwich. I would like to see a focus for businesses to move to more of a "local" focus but without the big franchises taking up the high street.