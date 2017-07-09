I used to work two days from home pre-covid and have been working from home all the time for the last year. For me, Id be happy to carry on with the current arrangements with maybe the odd visit to work to catch up in person, say once a month. Its saved me lots of money in rail fares and Ive been a lot more productive work-wise, so get less stressed about workload building up. I think my company is potentially going to accommodate everyones wishes. Thats the noises theyre making anyway. Well see. I love working from home but some of my colleagues hate it, so if its a horses for courses policy that would make a lot of sense for us.
The technology (Teams) seemed to come in at exactly the right time. It used to be a bit of a ball ache arranging a meeting as were spread out over three sites. But now? Dead easy, just set up a Teams mtg, job done. Theres the odd connection failure and sometimes its harder to read the mood in a virtual meeting compared to being in person. But generally its been a huge and positive step forward for the way we all work. If we do have to all go back to the office it could be a bit noisy and distracting as weve all got used to yabbering away on Teams all day.