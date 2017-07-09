I used to work two days from home pre-covid and have been working from home all the time for the last year. For me, Id be happy to carry on with the current arrangements with maybe the odd visit to work to catch up in person, say once a month. Its saved me lots of money in rail fares and Ive been a lot more productive work-wise, so get less stressed about workload building up. I think my company is potentially going to accommodate everyones wishes. Thats the noises theyre making anyway. Well see. I love working from home but some of my colleagues hate it, so if its a horses for courses policy that would make a lot of sense for us.



The technology (Teams) seemed to come in at exactly the right time. It used to be a bit of a ball ache arranging a meeting as were spread out over three sites. But now? Dead easy, just set up a Teams mtg, job done. Theres the odd connection failure and sometimes its harder to read the mood in a virtual meeting compared to being in person. But generally its been a huge and positive step forward for the way we all work. If we do have to all go back to the office it could be a bit noisy and distracting as weve all got used to yabbering away on Teams all day.