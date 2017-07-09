Poll

So.. returning to the office.. what do we think?

I worked from home anyway and want to continue that (Full time)
I worked from home, but want to return to the office a couple of days a week
I worked from home, but want to return to the office full time
I worked in an office and want to continue that (Full time)
I worked in an office, but want to work from home a couple of days a week
I worked in an office, but want to work from home now
I used to work in the office and from home and want to continue that
I used to work in the office and from home but want to work in the office all the time
I used to work in the office and from home but want to work from home all the time
I live abroad, don't work or like cheese.
Author Topic: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?  (Read 470 times)

The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« on: Today at 11:47:40 am »
So, to complement the other thread on this, now that the Government want us all to return to the office, what do we think?
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:54:57 am »
I don't think it's wrong for politicians to be concerned with employers choosing to use this as a chance to cost-cut and do something that's not for the benefit of employees

Companies will portray this as 'flexible working', when there are going to be people denied the choice to go back to working in an office and will be forced to work from home (or find a new job)

This is happening already and it's already had big local impact

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-england-merseyside-56536543

Santander have scrapped plans to build a new site in Bootle, construction would have already been underway without Covid. And Instead, they are actually shutting the original site down that's been in use for 50+ years, previously the home of Girobank. 2000 workers will be forced to work from home permanently. And that's not to mention the impact on the trades in the surrounding area, as well as taxis and so on.

I don't think politicians can ignore this issue as it's going to be rapid changes in areas that were hoping to recover from Covid  I don't know exactly what they can do, but any decisions by companies that will put people out of work is worth their attention absolutely...
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:55:07 am »
Ideally I'd like to work from home 3 or 4 days a week but I won't get away with that as we need a certain number from our team in the office once everyone else is back, but I would settle for 3 days a week in the office.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:55:17 pm »
I don't need to be in the office and hate being there as I get interrupted far too much and it affects my concentration. Even though my commute is only 5 miles, I hate it due to the inbred thick as fuck Mancs who manage to make it take 30 minutes due to not understanding that blocking yellow boxes fucks up traffic flow :no

Talk is 2 days a month, I can live with that.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
I'll probably aim to go back to the office regularly, I live close by anyway and it's easier to stick to my work hours if I have to be in the office at a certain time. I think I've also just had some issues with spending way too much time at my desk when at home, at least at the office I need to get up to travel there and back, plus it's close to the gym and I miss my old routine of working out every lunch.

I might work from home on days where I have something else planned, like a lunch trip to the driving range, or on days where I just can't be bothered going in.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:47 pm »
It isnt going to happen.  Companies are not planning to return the way they were.  Some time in the office?  Yes. But no way all
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:04:08 pm
I'll probably aim to go back to the office regularly, I live close by anyway and it's easier to stick to my work hours if I have to be in the office at a certain time. I think I've also just had some issues with spending way too much time at my desk when at home, at least at the office I need to get up to travel there and back, plus it's close to the gym and I miss my old routine of working out every lunch.

I might work from home on days where I have something else planned, like a lunch trip to the driving range, or on days where I just can't be bothered going in.

I've got physio Tuesday due to this - I'm going to get exercises from her and set a timer to make sure I get up every 20-30 minutes
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm »
I could live with going in 1-3 days a week but can't bear the thought of going back in full-time. Getting up at 8.45 instead of 7 has been lovely, I'm so much more rested and relaxed, and I get the same amount of work done. Do not miss that 2 hour commute every day. My work recently built a big, shiny office for the 2,000 employees though, so I'd assume that makes it more likely they want people back in.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:18:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:45 pm
I've got physio Tuesday due to this - I'm going to get exercises from her and set a timer to make sure I get up every 20-30 minutes

Yeah it can cause so many problems if you're not careful. I had the odd issue back when I worked in the office but regular gym trips kept me fairly healthy, but the last few months I've definitely had a lot more issues around my calves, forearms, ankles, etc. I've just ordered a standing desk for home (I have one at the office already, but we just moved to a new place so hopefully it hasn't "accidentally" ended up with one of the managers), so that should help once I can get back into the habit of using it.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:10:47 pm
It isnt going to happen.  Companies are not planning to return the way they were.  Some time in the office?  Yes. But no way all
And I would suggest given the implications of WFH will have on costs, many bosses and companies who would like all their staff in the office will need to change tack to remain competitive. It seems inevitable that the office work landscape will change, and not just for some companies.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:25:48 pm
And I would suggest given the implications of WFH will have on costs, many bosses and companies who would like all their staff in the office will need to change tack to remain competitive. It seems inevitable that the office work landscape will change, and not just for some companies.
Plus, the top end sales people?  They wine and dine, they stay in nice hotels.  None of that has happened and theyre  still making money.

Its a gravy train, and not having it has made very little impact and saved millions and millions in costs.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:42:37 pm »
I used to work two days from home pre-covid and have been working from home all the time for the last year. For me, Id be happy to carry on with the current arrangements with maybe the odd visit to work to catch up in person, say once a month. Its saved me lots of money in rail fares and Ive been a lot more productive work-wise, so get less stressed about workload building up. I think my company is potentially going to accommodate everyones wishes. Thats the noises theyre making anyway. Well see. I love working from home but some of my colleagues hate it, so if its a horses for courses policy that would make a lot of sense for us.

The technology (Teams) seemed to come in at exactly the right time. It used to be a bit of a ball ache arranging a meeting as were spread out over three sites. But now? Dead easy, just set up a Teams mtg, job done. Theres the odd connection failure and sometimes its harder to read the mood in a virtual meeting compared to being in person. But generally its been a huge and positive step forward for the way we all work. If we do have to all go back to the office it could be a bit noisy and distracting as weve all got used to yabbering away on Teams all day.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:08:17 pm »
^

We have a daily department meeting, there's the core 11 and then the director pops in now and again or one of the 2 project managers. We're spread out between London, Cardiff, Birmingham and the North West and its great.

I'm also learning the phone system, I do some Admin and am building the disaster recovery. The woman who is teaching me works in London and just by webex meetings, screen sharing and screenshots I'm picking it all up. If we need to chat its a quick webex meeting, so much better than emails and phone calls.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:09:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:10:47 pm
It isnt going to happen.  Companies are not planning to return the way they were.  Some time in the office?  Yes. But no way all

Yep, the council department I work for has already said that very thing, it won't go back to the way it was, especially as they can see some people are able to work from home.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:14:03 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:08:17 pm
^

We have a daily department meeting, there's the core 11 and then the director pops in now and again or one of the 2 project managers. We're spread out between London, Cardiff, Birmingham and the North West and its great.

I'm also learning the phone system, I do some Admin and am building the disaster recovery. The woman who is teaching me works in London and just by webex meetings, screen sharing and screenshots I'm picking it all up. If we need to chat its a quick webex meeting, so much better than emails and phone calls.
Completely agree, much better way of working for us too. Everyone used to have an auto phone on their desk, quick 5 digit job so was easy. Then we moved to hot desking so you had to remember to login to the auto phone where you were sitting. Everyone forgot so youd either get no answer or get through to someone else who was sat there. Could never get hold of anyone! Now you can see if theyre online and free, hit the button and youre chatting away and screen sharing like you say. Maybe most companys have been working like this for years, no idea, but its fairly new for us and even for an auld Luddite like myself, its great.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:20:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:08:17 pm
^

We have a daily department meeting, there's the core 11 and then the director pops in now and again or one of the 2 project managers. We're spread out between London, Cardiff, Birmingham and the North West and its great.

I'm also learning the phone system, I do some Admin and am building the disaster recovery. The woman who is teaching me works in London and just by webex meetings, screen sharing and screenshots I'm picking it all up. If we need to chat its a quick webex meeting, so much better than emails and phone calls.

We're actually working on integrating our phone system into Teams so users can have all calls to their work mobiles and desk phones redirected to Teams, as well as being able to dial out to phone numbers from Teams.
Re: The Government want people to return to the office. How do we feel about that?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:29:17 pm »
Im ready for it, but its a big building & Im in & out all the time. A lot of people, including the girl I share with, have found working from home very do-able.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork
