World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread

Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #360 on: Today at 09:23:14 pm
Timo Werner with another classic Timo Werner sitter miss.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

B0151?

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #361 on: Today at 09:24:05 pm
Still can't over get the fella in the Trent thread who said it was the right decision by Southgate as he doesn't suit his style of play. Exactly what style of play is that.

I mean if it's playing like this, Trent more than suits it on the basis of this season  :lmao
Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #362 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm
Denmark have layed down the law in Austria. Have a 4-0 kicking in your own back yard.
a treeless whopper

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #363 on: Today at 09:25:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:15:39 pm
Why the hell is Robbo still playing with Scotland 4-0 up?

Its typical that so many of our players got a break and the two that needed it didnt.

Rest both for Arsenal.
gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:26:06 pm
Kalvin Phillips looks painfully out of his depth.

In an England game.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #365 on: Today at 09:26:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Things were getting strange I was starting to worry as everyone was saying he's been on form this season after being abject for the last 5.

Is the first part a Mulder and Scully reference? :D
TheShanklyGates

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #366 on: Today at 09:26:26 pm
Some finish that to be fair.
B0151?

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #367 on: Today at 09:27:16 pm
And if it's relying on set pieces to save them again, Trent would suit that too
thekitkatshuffler

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #368 on: Today at 09:27:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:26:26 pm
Some finish that to be fair.
Well the key to those finishes is to keep your head over the ball, so Maguire should be world fucking class at it.
Hazell

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #369 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:26:12 pm
Is the first part a Mulder and Scully reference? :D

Of course!
TheShanklyGates

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #370 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia :o
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #371 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm
Jogi Loew needs sacking  :P
Samie

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #372 on: Today at 09:28:57 pm
How shite is Werner?

Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #373 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm
Germany 2-1 down against North Macedonia. Low has ruined everything he achieved there.
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #374 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm
Emre Can has had an absolute stinker for both goals!
Samie

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #375 on: Today at 09:29:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:29:24 pm
Emre Can has had an absolute stinker for both goals!

The fuck is he doing playing for Germany? He's average at best.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #376 on: Today at 09:31:32 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:29:02 pm
Germany 2-1 down against North Macedonia. Low has ruined everything he achieved there.

Surely youd have to do a lot more than a bad home defeat to ruin the legacy of a World Cup win?
afc turkish

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #377 on: Today at 09:32:23 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:32 pm
Surely youd have to do a lot more than a bad home defeat to ruin the legacy of a World Cup win?

there's the hair, too...
Samie

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #378 on: Today at 09:32:25 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:32 pm
Surely youd have to do a lot more than a bad home defeat to ruin the legacy of a World Cup win?

Mac Red is in the Macedonia team for fuck sakes.
Yorkykopite

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #379 on: Today at 09:32:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:15:39 pm
Why the hell is Robbo still playing with Scotland 4-0 up?

Because it's a fierce local derby and Robbo knows the importance of the occasion.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #380 on: Today at 09:33:06 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:32:23 pm
there's the hair, too...
And the bum sniffing.
KevLFC

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #381 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm
England are so dull, always have been apart from the odd game. Have the most boring group too.
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #382 on: Today at 09:34:43 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:32 pm
Surely youd have to do a lot more than a bad home defeat to ruin the legacy of a World Cup win?

yeah, they won't take the world cup they won under him away from Germany for this either! Nothing ruins that.

But Loew hasnt been doing his job for ages now, but he did have a lot of credit in the bank, but Germany likely should have not been so loyal.
Wullie160975

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #383 on: Today at 09:35:24 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:33:59 pm
England are so dull, always have been apart from the odd game. Have the most boring group too.

Nope - an entertaining team to watch according to Rice - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56586894
KevLFC

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #384 on: Today at 09:35:54 pm
I swear Declan Rice is so overated
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #385 on: Today at 09:36:37 pm
That TImo Werner miss though  ;D  Every season he misses about 10 absolute sitters, he seems to be getting worse too.
Medellin

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #386 on: Today at 09:37:40 pm
Gerry Attrick

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #387 on: Today at 09:39:24 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:32 pm
Surely youd have to do a lot more than a bad home defeat to ruin the legacy of a World Cup win?

Theyve not been good for about 7 years. That horrendous World Cup display in Russia and these kind of performances are at the forefront now. Hes Wenger basically.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #388 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:35:54 pm
I swear Declan Rice is so overated

I honestly never get what it is about him. It's honestly baffling how much he is rated for a player who has shown barely anything to show he is better than mediocre.
jillc

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #389 on: Today at 09:40:08 pm
Werner wasting the pass.
Medellin

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #390 on: Today at 09:42:49 pm
An all time Löw for Germany.
jillc

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #391 on: Today at 09:43:10 pm »
Germany lose, amazing for Macedonia.
Online Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #392 on: Today at 09:44:08 pm »
If German fans hated TImo Werner before, theyll be hating him even more tonight  ;D

Still, not just him thats not performed. 
Online Bobinhood

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #393 on: Today at 09:45:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:21:46 pm
He's talking a fair bit of waffle tonight is Dixon. About the handball by Maguire, he said - tell me how that's a penalty. Maguire has his hand up because he has his hands on the back of the Polish attacker, what else is he supposed to be.  errr maybe not have his hands on the mans back ?

According to the rules of the game (FA edition) "It cant be a penalty if the ball directly hits your upraised hand which is only where it is because you were pushing a man to the ground, because obviously the man you've fouled was not about to score hes lying on the ground, and the handball clearly wasn't deliberate because you were using it to foul somebody else at the time, so under no circumstance like that is Sir Harry ever considered Unnatural, with the possible exception of his head which is fine anyway because its English even if freakishly large."

So pretty clear then, all good.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #394 on: Today at 09:47:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:32 pm
Surely youd have to do a lot more than a bad home defeat to ruin the legacy of a World Cup win?

Online John C

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #395 on: Today at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:29:56 pm
The fuck is he doing playing for Germany? He's average at best.
If my lad was a member of the site he'd testify that I never rated Can :)
Online PeterTheRed

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #396 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:32:25 pm
Mac Red is in the Macedonia team for fuck sakes.

 :lmao
