World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #240 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm
Who the fuck were they playing? ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Ray K

  Truthiness
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #241 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Who the fuck were they playing? ;D
Mongolia.

The FA of Ireland are already on the phone with them organising a 5 match friendly series this summer.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

BIG DICK NICK

  Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #242 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Mongolia.

The FA of Ireland are already on the phone with them organising a 5 match friendly series this summer.

My moneys on Genghis and the lads.
Ray K

  Truthiness
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #243 on: Today at 03:06:56 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:57:36 pm
My moneys on Genghis and the lads.
There are no easy games in international football. Apart from Ireland at home.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

elsewhere

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #244 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Mongolia.

The FA of Ireland are already on the phone with them organising a 5 match friendly series this summer.
;D
jlb

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #245 on: Today at 07:34:01 pm
Jota, Gini, Kabak, Neco, Harry Wilson all starting.

Grujic came on as a sub earlier.
Dave McCoy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #246 on: Today at 07:37:38 pm
Gerry Attrick

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #247 on: Today at 07:59:33 pm
Czech Republic much the best so far. Wales have nothing to offer and theyve given up a couple of good chances.
princeoftherocks

  black sheep scouse
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #248 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm
portugal on telly anywhere?  Much obliged, like.

never  mind, got it on 'ss premier league'
dios esta buena

Wullie160975

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #249 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm
princeoftherocks

  black sheep scouse
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #250 on: Today at 08:19:00 pm
Quote from: jlb on Today at 07:34:01 pm
Jota, Gini, Kabak, Neco, Harry Wilson all starting.

Grujic came on as a sub earlier.

Hope springs eternal.
dios esta buena

Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #251 on: Today at 08:22:48 pm
What a cross from Neco, deserved a finish, decent save though.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

BoRed

  BoRac
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #252 on: Today at 08:29:11 pm
James expecting to get a penalty as if he's playing for Man Utd.
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:29:36 pm
James forgot who he was playing for there   ::)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

jedimaster

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #254 on: Today at 08:30:10 pm
Luxembourg heading to their first World Cup maybe?  ;D
gerrardisgod

  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #255 on: Today at 08:32:56 pm
Diogoal.
AHA!

a treeless whopper

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #256 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm
Jota with another.
b_joseph

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #257 on: Today at 08:34:47 pm
Neto to Jota...that would be very nice next year
thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #258 on: Today at 08:44:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:37:38 pm
This has to be a joke, right?

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12261053/aidy-boothroyd-says-england-u21-job-is-utterly-impossible-and-defends-young-lions-selection-policy
I heard an interview with Boothroyd a few weeks back where he was saying he was actually a big success as U21 manager because the entire squad (or maybe starting XI??) of his last tournament failure had gone on to establish themselves in the Premier League.  You've got to admire the confidence of a man who thinks his ham-fisted coaching for a couple of weeks a year is the reason those players made it while simultaneously ignoring that he failed to get out of the group stage with such a talented squad.

He also acts like he's the only manager to lose the best of his age group to the senior side when the Portugal team that he lost to could theoretically have called on Joao Felix and Pedro Neto were they not playing for the senior side.
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #259 on: Today at 08:49:34 pm
Patrik Schick sent off.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Bangin Them In

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #260 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm
The absolute egotistical failures that coach in the English setup is laughable

No track record of either success or development at any level yet they all talk a big game

A win for the Liverpool country

Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #261 on: Today at 08:58:36 pm
Thats some fantastic defending from James Lawrence.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Medellin

  Yeah right..
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #262 on: Today at 09:01:12 pm
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #263 on: Today at 09:03:50 pm
Czech player doing a Harry Kane there, initiating contact for a peno, ref didnt buy it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Dave McCoy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #264 on: Today at 09:04:41 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:44:35 pm
I heard an interview with Boothroyd a few weeks back where he was saying he was actually a big success as U21 manager because the entire squad (or maybe starting XI??) of his last tournament failure had gone on to establish themselves in the Premier League.  You've got to admire the confidence of a man who thinks his ham-fisted coaching for a couple of weeks a year is the reason those players made it while simultaneously ignoring that he failed to get out of the group stage with such a talented squad.

He also acts like he's the only manager to lose the best of his age group to the senior side when the Portugal team that he lost to could theoretically have called on Joao Felix and Pedro Neto were they not playing for the senior side.

Nothing is perfect at any FA and I'm sure there are things that could be done better.  But you can't say that Boothroyd has done anything, at any level, that indicates he's anything other than a terrible manager.  One of the responses to that article was he managed a Watford side in 2006 that completed 75 passes in a match and almost won.  75 passes.  In a single match.  Granted in 2006 the football is completely different but come on.

Whoever at the FA actually agreed to pay Boothroyd anything to do this job would have gotten more value out of just taking the money out to the front of the building and lighting it on fire while punching themselves in the crotch as it burned.
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #265 on: Today at 09:17:56 pm
Jonny Williams beard is spectacular.

Now Wales down to 10 as well. Connor Roberts sent off, 2nd yellow. Czech lad got him sent off there making a huge fuss.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

John C

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #266 on: Today at 09:18:24 pm
That was a harsh yellow/red imo
Theoldkopite

  Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #267 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm
Didnt think that was even a foul, let alone a yellow card!
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
Reply #268 on: Today at 09:20:09 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:18:24 pm
That was a harsh yellow/red imo

its loathsome seeing players grab their face and fall in agony when the contact was not with the face.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Caligula?

  • SPQR
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #269 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm »
Turkey have blown a 3-1 lead at home to Latvia of all teams  :o
Online Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #270 on: Today at 09:22:55 pm »
great goal that from Wales  8)

Moore to Bale to James.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
