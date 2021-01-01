I heard an interview with Boothroyd a few weeks back where he was saying he was actually a big success as U21 manager because the entire squad (or maybe starting XI??) of his last tournament failure had gone on to establish themselves in the Premier League. You've got to admire the confidence of a man who thinks his ham-fisted coaching for a couple of weeks a year is the reason those players made it while simultaneously ignoring that he failed to get out of the group stage with such a talented squad.



He also acts like he's the only manager to lose the best of his age group to the senior side when the Portugal team that he lost to could theoretically have called on Joao Felix and Pedro Neto were they not playing for the senior side.



Nothing is perfect at any FA and I'm sure there are things that could be done better. But you can't say that Boothroyd has done anything, at any level, that indicates he's anything other than a terrible manager. One of the responses to that article was he managed a Watford side in 2006 that completed 75 passes in a match and almost won. 75 passes. In a single match. Granted in 2006 the football is completely different but come on.Whoever at the FA actually agreed to pay Boothroyd anything to do this job would have gotten more value out of just taking the money out to the front of the building and lighting it on fire while punching themselves in the crotch as it burned.