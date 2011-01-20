Considering all the hype about the players emerging for England, the two line ups this international break have been staggeringly ordinary. England definitely have some talent, but Southgate is obsessed with rewarding sub-standard players for having a short bit of okay form. The likes of Lingard who has been shit for 10 years getting recalled because hes had a few good games for West Ham sums it up. Then you have Watkins and Phillips just arent very good.



The last England game I watched was Croatia at the World Cup, but I think one thing they suffer a bit for was a lost generation between the Gerrard/Rooney/Beckham/Ashley Cole 2000's team and the younger team Southgate put together at the World Cup. Not helped by the shambolic reign of Hodgson.Going into a big tournament you want a good crop of players in their late 20s into 30/31. Players of that age England have got Lingard, Trippier, Maguire, Walker, Coady. Henderson being the best of them, but injured currently.They've got Stones, Kane, Sterling mid-20s (some of the younger crop from the last World Cup) but there's a whole host of players in their early 20's or even teens. There's that lack of major quality in the older age groups.