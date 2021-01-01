« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread  (Read 4332 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:49:57 pm »
Didn't watch the England game but had to nip out last night and had R5L on the car radio. They were talking about the likely squad for this year's Euro's and the two pundits (don't know who they were) were saying the final attacking place was between Sancho and Lingard.

Glad I wasn't taking a swig of Coke at the time or I'd have spattered the windscreen and crashed.

Really, WTF? Beanz? I know Southgate is a clueless twat and is big on having favourites, but seriously, a guy that was frozen out of the Man U set-up because he was shit, then loaned out and had a brief patch of looking good in a new team, and from reports did fine against a team of part-timers last night. Now being talked about an England place? FFS
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:59:58 am
That is a filthy midfield. I reckon at least two would be sent off before halftime.

Ha ha
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,022
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 08:44:48 am
Andy @ Allerton

Buck Pete
John C
Fordy
Oooojason

Chopper
Big Dick Nick
Capon Debaser

Sinnermichael
Rob1966
MichaelA



Thoughts below...

Andy @ Allerton - screams at his defence like peak Schmeichel. Gets down to low shots like peak Taibi

Buck Pete - Gobby as anything. Winds up the opposition winger like Robbo on Irn Bru
John C - Absolute Rolls Royce. Strolls through games without breaking sweat
Fordy - Liability. Big and physical but out of control. Like Phil Jones but funnier
Oooojason - Great engine. Would be better if he didnt go round filming everything as he plays

Chopper - Doesnt stray from the centre circle. Instigates all kick offs, both footballing and otherwise
Big Dick Nick - Wand of a left foot. Bags of energy. Tons of skill. The complete package
Capon Debaser - Maverick. Could get sent off after 10. Could win the game single handed

Sinnermichael - Loves to mimic a goal celebration. Skilful and tricky
Rob1966 - Old School. Arse as big as Liverpool and not afraid to use it. What he lacks in pace he makes up for in lack of pace
MichaelA - lives in Edinburgh, loves his indie music. A modern day Pat Nevin


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:46:32 pm by BIG DICK NICK »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,084
  • Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Thoughts below...

Oooojason - Great engine. Would be better if he didnt go round filming everything as he plays



The lads are now okay with me and the camera - as we've got a 'behind the scenes' series deal with Amazon; tentatively called 'Pay your fucking taxes you inhuman pricks'.

(it is a working title).

Sabu Pundit is doing the narration.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:34:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Thoughts below...

Andy @ Allerton - screams at his defence like peak Schmeichel. Gets down to low shots like peak Taino

Buck Pete - Gobby as anything. Winds up the opposition winger like Robbo on Irn Bru
John C - Absolute Rolls Royce. Strolls through games without breaking sweat
Fordy - Liability. Big and physical but out of control. Like Phil Jones but funnier
Oooojason - Great engine. Would be better if he didnt go round filming everything as he plays

Chopper - Doesnt stray from the centre circle. Instigates all kick offs, both footballing and otherwise
Big Dick Nick - Wand of a left foot. Bags of energy. Tons of skill. The complete package
Capon Debaser - Maverick. Could get sent off after 10. Could win the game single handed

Sinnermichael - Loves to mimic a goal celebration. Skilful and tricky
Rob1966 - Old School. Arse as big as Liverpool and not afraid to use it. What he lacks in pace he makes up for in lack of pace
MichaelA - lives in Edinburgh, loves his indie music. A modern day Pat Nevin




 ;D
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,472
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Thoughts below...

Andy @ Allerton - screams at his defence like peak Schmeichel. Gets down to low shots like peak Taibi


You better hope Anthony Taylor isn't the ref.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,637
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm »
Just realised I haven't watched ANY international football since the last World Cup final. Qualifying, friendlies and Nations league just seems a massive waste of time. Especially when England get such walkover groups every time.

I've never missed a game of a Euros or World Cup before, but doubt i'll watch any of the 2022 World Cup. Undecided whether to bother with the Euros or not.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm »
Just switched on to Russia vs Slovenia.

Something seemed strange then realised there were fans in the ground! Surreal.
Logged

Online downtown

  • abbewy
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
  • Has skin in the game (about stuff he talks about)
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
^ 15,000 !

Not surprising as Russia is almost fully free inside with few restrictions...all ass gathering restrictions are to be lifted in a few weeks, so the victory day parade on may 9 will go ahead like 2019.

a recent study showed 50% of Moscovites have covid anti-bodies already.

foreign travel there still restricted from most countries, but hopefully, it'll change by June! really really wanna go again after 3 years. White Nights in SPB  :)
Logged

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm »
Would have been interesting to see Kabak up against Haaland. I don't think they played against each other in the Bundesliga.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:54:02 pm »
Turkey having a bit of a resurgence.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,022
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:04:58 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:54:02 pm
Turkey having a bit of a resurgence.

Did they make the Euros?
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
Gini surviving an assault against the Latvians.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,132
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:18:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:04:58 pm
Did they make the Euros?
yes we did
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,132
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:18:35 pm »
Norway 0 Turkey 3

2nd goal for Ozan Tufan
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,499
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:18:59 pm »
Turkey look a really good side again after years in the wilderness
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,132
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:19:59 pm »
Yusuf (Lille midfielder) almost 4th for Turkey
Logged

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:55:02 pm »
Jota starts against Serbia.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,022
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:14:50 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:18:06 pm
yes we did

Harder not to in fairness.

But well done. :D
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,311
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm
You better hope Anthony Taylor isn't the ref.

:D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:59:06 pm »
Jota scores a nice header at the back post after 11 mins
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • Yeah right..
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 08:24:51 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,499
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:30:20 pm »
Why have Belgium been ranked #1 in the world for three years now?  :o
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:31:20 pm »
Jota is just as comfortable scoring with his right...his left and his head. Can play all three positions and loves a dribble.

He is like a choir boy version of Suarez
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:30:20 pm
Why have Belgium been ranked #1 in the world for three years now?  :o
18 wins 1 draw and 1 defeat in your last 20 gams will do that.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 