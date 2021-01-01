Andy @ Allerton
Buck Pete
John C
Fordy
Oooojason
Chopper
Big Dick Nick
Capon Debaser
Sinnermichael
Rob1966
MichaelA
Thoughts below...
Andy @ Allerton - screams at his defence like peak Schmeichel. Gets down to low shots like peak Taino
Buck Pete - Gobby as anything. Winds up the opposition winger like Robbo on Irn Bru
John C - Absolute Rolls Royce. Strolls through games without breaking sweat
Fordy - Liability. Big and physical but out of control. Like Phil Jones but funnier
Oooojason - Great engine. Would be better if he didnt go round filming everything as he plays
Chopper - Doesnt stray from the centre circle. Instigates all kick offs, both footballing and otherwise
Big Dick Nick - Wand of a left foot. Bags of energy. Tons of skill. The complete package
Capon Debaser - Maverick. Could get sent off after 10. Could win the game single handed
Sinnermichael - Loves to mimic a goal celebration. Skilful and tricky
Rob1966 - Old School. Arse as big as Liverpool and not afraid to use it. What he lacks in pace he makes up for in lack of pace
MichaelA - lives in Edinburgh, loves his indie music. A modern day Pat Nevin