Author Topic: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread  (Read 3577 times)

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:49:57 pm »
Didn't watch the England game but had to nip out last night and had R5L on the car radio. They were talking about the likely squad for this year's Euro's and the two pundits (don't know who they were) were saying the final attacking place was between Sancho and Lingard.

Glad I wasn't taking a swig of Coke at the time or I'd have spattered the windscreen and crashed.

Really, WTF? Beanz? I know Southgate is a clueless twat and is big on having favourites, but seriously, a guy that was frozen out of the Man U set-up because he was shit, then loaned out and had a brief patch of looking good in a new team, and from reports did fine against a team of part-timers last night. Now being talked about an England place? FFS
Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:59:58 am
That is a filthy midfield. I reckon at least two would be sent off before halftime.

Re: World Cup Qualifiers: March 24 - March 31, Match Thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 08:44:48 am
Andy @ Allerton

Buck Pete
John C
Fordy
Oooojason

Chopper
Big Dick Nick
Capon Debaser

Sinnermichael
Rob1966
MichaelA



Thoughts below...

Andy @ Allerton - screams at his defence like peak Schmeichel. Gets down to low shots like peak Taino

Buck Pete - Gobby as anything. Winds up the opposition winger like Robbo on Irn Bru
John C - Absolute Rolls Royce. Strolls through games without breaking sweat
Fordy - Liability. Big and physical but out of control. Like Phil Jones but funnier
Oooojason - Great engine. Would be better if he didnt go round filming everything as he plays

Chopper - Doesnt stray from the centre circle. Instigates all kick offs, both footballing and otherwise
Big Dick Nick - Wand of a left foot. Bags of energy. Tons of skill. The complete package
Capon Debaser - Maverick. Could get sent off after 10. Could win the game single handed

Sinnermichael - Loves to mimic a goal celebration. Skilful and tricky
Rob1966 - Old School. Arse as big as Liverpool and not afraid to use it. What he lacks in pace he makes up for in lack of pace
MichaelA - lives in Edinburgh, loves his indie music. A modern day Pat Nevin


