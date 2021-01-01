Didn't watch the England game but had to nip out last night and had R5L on the car radio. They were talking about the likely squad for this year's Euro's and the two pundits (don't know who they were) were saying the final attacking place was between Sancho and Lingard.



Glad I wasn't taking a swig of Coke at the time or I'd have spattered the windscreen and crashed.



Really, WTF? Beanz? I know Southgate is a clueless twat and is big on having favourites, but seriously, a guy that was frozen out of the Man U set-up because he was shit, then loaned out and had a brief patch of looking good in a new team, and from reports did fine against a team of part-timers last night. Now being talked about an England place? FFS