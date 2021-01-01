I think youre probably right, just doesnt feel good in any sense. Reece James is fair enough, on current form. But Tripps, trading on former glories for me. Struggling with it a bit if Im honest.
He loves Trippier, he's with that group that had one half decent summer in 2018 and is now untouchable according to Southgate. Look how quickly he got Lingard back in after he had a patch of form for West Ham. Maguire is the same.
I don't think Trent will go either which is nuts because he's better than both of them, as a Liverpool fan though I'd rather he had the rest. Besides, we had this with John Barnes for years. Best player in his position by a mile but ignored for whatever reason for favourites of the manager.