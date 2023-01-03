Poll

Which of these three parties would you most like to attend?

Andy Muller
7 (53.8%)
Drinks Sangria
3 (23.1%)
Sheer Magnetism
3 (23.1%)

Total Members Voted: 13

Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread  (Read 1007 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
Bit of a sausage fest though, isn't it?
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:40:35 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:35:42 am
Bit of a sausage fest though, isn't it?

True enough although I think most of your guests would be nodding off by the time Obama has finished his introduction to the table.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:32:33 am »
You're right, if there's one thing Obama was known for it was being a dull public speaker.  ::)
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:32:33 am
You're right, if there's one thing Obama was known for it was being a dull public speaker.  ::)

Not dull, just overly long to get to the point  ;)

It seems like my party of party animals is doing well  ;D
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:30:38 pm »
Super Hans is the clincher
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:32:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:30:38 pm
Super Hans is the clincher

It was a toss up between him and the fella you kept mentioning in my DM's. Glad I went with Hans in the end  ;D
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:06:58 am
Results of Heat 3:

Viva Bobby: 5

Sheer Magnetism: 6

Fucking Appalled: 3

Timbo: 1



One friggin vote!! One measly frigging vote.

Either the electorate are completely fucking dim or it's a rigged ballot

The only plausible explanations I can come up with.

 ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:07:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:29:03 pm
Not dull, just overly long to get to the point  ;)

It seems like my party of party animals is doing well  ;D

Lot of wools there Andy.

Sorry, just read your comments on Pink Floyd. :D
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:43:30 pm
One friggin vote!! One measly frigging vote.

Either the electorate are completely fucking dim or it's a rigged ballot

The only plausible explanations I can come up with.

 ;D

Welcome to the world of drafting --- Timbo.  You've hit on the two areas of weakness (dimness, and rigged-ness).

You picked a fantastic table - but the quality of voter needs some work :)
Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:30:38 pm
Super Hans is the clincher
Same. An inspired pick.

Also, I think Andy won the heat I was in, which means I can say I lost to the overall champion if he wins, conveniently ignoring the fact that I got about two votes in total (and I'm assuming the one that wasn't me was just someone clicking on the wrong option by mistake).
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 01:14:18 pm
Same. An inspired pick.

Also, I think Andy won the heat I was in, which means I can say I lost to the overall champion if he wins, conveniently ignoring the fact that I got about two votes in total (and I'm assuming the one that wasn't me was just someone clicking on the wrong option by mistake).

Ha ha

I don't even know how to vote so clearly there is at least one person on here who isn't totally fucking dim!!

  ;D
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:08:43 pm
Welcome to the world of drafting --- Timbo.  You've hit on the two areas of weakness (dimness, and rigged-ness).

You picked a fantastic table - but the quality of voter needs some work :)

Ha ha. One can only concur with such an erudite insight my friend

 ;D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:57:44 pm »
I seem Timbo has joined the drafting world.  ;D
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
I could be on track to win my first ever DRAFT here.

Not an Iron Anus in sight either, lovely stuff.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:45:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:44:15 pm
I could be on track to win my first ever DRAFT here.

Not an Iron Anus in sight either, lovely stuff.

That made me vote for Sheer. And then saw the scores and wished Id voted for DS!
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:45:31 pm
That made me vote for Sheer. And then saw the scores and wished Id voted for DS!

That's what you get for being a wool  ;D

No idea why anybody would vote for a dinner party that has Jermaine Pennant as a guest.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:46:34 pm
That's what you get for being a wool  ;D

No idea why anybody would vote for a dinner party that has Jermaine Pennant as a guest.
I was hoping to pinch his Porsche while he was distracted.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:39:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:44:15 pm
I could be on track to win my first ever DRAFT here.

Not an Iron Anus in sight either, lovely stuff.
No iron anus but plastic tits. You get me vote Andrew. Welcome to the club big guy
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:39:40 pm
No iron anus but plastic tits. You get me vote Andrew. Welcome to the club big guy

This is beautiful to see, thanks for welcoming me the man of mowers  8)
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:39:40 pm
No iron anus but plastic tits. You get me vote Andrew. Welcome to the club big guy

As if non football drafts are anything other than cheap trinkets. Hes not on the proper Honours Board.

And I say that as someone whos won a couple of non footballing ones.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Voting thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:05:49 pm
As if non football drafts are anything other than cheap trinkets. Hes not on the proper Honours Board.

And I say that as someone whos won a couple of non footballing ones.

Which ones did you win?
