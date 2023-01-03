Total Members Voted: 13
Bit of a sausage fest though, isn't it?
You're right, if there's one thing Obama was known for it was being a dull public speaker.
Super Hans is the clincher
Results of Heat 3:Viva Bobby: 5Sheer Magnetism: 6Fucking Appalled: 3Timbo: 1
Not dull, just overly long to get to the point It seems like my party of party animals is doing well
people like big dick nick.
One friggin vote!! One measly frigging vote.Either the electorate are completely fucking dim or it's a rigged ballotThe only plausible explanations I can come up with.
Same. An inspired pick. Also, I think Andy won the heat I was in, which means I can say I lost to the overall champion if he wins, conveniently ignoring the fact that I got about two votes in total (and I'm assuming the one that wasn't me was just someone clicking on the wrong option by mistake).
Welcome to the world of drafting --- Timbo. You've hit on the two areas of weakness (dimness, and rigged-ness).You picked a fantastic table - but the quality of voter needs some work
I could be on track to win my first ever DRAFT here.Not an Iron Anus in sight either, lovely stuff.
That made me vote for Sheer. And then saw the scores and wished Id voted for DS!
That's what you get for being a wool No idea why anybody would vote for a dinner party that has Jermaine Pennant as a guest.
No iron anus but plastic tits. You get me vote Andrew. Welcome to the club big guy
As if non football drafts are anything other than cheap trinkets. Hes not on the proper Honours Board. And I say that as someone whos won a couple of non footballing ones.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]