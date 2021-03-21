I just wanted to make a thread post to remind you all that today (March 21st 2021) is the designated day for each household to fill out your census 2021. The easiest way to do this is online at www.census.gov.uk
. Select the option to start the census. You need a code which you should of received by post with 16 characters combination of letters and numbers. It says there is a fine of £1000 if not completed. I found it really easy to complete and that is saying something for someone who is not very tech.
With everything going on in the world at the moment with covid especially it could easily be forgotten about. I just thought I would be useful and remind you about it.
All the very best with it. Kind regards
Scouseman