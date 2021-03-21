« previous next »
Author Topic: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)  (Read 195 times)

PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
I just wanted to make a thread post to remind you all that today (March 21st 2021) is the designated day for each household to fill out your census 2021. The easiest way to do this is online at www.census.gov.uk. Select the option to start the census. You need a code which you should of received by post with 16 characters combination of letters and numbers. It says there is a fine of £1000 if not completed. I found it really easy to complete and that is saying something for someone who is not very tech.

With everything going on in the world at the moment with covid especially it could easily be forgotten about. I just thought I would be useful and remind you about it.

All the very best with it. Kind regards

Scouseman
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
I've done mine. I can imagine there'll be some objections to some of the questions.
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:00:28 am
I've done mine. I can imagine there'll be some objections to some of the questions.

Pretty sure you can skip thro most of them, they only need to know who lives at your address?
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:06:14 am
Pretty sure you can skip thro most of them, they only need to know who lives at your address?

Unfortunately that will be the question many wont be answering.
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
PSA: It has been delayed in SCotland for a year so don't need to do anything until 2022.
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
Is it all living people in the house or do you have to include anyone that is dead
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 03:56:59 pm
Is it all living people in the house or do you have to include anyone that is dead

Are you talking about the ones you've got buried in the garden?
Re: PSA: Today is Census 2021 day (March 21st 2021)
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:05:00 pm
Are you talking about the ones you've got buried in the garden?

Hypothetical , but say you had a lodger who had outstayed his welcome and wouldn't leave and was gloating . So basically you had to creep into his room one night and repeatedly club him round the head until he went to see god

Would you include him or best to leave it alone
