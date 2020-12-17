« previous next »
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #480 on: Today at 09:08:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:07:22 pm
Apart from City, Leicester and Chelsea since Lampard was sacked, who hasn't been shite?

True enough.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #481 on: Today at 09:09:53 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:06:12 pm
Imagine if Salah, Mane, Lacazette did that.

No way is Neville calling it cute if it was Salah. Hed make it pretty clear it was a dive.



I'd love it if we beat City in the CL final by such means just to hear the hypocrisy in our media.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #482 on: Today at 09:17:23 pm
I'd love this version of Villa to rock up at Anfield in a few weeks' time, they're trash ... but you just know Grealish will be back and they'll be a totally different beast.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #483 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:02:18 pm
I was watching the EFL on Quest this morning, player sticks his leg out to touch the defender then down he goes for the pen. Dean Ashton then says as a forward you try and get the touch then down you go. And they have the cheek to call foreigners divers.

Yep. What I find equally incredible is the fact that Kane is not alone in a Spuds shirt in playing the officials. People should remember that upon taking over at Tottenham, Mourinho stated that he wanted the players to be a bunch of c*nts. In other words, they were nowhere near cynical enough under an Argentine manager...
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #484 on: Today at 09:40:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:04:23 pm
Cheating c*nt

Honestly, the more you watch it, the worse it gets, it's blatant cheating yet he never gets called out on it. The worst he gets called is 'clever' or 'wily'. Never seen anything like it.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #485 on: Today at 09:45:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:40:29 pm
Honestly, the more you watch it, the worse it gets, it's blatant cheating yet he never gets called out on it. The worst he gets called is 'clever' or 'wily'. Never seen anything like it.

I'll never give him any credit for being a good player as he is nothing but a cheat. He'd be perfect at the Mancs.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #486 on: Today at 09:56:22 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:29:12 pm
Yep. What I find equally incredible is the fact that Kane is not alone in a Spuds shirt in playing the officials. People should remember that upon taking over at Tottenham, Mourinho stated that he wanted the players to be a bunch of c*nts. In other words, they were nowhere near cynical enough under an Argentine manager...

And they certainly were a dirty, cynical team under Poch. Usually in a way that they'd lose their heads, so it wasn't channeled well.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #487 on: Today at 09:57:59 pm
It amazes me people still watch this shit! You know what to expect, cheating is here to stay. Give it up, then you can't be piseed off by it all!

No way would I watch a sport, knowing full well cheating would be allowed, quite simply, what's the point?


Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #488 on: Today at 10:23:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:40:29 pm
Honestly, the more you watch it, the worse it gets, it's blatant cheating yet he never gets called out on it. The worst he gets called is 'clever' or 'wily'. Never seen anything like it.

Even Lineker didn't think it was a penalty which sums it up.
Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #489 on: Today at 11:52:45 pm
didn't Kane actually kick Cash rather than the other way around? and then down in a heap holding the leg he kicked him with. and screaming

shakes head

Kane and Fernades should have a Dive-Off. It would be really something to see the English Captain beating out the Portuguese Master, that would signal a new epoch in football entirely. I picture something like the NBA slam dunk contest, people freaking out and jumping to their feet holding up 10's at some VAR-proof wonder dive, medical personnel actually starting onto the pitch before everybody points at them and roars as the victim then jumps up and does a back flip, endless possibilities. Kanes backwards jump- ass out contact initiator is a pretty serious weapon, but Fernandes does Pure Anguish better than anybody. You could set up different scenarios, corners and free kicks, fast breaks, give and goes, induced hand balls even.  time and style points for the win "OHHHHH Kanes induced contact and gone down in .06 seconds the balls not even into the box yet from the corner and just LOOK at that Writhe thats amazing folks thats gonna be hard to beat Bruno looks a little disgusted but he knows that was good. very good"

