didn't Kane actually kick Cash rather than the other way around? and then down in a heap holding the leg he kicked him with. and screaming



shakes head



Kane and Fernades should have a Dive-Off. It would be really something to see the English Captain beating out the Portuguese Master, that would signal a new epoch in football entirely. I picture something like the NBA slam dunk contest, people freaking out and jumping to their feet holding up 10's at some VAR-proof wonder dive, medical personnel actually starting onto the pitch before everybody points at them and roars as the victim then jumps up and does a back flip, endless possibilities. Kanes backwards jump- ass out contact initiator is a pretty serious weapon, but Fernandes does Pure Anguish better than anybody. You could set up different scenarios, corners and free kicks, fast breaks, give and goes, induced hand balls even. time and style points for the win "OHHHHH Kanes induced contact and gone down in .06 seconds the balls not even into the box yet from the corner and just LOOK at that Writhe thats amazing folks thats gonna be hard to beat Bruno looks a little disgusted but he knows that was good. very good"



