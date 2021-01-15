If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Say it again!
Jenas doesnt stop talking.
It's been said before, numerous times so it won't make too much difference to mention it again, but how has it been decided that Jermaine Jenas should be everywhere at the moment? It's unreal.
He does when Spurs are getting beat.
My mate just posted this in our What's App group, he doesn't really watch much footie"Guys, this is from a neutral... who would you prefer, maguire or a donkey? He dont look very good to me? Genuine question"
What's the difference?
Why did they buy van de Beek?
I said it in the Nat thread, I would not swap Nat for Maguire.
All on Maguire that for me. Hospital pass - at best Fred is passing it back to you.
Exactly - TV is blaming Fred. No mention of RMS Maguire
Because Fred was at fault. I like taking the piss out of slabhead as much as anyone, but even if it was a bad pass into him Fred has about 4 options there and instead plays it meekly back to Henderson. He's 100% at fault.
I'd take Tielmanns to Anfied in a heartbeat. Perfect Gini replacement,
