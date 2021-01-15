« previous next »
FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March

Online davidlpool1982

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #240 on: Today at 05:25:35 pm
Did Jenas really say he think the two men who could make a difference are Perez and Donny on the Bench? Man is fucking clueless.

Also, haha Fred. What Maguire was doing there too is anyone's guess..
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #241 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm
Slabhead and Fred 🤣🤣

:lmao
Online Kekule

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #242 on: Today at 05:26:08 pm
Quality through ball by Fred.  Very unselfish as he could have had a crack himself.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #243 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm
Jenas doesnt stop talking.
Online Guz-kop

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #244 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:25:23 pm
Say it again!

Haha

Shocking from Fred and maguire together
Online Father Ted

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #245 on: Today at 05:26:42 pm
Who says Fred cant play the killer pass?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #246 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:11 pm
Jenas doesnt stop talking.
He does when Spurs are getting beat.
Online Keita Success

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #247 on: Today at 05:27:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:13:17 pm
It's been said before, numerous times so it won't make too much difference to mention it again, but how has it been decided that Jermaine Jenas should be everywhere at the moment? It's unreal.
Just proper annoying isnt he? Never has anything intelligent to say, either.

Still expect United to win this.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #248 on: Today at 05:28:01 pm
Isn't Penandez playing?
Online S

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #249 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:13:17 pm
It's been said before, numerous times so it won't make too much difference to mention it again, but how has it been decided that Jermaine Jenas should be everywhere at the moment? It's unreal.
He even popped up on fucking Richard Osmans House of Games the other day. Nowhere is safe.
Online redgriffin73

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #250 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:26:56 pm
He does when Spurs are getting beat.

Pretty sure on Thursday night he literally got up and left the studio, he went that quiet.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #251 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm
My mate just posted this in our What's App group, he doesn't really watch much footie

"Guys, this is from a neutral... who would you prefer, maguire or a donkey? He dont look very good to me? Genuine question"
Online Sarge

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #252 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm
So Albrighton is the only player standing over the ball for the free, commentator tells us he will take the free kick, top class that.
Online Wullie160975

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #253 on: Today at 05:32:21 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:30:17 pm
My mate just posted this in our What's App group, he doesn't really watch much footie

"Guys, this is from a neutral... who would you prefer, maguire or a donkey? He dont look very good to me? Genuine question"

What's the difference?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #254 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:30:17 pm
My mate just posted this in our What's App group, he doesn't really watch much footie

"Guys, this is from a neutral... who would you prefer, maguire or a donkey? He dont look very good to me? Genuine question"

Harsh on donkeys that. £80m
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #255 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm
Pogba being a sly c*nt, nothing from Marriner
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #256 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 05:32:21 pm
What's the difference?
🤷‍♂️
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #257 on: Today at 05:33:12 pm
Why did they buy van de Beek?
Online bornandbRED

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #258 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm
All on Maguire that for me. Hospital pass - at best Fred is passing it back to you.
Online Sarge

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #259 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:33:12 pm
Why did they buy van de Beek?

Cause, ya know..
Online rob1966

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #260 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm
I said it in the Nat thread, I would not swap Nat for Maguire.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #261 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:41 pm
I said it in the Nat thread, I would not swap Nat for Maguire.
Nat King Cole has always been an underrated musician
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #262 on: Today at 05:35:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:41 pm
I said it in the Nat thread, I would not swap Nat for Maguire.
nor me, he's awful and he cost more than Virgil! :lmao
Online 12C

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #263 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:33:36 pm
All on Maguire that for me. Hospital pass - at best Fred is passing it back to you.

Exactly - TV is blaming Fred. No mention of RMS Maguire
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #264 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:36:04 pm
Exactly - TV is blaming Fred. No mention of RMS Maguire

Because Fred was at fault. I like taking the piss out of slabhead as much as anyone, but even if it was a bad pass into him Fred has about 4 options there and instead plays it meekly back to Henderson. He's 100% at fault.
Online Father Ted

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #265 on: Today at 05:38:22 pm
Urgh.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #266 on: Today at 05:38:51 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:36:04 pm
Exactly - TV is blaming Fred. No mention of RMS Maguire

There was a brief mention. But it's an absolutely mad pass from Maguire who can see the whole pitch.

Eighty. Million. Pounds
Online S

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #267 on: Today at 05:38:58 pm
1-1
1-1
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:36:04 pm
Exactly - TV is blaming Fred. No mention of RMS Maguire
Have you just made up that nickname? Its brilliant.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #268 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm
Jenas was a case of right place, right time for the BBC. He retired young, started with the BBC in the middle of the last decade and was the first of the "Banter Era" of England players to retire. He's bland and inoffensive but offers no substance at all so won't annoy anyone with strong opinions.
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #269 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm
Leicester are going to lose here. Rodgers must already have a nosebleed from being as far as the quarter final of this anyway.
Online Sarge

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #270 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm
I'd take Tielmanns to Anfied in a heartbeat. Perfect Gini replacement,
Online Father Ted

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #271 on: Today at 05:49:51 pm
Do the Beeb issue a free Peaky Blinders outfit to every pundit?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #272 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm
Did Van Beek get a shout?

No he just stumbled over his feet and missed the ball!
Online rob1966

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #273 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:38:13 pm
Because Fred was at fault. I like taking the piss out of slabhead as much as anyone, but even if it was a bad pass into him Fred has about 4 options there and instead plays it meekly back to Henderson. He's 100% at fault.

No he didn't, Tielemans is right behind him putting him under pressure and Ihenacho and Vardy had cut off the passes to the left and right, his only option was a pass to Henderson. Maguire had an age to pick a pass and then makes it when its not on.
Online bornandbRED

Re: FA CUP & Premier League fixtures 19th-21st March
Reply #274 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm
Not even a mention of Maguire playing that into Fred with 3 Leicester players surrounding him. If youre an English footballer playing for anyone thats not Liverpool youre basically above criticism.

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:44:19 pm
I'd take Tielmanns to Anfied in a heartbeat. Perfect Gini replacement,

Ndidi for me. Him and Fabinho together would absolutely dominate in the middle. Hes young too. 
