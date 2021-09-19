This photo was taken inside a Scania cab, I'd leaned across out of the seat and zoomed it a bit. The cab is 2.6m wide, so ita bout 2.2 m from your head to the window post and the the bottom of the window is about 8ft from the ground. The white cab is about 12ft away and as you can see I can't see the wheels and they are about 3ft tall. You can see all the mirrors we use and under the height indicator, where its says 1 under the 13 is the proximity sensor. That should give you a pretty good idea about what a truck driver can and cannot see. Cars disappear when they get in your front left corner.When you watch the video, you can see the driver backs off to slot in behind the rider in the black, so he is aware of them and is driving to suit. This shot shows that he can see the one wearing the camera in his mirrors. He can't see the woman in the pink gloves in his mirrors, he may or may not be able to see the very top of her helmet, the fella in red is in and out of the blindspot. You can see from his position he is trying to race the truck to the laneI agree there is a lack of respect between road users, but when you see people on bikes pulling this kind of shit, is it any surprise? I'm sick to death of seeing uninsured riders going through red lights, riding like twats and causing at times thousands of pounds of damage when they cause a crash.And to really drive it home