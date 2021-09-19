« previous next »
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #280 on: September 19, 2021, 12:54:26 pm
Brother has rented one today to accompany his missus on a 20 mile run as she prepares for the London Marathon. What the fuck happened to cycling alongside them?

He's called me a miserable fucker when I said they should be banned.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: e-scooters
Reply #281 on: September 19, 2021, 05:10:41 pm
Id like to see life imprisonment for people using them on pavements. Harsh but fair. No parole.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,379
  • YNWA
Re: e-scooters
Reply #282 on: September 19, 2021, 05:17:08 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 19, 2021, 05:10:41 pm
Id like to see life imprisonment for people using them on pavements. Harsh but fair. No parole.

If we chopped off their fingers then they wouldn't be able to use them again. Seems fair imo.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: e-scooters
Reply #283 on: September 19, 2021, 05:21:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 19, 2021, 05:17:08 pm
If we chopped off their fingers then they wouldn't be able to use them again. Seems fair imo.

Might as well do their feet as well to be on the safe side.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: e-scooters
Reply #284 on: September 19, 2021, 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 19, 2021, 05:21:54 pm
Might as well do their feet as well to be on the safe side.

And poke their eyes out, just to be 100% certain.
liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: e-scooters
Reply #285 on: September 19, 2021, 08:27:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2021, 12:54:26 pm


He's called me a miserable fucker when I said they should be banned.

One of those occasions when you were both right😉😁
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,860
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: e-scooters
Reply #286 on: September 20, 2021, 08:07:15 am
On my way to work this morning, tired and hungover after a weekend away, in the back of a taxi on Kensington and some fookin beatnik on one swerved around a pothole into our path causing the driver to slam on. 
Faceplanting a musty smelling headrest of a Mondeo at 7am on Monday morning is not the best start to the week (should have had my seatbelt on to be fair), but my strangulated "yer fooookin twat!" made me feel better.

Ban then. Now.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #287 on: September 20, 2021, 08:46:12 am
Quote from: liversaint on September 19, 2021, 08:27:32 pm
One of those occasions when you were both right😉😁

;D
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,730
Re: e-scooters
Reply #288 on: September 20, 2021, 08:53:14 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September 20, 2021, 08:07:15 am
On my way to work this morning, tired and hungover after a weekend away, in the back of a taxi on Kensington and some fookin beatnik on one swerved around a pothole into our path causing the driver to slam on. 
Faceplanting a musty smelling headrest of a Mondeo at 7am on Monday morning is not the best start to the week (should have had my seatbelt on to be fair), but my strangulated "yer fooookin twat!" made me feel better.

Ban then. Now.

Maybe the taxi driver should've kept more distance and observed the road better, then he would have anticipated the scooter going around the pothole. Sorry for your harsh waking up, but that sounds like the driver's fault.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: e-scooters
Reply #289 on: September 20, 2021, 10:14:57 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 20, 2021, 08:53:14 am
Maybe the taxi driver should've kept more distance and observed the road better, then he would have anticipated the scooter going around the pothole. Sorry for your harsh waking up, but that sounds like the driver's fault.

Yeah that´s my thinking as well. Not much fun being tailgated by a tonne of fast moving steel when you are riding a bike (or this case a scooter) down a pothole infested road

ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,275
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: e-scooters
Reply #290 on: September 21, 2021, 01:36:49 pm
How did you hit the headrest? Werent you wearing any seatbelt?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #291 on: September 21, 2021, 02:37:54 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 20, 2021, 08:53:14 am
Maybe the taxi driver should've kept more distance and observed the road better, then he would have anticipated the scooter going around the pothole. Sorry for your harsh waking up, but that sounds like the driver's fault.

They're both at fault, although I'd put 75% on the twat on the scooter. When you ride a 2 wheeled vehicle on the road you HAVE to read the road a lot lot better than a car driver, you need to look for potholes, wet leaves, manhole covers, overbanding, the soft shite won't have been looking ahead and has swerved without looking.

The taxi driver did need to drive more defensively, but these things are just another fucking hazard added to roads that are tough enough as it is.

Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 21, 2021, 01:36:49 pm
How did you hit the headrest? Werent you wearing any seatbelt?

He said he wasn't in his post.
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,275
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: e-scooters
Reply #292 on: September 21, 2021, 02:52:22 pm
Oh yes Rob. I didn't read it. I mean, I did read it but my brain didn't process it. Such a bonehead I am.

If the scooter swerved a pothole, I take it that he was driving on the road? If thats the case, the taxi driver should've been cautious enough to "anticipate" the driving behaviour of a scooter. Not simply because he is a car, but also because he is the one driving behind and has full view of the road and its users ahead. Thats part of defensive driving.  But some taxi drivers think its their constitutional right to drive as they please especially in areas where they are no cameras or coppers. I am sure all of us have seen enough examples of such rash and erratic driving. I think the taxi driver should've been more defensive and should have anticipated the movement here.

If the scooter was on a pavement and then swerved onto the road to avoid a pothole, then no mistake he is at fault. No doubt about it. No questions.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #293 on: September 21, 2021, 04:04:41 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 21, 2021, 02:52:22 pm
Oh yes Rob. I didn't read it. I mean, I did read it but my brain didn't process it. Such a bonehead I am.

If the scooter swerved a pothole, I take it that he was driving on the road? If thats the case, the taxi driver should've been cautious enough to "anticipate" the driving behaviour of a scooter. Not simply because he is a car, but also because he is the one driving behind and has full view of the road and its users ahead. Thats part of defensive driving.  But some taxi drivers think its their constitutional right to drive as they please especially in areas where they are no cameras or coppers. I am sure all of us have seen enough examples of such rash and erratic driving. I think the taxi driver should've been more defensive and should have anticipated the movement here.

If the scooter was on a pavement and then swerved onto the road to avoid a pothole, then no mistake he is at fault. No doubt about it. No questions.

The scooter rider will have been on the road, likely on an illegal scooter.

You can't accuse the driver of not being defensive and then absolve the scooter rider of blame, he should be defensive riding too, he should be aware of traffic around him, he should be reading the road, he should be checking over his shoulder constantly to see if there are any vehicles so he knows how to react if something goes wrong. I doubt the did any of this. The fucking things should be banned until we have an infrastructure where fucking idiots can ride them without causing issues for other road users and pedestrians.
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,275
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: e-scooters
Reply #294 on: September 22, 2021, 07:49:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 04:04:41 pm
The scooter rider will have been on the road, likely on an illegal scooter.

You can't accuse the driver of not being defensive and then absolve the scooter rider of blame, he should be defensive riding too, he should be aware of traffic around him, he should be reading the road, he should be checking over his shoulder constantly to see if there are any vehicles so he knows how to react if something goes wrong. I doubt the did any of this. The fucking things should be banned until we have an infrastructure where fucking idiots can ride them without causing issues for other road users and pedestrians.

I get where you are coming from Rob. The scooter doesn't make its case very strongly.

As a defensive driver myself, I assume that the other users are idiots and have no concept of space, discipline and awareness. I assume that the driver in the front is going to brake or the pedestrian is going to jay walk or the bicyclist is going to wee into my path. Drives my wife nuts when I do it. But I do it because I have a full view of the road in the front. If something happens and I am gonna have to be ready to brake hard and possibly come to a stop. If someone hits me from behind, nobody is going to blame me but the vehicle that hits me from behind because he should've been better prepared by leaving sufficient gap between himself and me.

I get it that some scooter drivers give the rest of us bad names but its not always the scooters fault to be fair. I rent a fair bit of scooters myself and its hard predicting the topography of the road I use. Some street stones look small but feel like boulders under the small tire. In that situation, I have to brake hard, much to the annoyance of other road users. But that's how it is. I cant help it.

As for the infrastructure, they already exist. What doesn't exist is proper education, awareness and discipline needed to drive these amazing machines. They are really wonderful mobility solutions IF used properly. Sadly some knobs like the one mentioned above, give it a bad name.
kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,960
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: e-scooters
Reply #295 on: September 22, 2021, 08:41:48 pm
As Rob has said to ride a two wheeler on the road you have to be switched on to fuck. A stationary car doing a u turn or a car door opening are the two things Iam switched onto most and expecting . Potholes are dangerous but let's all honest here the potholes should not be there in the first place .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #296 on: September 22, 2021, 08:44:06 pm
Quote from: kesey on September 22, 2021, 08:41:48 pm
As Rob has said to ride a two wheeler on the road you have to be switched on to fuck. A stationary car doing a u turn or a car door opening are the two things Iam switched onto most and expecting . Potholes are dangerous but let's all honest here the potholes should not be there in the first place .

And on a scooter they should be able to bunny hop them without swerving
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: e-scooters
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 12:42:15 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 20, 2021, 08:53:14 am
Maybe the taxi driver should've kept more distance and observed the road better, then he would have anticipated the scooter going around the pothole. Sorry for your harsh waking up, but that sounds like the driver's fault.


Maybe the taxi driver was justifiably travelling faster than the scooter and beginning a manoeuvre to overtake, then the scooter rider swerved into his path. If you're a car/van/lorry driver doing 30mph and looking to overtake a slow-moving (say 10-15mph) scooter or cyclist, you're focusing on the wider road and other vehicles, not whether there's a pothole near the kerb, that's likely to be obscured anyway by the scooter rider/cyclist.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:42:15 pm

Maybe the taxi driver was justifiably travelling faster than the scooter and beginning a manoeuvre to overtake, then the scooter rider swerved into his path. If you're a car/van/lorry driver doing 30mph and looking to overtake a slow-moving (say 10-15mph) scooter or cyclist, you're focusing on the wider road and other vehicles, not whether there's a pothole near the kerb, that's likely to be obscured anyway by the scooter rider/cyclist.



Look at these c*nts, they don't even understand they are in the wrong  :wanker :wanker  :wanker

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74</a>
Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: e-scooters
Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Look at these c*nts, they don't even understand they are in the wrong  :wanker :wanker  :wanker

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74</a>
Seen that one before Rob; they're a bunch of arseholes  :no
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: e-scooters
Reply #300 on: Today at 07:33:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Look at these c*nts, they don't even understand they are in the wrong  :wanker :wanker  :wanker

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74</a>

Might just be me but by the time the bike is hit by the guy the pack has been out in front of the lorry sufficiently that the driver would have seen them and known that they weren't turning, right?

There is no doubt that the people on those bikes started in the wrong lane and the lorry driver is right about passing on the outside, but surely once those bikes pull off and move as a group in front of him he should have been aware of them if he wasn't before?

Doesn't forgive the cyclists for not following the rules of the road but once that error is made and those bikes pull ahead you'd notice them.

Cyclists do themselves no favours unfortunately with running red lights and some very erratic riding (especially from delivery riders) but I know from riding around London that many cars will force you as far left as they think they can get away with and often treat you like you shouldn't be on the road. Neither side exactly covers themselves in glory



Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: e-scooters
Reply #301 on: Today at 07:44:26 am
^^Agreed with that. Cyclists clearly in the wrong by not following the rules of the road. But then so too is the HGV driver who has nearly crushed someone to death to try and prove a point - when it was quite clear that cyclists were attempting to pass, regardless of if they were following the laws or not.

All of this stuff just feeds this bullshit drivers VS cyclists "war" narrative - that doesn´t really seem to exist in other countries. Unecessary aggro left right and centre simply trying to get from A to B. The UK is light years behind in terms of attitudes.

The most important take away from that video for me, and all other videos of that nature, is that cyclists and lorries should not have to be sharing the same road at all.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #302 on: Today at 08:13:58 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:33:32 am
Might just be me but by the time the bike is hit by the guy the pack has been out in front of the lorry sufficiently that the driver would have seen them and known that they weren't turning, right?

He's actually now in a blindspot so can't be seen. Search for videos of cars getting pushed down the road by HGVs to get and idea of how big the blindspot can be.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:44:26 am
^^Agreed with that. Cyclists clearly in the wrong by not following the rules of the road. But then so too is the HGV driver who has nearly crushed someone to death to try and prove a point - when it was quite clear that cyclists were attempting to pass, regardless of if they were following the laws or not.

All of this stuff just feeds this bullshit drivers VS cyclists "war" narrative - that doesn´t really seem to exist in other countries. Unecessary aggro left right and centre simply trying to get from A to B. The UK is light years behind in terms of attitudes.

The most important take away from that video for me, and all other videos of that nature, is that cyclists and lorries should not have to be sharing the same road at all.

He's not trying to prove a point, he's just pulling away from the lights. What people don't appreciate is HGV's are very fast when empty so the acceleration will have taken them by surprise, also people think because of where he is he can be seen, the opposite is true, the one he clips is riding right in his blind spot, he's right in the front corner so he can't be seen in the kerb mirror (the one on the nearside door that looks down, the front blindspot mirror (the one on the windscreen) won't pick him up either, the cameras we use on ours wouldn't have picked him up either and because of the way they are riding, he'll be watching them lot in front in case one of them swerves across him, he's also going to be checking his mirrors for all the ones alongside the trailer, then the woman riding right next to him and also checking the cars on this right, his head will have been on a swivel. Its a bunch of cyclists being stupid c*nts that caused this, far too many think they can act like this and blame someone else, they need to realise 44t will splatter them.

He's done nothing wrong, its 100% on the idiot on the bike, who is lucky he isn't dead.
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: e-scooters
Reply #303 on: Today at 08:44:47 am
Don´t get me wrong, I wouldn´t be attempting that manouver. Near on suicidal, and it was clear that the HGV was speeding up not slowing down so its crazy that the cyclist just continued on his merry way.

But it is also clear that the HGV driver has seen the big group of cyclists to his left at the lights, knew they were there in that lane to get in front, and rather then waiting for them to pass before accelerating off, thought he would try and beat them to it even knowing it might get someone crushed to death (regardless of the who would technically be at "fault" in that instance). HGV driving is a shit job, and a stressful one, and no one envys trying to drive an articulated lorry through Central London.

Regardless, common sense would dictate anyone looking at that scene knows the cyclists are going to move forward and not turn left. You can also tell by the drivers reaction that he was proving a point and probably didn´t fancy being stuck behind a load of cyclists. Same as the nob head cyclist with the camera trying to prove a point despite clearly attempting a stupid manouver.

No one comes out of it in glory. Maybe the driver could have been "100%" in the right. Maybe that would have later helped him get to sleep at night having crushed someone to death - also knowing he could have waited an extra 5 seconds before pulling off at the lights
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: e-scooters
Reply #304 on: Today at 08:50:14 am
I guess my point is this whole "100% cyclists fault" - "no wait its the HGV drivers fault" just contributes to this whole toxic shitshow. Throw e-scooters into the mix and we have the whole twitter frenzy covered from all angles.

At the end of the day everyone is just trying to get from A to B
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,275
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: e-scooters
Reply #305 on: Today at 09:05:58 am
WOW thats scary. Why is that cyclist driving on roads without clear marking? Or if he is allowed to bike on that road, what is the lorry doing there? I dont know what the answers are but it seems to me that the cyclist was driving there because he thought he was allowed to, and the lorry nearly crushed him to death because he was in his blind spot.

Blind spot detection was my project work at master studies. We developed sensors that helped with VRU detection in blind spot within a speed limit of 30 kmph. We were only 88% effective. It still had difficulties detecting animals and smaller folding bikes. Speaking about blind spots...



But to talk about the video again, that junction and road marking marking seems very questionable at best and unplanned at worst. Is it how it is? Didnt any road planner see that junction and think maybe its not a good idea to allow a cyclist and lorry on the same road without a clear demarkation?

As I said before, bicycles, e-scooters and the likes of mobility devices that share the roads are very helpful to get around. But it requires knowledge, experience, awareness, education, discipline and common sense. And infrastructure designed to accommodate them.
ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: e-scooters
Reply #306 on: Today at 09:09:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:58 am
He's actually now in a blindspot so can't be seen. Search for videos of cars getting pushed down the road by HGVs to get and idea of how big the blindspot can be.

He's not trying to prove a point, he's just pulling away from the lights. What people don't appreciate is HGV's are very fast when empty so the acceleration will have taken them by surprise, also people think because of where he is he can be seen, the opposite is true, the one he clips is riding right in his blind spot, he's right in the front corner so he can't be seen in the kerb mirror (the one on the nearside door that looks down, the front blindspot mirror (the one on the windscreen) won't pick him up either, the cameras we use on ours wouldn't have picked him up either and because of the way they are riding, he'll be watching them lot in front in case one of them swerves across him, he's also going to be checking his mirrors for all the ones alongside the trailer, then the woman riding right next to him and also checking the cars on this right, his head will have been on a swivel. Its a bunch of cyclists being stupid c*nts that caused this, far too many think they can act like this and blame someone else, they need to realise 44t will splatter them.

He's done nothing wrong, its 100% on the idiot on the bike, who is lucky he isn't dead.

I'll hold my hands up to that - I didn't realise there was a frontal blindspot.

Agree that the cyclist who gets hit has dropped into a blind spot and not as if the driver will count how many are there or anything daft.

Just with how much those lanes narrow I'd be more cautious however as you well point out there are 73 other things the driver will have been focused on and the cyclist who gets hit should have dropped back and let the HGV pass once it began to overtake him.

Carp makes a fair point that there is too much grief between drivers and cyclists. At times makes the left vs a bit further left bullshit seem tame!

Taxis and delivery cyclists though get no sympathy from me. Both make themselves look like tits - there's there's reason you check your life insurance policy before jumping in a Delta taxi
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #307 on: Today at 07:32:54 pm
^

This photo was taken inside a Scania cab, I'd leaned across out of the seat and zoomed it a bit. The cab is 2.6m wide, so ita bout 2.2 m from your head to the window post and the the bottom of the window is about 8ft from the ground. The white cab is about 12ft away and as you can see I can't see the wheels and they are about 3ft tall. You can see all the mirrors we use and under the height indicator, where its says 1 under the 13 is the proximity sensor. That should give you a pretty good idea about what a truck driver can and cannot see. Cars disappear when they get in your front left corner.



When you watch the video, you can see the driver backs off to slot in behind the rider in the black, so he is aware of them and is driving to suit. This shot shows that he can see the one wearing the camera in his mirrors. He can't see the woman in the pink gloves in his mirrors, he may or may not be able to see the very top of her helmet, the fella in red is in and out of the blindspot. You can see from his position he is trying to race the truck to the lane



I agree there is a lack of respect between road users, but when you see people on bikes pulling this kind of shit, is it any surprise? I'm sick to death of seeing uninsured riders going through red lights, riding like twats and causing at times thousands of pounds of damage when they cause a crash.

And to really drive it home

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,001
Re: e-scooters
Reply #308 on: Today at 07:35:53 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:05:58 am
WOW thats scary. Why is that cyclist driving on roads without clear marking? Or if he is allowed to bike on that road, what is the lorry doing there? I dont know what the answers are but it seems to me that the cyclist was driving there because he thought he was allowed to, and the lorry nearly crushed him to death because he was in his blind spot.

Blind spot detection was my project work at master studies. We developed sensors that helped with VRU detection in blind spot within a speed limit of 30 kmph. We were only 88% effective. It still had difficulties detecting animals and smaller folding bikes. Speaking about blind spots...



But to talk about the video again, that junction and road marking marking seems very questionable at best and unplanned at worst. Is it how it is? Didnt any road planner see that junction and think maybe its not a good idea to allow a cyclist and lorry on the same road without a clear demarkation?

As I said before, bicycles, e-scooters and the likes of mobility devices that share the roads are very helpful to get around. But it requires knowledge, experience, awareness, education, discipline and common sense. And infrastructure designed to accommodate them.

Mate, the roads are standard UK roads, they are all like that. When you watch the video, you will see an arrow painted on the road that shows that the lane is for left turn ONLY, its saying DO NOT go straight on. The HGV is in the correct lane to go straight ahead and his lane becomes the left lane on the other side of the junction. Everyone of those cyclists broke a rule that would get a driver 3pts and a fine.
ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: e-scooters
Reply #309 on: Today at 10:52:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:32:54 pm
^

This photo was taken inside a Scania cab, I'd leaned across out of the seat and zoomed it a bit. The cab is 2.6m wide, so ita bout 2.2 m from your head to the window post and the the bottom of the window is about 8ft from the ground. The white cab is about 12ft away and as you can see I can't see the wheels and they are about 3ft tall. You can see all the mirrors we use and under the height indicator, where its says 1 under the 13 is the proximity sensor. That should give you a pretty good idea about what a truck driver can and cannot see. Cars disappear when they get in your front left corner.



When you watch the video, you can see the driver backs off to slot in behind the rider in the black, so he is aware of them and is driving to suit. This shot shows that he can see the one wearing the camera in his mirrors. He can't see the woman in the pink gloves in his mirrors, he may or may not be able to see the very top of her helmet, the fella in red is in and out of the blindspot. You can see from his position he is trying to race the truck to the lane



I agree there is a lack of respect between road users, but when you see people on bikes pulling this kind of shit, is it any surprise? I'm sick to death of seeing uninsured riders going through red lights, riding like twats and causing at times thousands of pounds of damage when they cause a crash.

And to really drive it home



Bloody hell man, honestly didn't realise just how impaired the lines of sight were.

I get what you mean about him "racing" the lorry - can't detect intent but I would have thought it would be to get out of its way? I certainly feel pressure sometimes to try and shoot off as other vehicles can get up close or get pissy if you are deemed not to have gotten out of their way quickly enough.

I get your frustrations but it goes both ways - could as easily say that I'm sick to death of cars almost forcing me into the kerb and pulling out without looking when I'm cycling. One particular thing is the way many cars treat those mini roundabouts and swing across them.

I say this as both a cyclist and someone who, until 6 months ago, was a driver also.

Drivers are barely taught anything about how to treat cyclists on the road and they should give more thought to, or respect to, people cycling. Respect meaning they shouldn't treat us like we don't belong on the road.

Cyclists though need to remember that they are beholden to the highway code and can't just fly through junctions and ignore traffic signals.

Whether introducing licence plates of some sort and a test to cycling would work, I'm not sure. Sadly it would make it more onerous for many and potentially make cycling less affordable. Would also be difficult with children and teens.
