Like - it seems - a few others, I'm inclined to like the idea of the e-scooters but am a bit concerned about what I'm seeing out & about.



What do you need - and need to do - in order to get up & running on one (in practice, not in theory)? I've just used one of the car-parking meters that require you to enter your car's registration number and - though obviously not everyone who wants to use a scooter (or indeed has a driving licence) will be a car-owner - wonder if linking it to something like this would make it less accessible, less of 'a toy', and therefore quite a bit safer...?