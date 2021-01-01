« previous next »
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:26:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:51:30 am
They already exist, but the big issue is the weight of the batteries. Harley have one called the Live Wire and an American company called Lightning do the LS-218, the 218 is its top speed in MPH. The bike weighs about 40kg more than my 1999 R1 and that kind of weight does make a sports bike handle worse, but you can guarantee the Japanese factories will get the tech sorted eventually. Cost is an issue too, as you are looking at $30,000 for the LS-218, but eventually the costs should come down.

The IOM TT e bike lap record is 121mph, that was the petrol lap record in the late 80's, its about 12/13 mph slower than a petrol bike, but still very very quick.

Yeah, I thought they might have a more limited range because bikes are smaller, and the weight/size of their batteries can't be handled as easily as on a care.

Not every bike has to be a sports bike though, so a vehicle that can top out at around 100mph and has a good range before needing a recharge seems to be quite viable. As I said, I'd be happy with a battery augmented pushbike, but if the battery makes it too heavy to pedal effectively then it's not really worth it!
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:12:19 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:23:04 pm
I can't really comment, as I pretty much walk everywhere most days.  It takes me 45 minutes to walk into town from where I live by Dingle Lane, I'm happy to do that most days.  I wouldn't feel safe on a scooter with a backpack of heavy shopping.  I'd probably feel overbalanced.  I'd rather walk it home, or get a bus.

As a motorcyclist I am well to aware of the spinal injuries that can be caused by landing on a backpack with a laptop in it, which is why I never wore one on the bike. Imagine the damage landing on a tin of beans at 15 mph will do.
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:17:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:19 pm
As a motorcyclist I am well to aware of the spinal injuries that can be caused by landing on a backpack with a laptop in it, which is why I never wore one on the bike. Imagine the damage landing on a tin of beans at 15 mph will do.

I shudder to think.  I really didn't consider the details, but since you painted the picture it sounds really ugly.

My balance has never been that great and in the past I've struggled on a regular push bike.  I'd feel really vulnerable on a scooter so I'll stick to my feet.
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:44:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:17:13 pm
I shudder to think.  I really didn't consider the details, but since you painted the picture it sounds really ugly.

My balance has never been that great and in the past I've struggled on a regular push bike.  I'd feel really vulnerable on a scooter so I'll stick to my feet.

Quite a lot of riders have blamed crashes on the backpack messing up their balance, a few also said about the backpack catching and rather than slide, they rolled and suffered broken bones. If you come off at 15mph on a wet road, you can slide a fair distance, I did it as a kid falling off a bike.
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:10:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:44:06 pm
Quite a lot of riders have blamed crashes on the backpack messing up their balance, a few also said about the backpack catching and rather than slide, they rolled and suffered broken bones. If you come off at 15mph on a wet road, you can slide a fair distance, I did it as a kid falling off a bike.

Aye, and it probably doesn't take much to knock you off.  A stiff gust of wind would probably do it.
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:30:46 am
Yet another one. This time it was so serious, it made the headlines. Most aren't, and don't.




Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after e-scooter 'smashes into railings'

Road closures remain in place as police cordon off the area




A man was rushed to hospital after his e-scooter crashed into railings near a main road this evening.

The man in his 20s is believed to have "lost control" of the e-scooter he was riding and fell off it. No other vehicle was involved.

The incident happened at around 6pm today (Thursday) in Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley closed to Third Avenue.

The area remained closed by police today and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to get in touch.


The black e-scooter could still be seen at the scene tonight.

Witnesses reported seeing "loads" of ambulances and police cars on the road following the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: "We can confirm that emergency services are in Fazakerley following a serious RTC this evening, Thursday 8 April.

"At 6pm, we were called to Longmoor Lane at the junction with Third Avenue to a report of collision involving an e-scooter and railings.

"The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment of serious injuries. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

"Officers remain on the scene carrying out an investigation. A road closure is in place on Longmoor Lane, at the junctions with Seeds Lane and Lower Lane. Please avoid the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police @MerPolCC or (0151) 7775747 with reference 728.

Longmoor Lane is closed off in both directions by a cordon between Higher Lane (Emmanuel Church) and Barlows Lane (Lidl).

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-rushed-hospital-serious-injuries-20348018
