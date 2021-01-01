« previous next »
They already exist, but the big issue is the weight of the batteries. Harley have one called the Live Wire and an American company called Lightning do the LS-218, the 218 is its top speed in MPH. The bike weighs about 40kg more than my 1999 R1 and that kind of weight does make a sports bike handle worse, but you can guarantee the Japanese factories will get the tech sorted eventually. Cost is an issue too, as you are looking at $30,000 for the LS-218, but eventually the costs should come down.

The IOM TT e bike lap record is 121mph, that was the petrol lap record in the late 80's, its about 12/13 mph slower than a petrol bike, but still very very quick.

Yeah, I thought they might have a more limited range because bikes are smaller, and the weight/size of their batteries can't be handled as easily as on a care.

Not every bike has to be a sports bike though, so a vehicle that can top out at around 100mph and has a good range before needing a recharge seems to be quite viable. As I said, I'd be happy with a battery augmented pushbike, but if the battery makes it too heavy to pedal effectively then it's not really worth it!
I can't really comment, as I pretty much walk everywhere most days.  It takes me 45 minutes to walk into town from where I live by Dingle Lane, I'm happy to do that most days.  I wouldn't feel safe on a scooter with a backpack of heavy shopping.  I'd probably feel overbalanced.  I'd rather walk it home, or get a bus.

As a motorcyclist I am well to aware of the spinal injuries that can be caused by landing on a backpack with a laptop in it, which is why I never wore one on the bike. Imagine the damage landing on a tin of beans at 15 mph will do.
As a motorcyclist I am well to aware of the spinal injuries that can be caused by landing on a backpack with a laptop in it, which is why I never wore one on the bike. Imagine the damage landing on a tin of beans at 15 mph will do.

I shudder to think.  I really didn't consider the details, but since you painted the picture it sounds really ugly.

My balance has never been that great and in the past I've struggled on a regular push bike.  I'd feel really vulnerable on a scooter so I'll stick to my feet.
I shudder to think.  I really didn't consider the details, but since you painted the picture it sounds really ugly.

My balance has never been that great and in the past I've struggled on a regular push bike.  I'd feel really vulnerable on a scooter so I'll stick to my feet.

Quite a lot of riders have blamed crashes on the backpack messing up their balance, a few also said about the backpack catching and rather than slide, they rolled and suffered broken bones. If you come off at 15mph on a wet road, you can slide a fair distance, I did it as a kid falling off a bike.
Quite a lot of riders have blamed crashes on the backpack messing up their balance, a few also said about the backpack catching and rather than slide, they rolled and suffered broken bones. If you come off at 15mph on a wet road, you can slide a fair distance, I did it as a kid falling off a bike.

Aye, and it probably doesn't take much to knock you off.  A stiff gust of wind would probably do it.
