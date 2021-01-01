They already exist, but the big issue is the weight of the batteries. Harley have one called the Live Wire and an American company called Lightning do the LS-218, the 218 is its top speed in MPH. The bike weighs about 40kg more than my 1999 R1 and that kind of weight does make a sports bike handle worse, but you can guarantee the Japanese factories will get the tech sorted eventually. Cost is an issue too, as you are looking at $30,000 for the LS-218, but eventually the costs should come down.



The IOM TT e bike lap record is 121mph, that was the petrol lap record in the late 80's, its about 12/13 mph slower than a petrol bike, but still very very quick.



Yeah, I thought they might have a more limited range because bikes are smaller, and the weight/size of their batteries can't be handled as easily as on a care.Not every bike has to be a sports bike though, so a vehicle that can top out at around 100mph and has a good range before needing a recharge seems to be quite viable. As I said, I'd be happy with a battery augmented pushbike, but if the battery makes it too heavy to pedal effectively then it's not really worth it!