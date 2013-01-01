« previous next »
e-scooters
So these have started turning up in town

Reminds me of this episode of South Park

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DbJbGZbsVMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DbJbGZbsVMw</a>

Looks like they have replaced those green City bikes

Legally, you must be 18+, have at least a provisional driving licence and can only ride them on the road or cycle lines. You are advised to wear a helmet and other PPE but not legally.


What are everyone elses thoughts?
Re: e-scooters
Some innocent bystander getting badly hurt is my first thought. Ideal for drug running across town is another.

What could possibly go wrong?
Re: e-scooters
Ideal for drug running across town is another.

e-Scooters only help if you weigh 50 kilos or less on a flat road and are electronically limited to 20 kmph (12 mph)

I doubt anyone carrying 15 kilos of cocaine would bother with these.
Re: e-scooters
I've used them, and for someone living in town they are genuinely good for nipping somewhere and not taking the car

However, I've also nearly run over 3 people using them now. 2 who flew across the road in front of me at a junction as they didn't pay attention to the traffic lights, and a 3rd who was on the road and was weaving all over the place.

I'd rather they be limited to a lower speed and they be allowed on pavements. I think that would see less injuries and certainly less fatalities in the long run.

It's also pretty worrying that this has been during a period where roads are meant to be quieter, and town is nowhere near as busy as a busy summer's day - it could well be absolute chaos in the summer.
Re: e-scooters
Not really, you could run as fast as one of these.

Plus don't those guys all have those electric bikes which are more motorbike than bike?
Re: e-scooters
They are everywhere here in Barcelona. You will always get dickheads driving them like....well, dickheads. But then you get dickheads in cars and on bicycles to. The scals will have a field day with them I'm sure.

That said I personally think they are great for the most part. Mostly they are privately owned here. You see more then a few young lads who have 'modified' them so they can go over the limit, and proceed to drive them around like pricks. But for everyone of those, you get 5 or 6 normal people using them to get around, from guys in suits on their way to work to old ladies with their shopping.

The main difference between here and home is the amount of cycle infrastructure, which makes it a lot safer to get around on a bike, scooter or anything else which isn't a car (you see all kinds of contraptions for getting around over here - and people are much less arsey about them then they would be at home).

Scooters primarily on roads, and, lets be honest, pavements if there is no cycle paths, then it might be a different matter.

Long story short, the UK needs to get its shit together in terms of transport infrastructure. It's miles behind most of Europe these days. Tabloid fuelled outrage never helps either.


Arguments like this I don't tend to understand, because that could go for any form of transport already on the roads (or pavements). In fact we already have a form of transport that completely dominates most cities, in the form of cars, that are far worse then anything else being used to get from A-to-B, in terms of their threat to life, their pollution, and their negative effects quality of life for those not in them

If anyone can point to any country where the death or serious-injury rate from scooter usage, or any form of alternative transport, comes even remotely close to matching that from driving, then maybe the argument holds weight.
Re: e-scooters
i get people walking out in front of me all the time on my mountain bike on the road - luckily i'm aware

but yeh, deffo lower the speeds these do - in fact, lower the speed everything does be that cars, vans, motorcycles, e-bikes and joggers

Re: e-scooters
They were banned in Singapore last year because of loads of accidents on pavements, mainly old folk getting twatted at 20km per hour, several fatalities.
They are more dangerous than bikes or skateboards because the riders cant stop or manoeuvre quickly.
(Maybe they are being imported from Singapore because there are fucking thousands of them).

https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/transport/parliament-e-scooters-to-be-banned-from-footpaths-from-nov-5
 
Re: e-scooters
They stop just as quick as bikes, and quicker than skateboards (unless you fall / jump off and let the board keep on flying into someone).

Top speed is 10mph and limited to 5mph in "pedestrian zones".
Re: e-scooters
It's because most skateboarders and cyclists know how to stop.
The scooters in Singapore could go > 25km.
Re: e-scooters
Re: e-scooters
Re: e-scooters
I think most of them tend to be limited to 15km, especially rental ones. However I know if you have a privately owned one they are fairly easy to modify up closer to the 25km limit. I don't know if the ones in Singapore were private or rented?

Either way people driving the faster ones like idiots down the pavements is an issue. But again you also get people going fast on bikes down the pavements, likewise controlling a skateboard is completely dependent on skill level.
Re: e-scooters
Walk you lazy bastards
Re: e-scooters
Legal if you pay per use but illegal if you dont?
Re: e-scooters
You say that, but I walk plenty every day but if I want to nip the shop it's 30+ mins out my day so I'd normally end up driving. However with these often being within a minute of my apartment block I'll sometimes just jump on one and be there and back in 10 mins.
Re: e-scooters
Yeah I get that, its 15 mins there and back to the local Tesco Express and our daily trips to Aldi is a 40 min walk, so I can see the point in them then. You just know though that people will use them for what would be a 5 minute walk. There is a reason why we are the fattest nation in Europe.
Re: e-scooters
Oh totally agree they will, but hopefully they'll help take some car traffic from the roads for short trips around town. The less cars in the centre the better.
Re: e-scooters
I agree. These forms of mobility are essential to reduce traffic in city centres.

I missed my last train connection to my home from the main station here in Germany. I rented one of them and rode to my friend's place for the night. Instead of walking an hour, I rode in 10 mins and it cost the same as a bus ticket to his place. I also got to park it right before the apartment.

No doubt they are helpful and handy. But only if you know how to ride them and are not a nuisance and/or menace to other road users.
Re: e-scooters
I agree with that, anything that reduces unnecessary traffic in city centres is welcome. Like ChaCha says though, they need to be used responsibly. Be interesting to see the cost per minute figures. Lime charge £1 to unlock and 15p per minute in Salford.

After what happened to Mobike, Lime, the company that is trialling them in Manchester, must be nuts. Hope they are waterproof, not for the rain, but for when they get fished out of the canals, rivers and the Quays.
Re: e-scooters
Heard of at least one person who ended up in hospital with a serious head injury after using one.  Wouldn't touch one myself, I'm dangerous enough on a bicycle.

They're too damned quiet.  Nobody uses bells anymore so these things can fly past you like a freaking wheeled ninja. Last night I was almost run down by a pair of twats just on pushbikes - at least the lady had the decency to call out to me, but by then I'd already nearly shat myself.

Plus, random clusters of these things with the glowing bars makes me think of some weird, technological triffids, like they're quietly plotting to take over the world right after the next bright meteor shower...
Re: e-scooters
I've not had any close calls with them when walking yet, but I must nearly get hit by a bike rider at least once a day. Always on the fucking pavement and always going so fucking fast. I'll smack someone off one one day.
Re: e-scooters
The batteries are enclosed in waterproof compartments. They can stay dry inside that compartment for up to 4 weeks IIRC. If the scooter falls inside one canal, all we need to do is take them out, dry them completely and charge them and use them. As simple as that.

And such scooters are GPS tracked and are accounted for every day. If they do fall inside a canal, there are people who are employed to dive inside and fish them out on a regular basis.

As for the privately-owned ones, I don't think anyone owning them will leave it lying on the bottom for weeks and months. At least no one in my friend's circle is that lazy and rich. :)

As for the erratic driving, the issue comes from the small-sized wheels and the super low centre of gravity skewed towards the front axle. The brakes in some of them are not "combi" brakes as in, they don't brake front and rear wheels together. Some of them have separate levers for front and rear wheels. And if the adjustment of the brake is not proper (as usual there are vandals who watch out for such things), they tighten the front brake while loosening the rear. So the rider is forced to use the front brake. This, coupled with the ultra-low COG of the bike, your super high body-COG and the frontward velocity, renders a possibility where you rotate forward and fall. Hard. This becomes extra easy when you are not paying attention.

That's why, when renting them, we need to dry brake test within the first 20m or 30m. That way, we are not surprised by the braking intensity and don't find ourselves shifting into a projectile onto the standing grandma on her way to her husbands grave. We will only be gifting her a fast pass.
Re: e-scooters
Mobike set up in Manchester, that many bikes were stolen, smashed, thrown in the canals, etc that they gave up and pulled out
Re: e-scooters
I was driving down greatie a couple of weeks ago..doin around 30mph & one overtook me.
Re: e-scooters
They have been around for a bit now, haven't they? I see lots of kids on them every day. They deffo go faster than 10kmh, maybe 12mph and some private ones seem to go up to 20mph or so. Think the main problem is the lack of infrastructure to ride them on, nobody wants to ride one on a main road.

The other issue is the same as with ebikes - you can go pretty fast on them without any skill or experience. On a normal bike or scooter, your spees is limited by your fitness, and to a degree, skill (coordinating pushing and steering, for example). Before you can go fast, you'll spend some time figuring it out, and also building fitness. With the e-versions, all you have to do is press a button to go fast. You only discover you don't really know how to steer or brake when its too late.
Re: e-scooters
Really? That's horrific. I know they are abhorred but to this level?

They are a great mobility solution IF people know how to ride them. I don't know how people think its ok to steal them, smash them and throw them into the canals. They arent even worth that much attention.
Re: e-scooters
Around  town they are mostly driven in pedestrian areas or on pavements.

Silent kamikaze, torpedoes is what they are, approaching by stealth, from behind.

Inevitably, it's just a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt, or a fatality ensues.



If everyone who used them, used them responsibly, they'd be quite an asset, no doubt, but their novelty value at the moment seems to see all comers using them, both experienced riders and novices/inexperienced alike. 

It's the latter ones I'm steering clear of.

Re: e-scooters
There was an article floating around at the time of Mobike's demise which basically read that in the UK, we have an issue with respect to "communal property" e.g. bikes which are for everyone's use or for short journeys.

Basically, as a society we're selfish c*nts and a large swathe of people either want the shared property for themselves or want to destroy it to inconvenience others.

When Mobike was in Manchester, my wife tried to cycle into work a couple of times. She located a bike on the app which was supposedly nearby and it transpires someone has either got it in their house or back garden. Means I ended up having to drive her into town to make sure she wasn't late. As Rob says, loads of them ended up in canals.

It's not even just a problem with one city - the same thing happened in Newcastle with bikes lobbed in the Tyne.

These scooters seem easier to rob/destroy so I would expect it to go the same way. People in this country are c*nts.
Re: e-scooters
Nearly get flattened by one of these more or less every time I go out. Bin, imo.
