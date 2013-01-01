« previous next »
e-scooters

e-scooters
Today at 01:03:23 pm
So these have started turning up in town

Reminds me of this episode of South Park

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DbJbGZbsVMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DbJbGZbsVMw</a>

Looks like they have replaced those green City bikes

Legally, you must be 18+, have at least a provisional driving licence and can only ride them on the road or cycle lines. You are advised to wear a helmet and other PPE but not legally.


What are everyone elses thoughts?
Re: e-scooters
Today at 01:06:25 pm
Some innocent bystander getting badly hurt is my first thought. Ideal for drug running across town is another.

What could possibly go wrong?
Re: e-scooters
Today at 01:08:28 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Ideal for drug running across town is another.

e-Scooters only help if you weigh 50 kilos or less on a flat road and are electronically limited to 20 kmph (12 mph)

I doubt anyone carrying 15 kilos of cocaine would bother with these.
Today at 01:15:44 pm
Re: e-scooters
Today at 01:12:52 pm
I've used them, and for someone living in town they are genuinely good for nipping somewhere and not taking the car

However, I've also nearly run over 3 people using them now. 2 who flew across the road in front of me at a junction as they didn't pay attention to the traffic lights, and a 3rd who was on the road and was weaving all over the place.

I'd rather they be limited to a lower speed and they be allowed on pavements. I think that would see less injuries and certainly less fatalities in the long run.

It's also pretty worrying that this has been during a period where roads are meant to be quieter, and town is nowhere near as busy as a busy summer's day - it could well be absolute chaos in the summer.
Re: e-scooters
Today at 01:13:44 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Ideal for drug running across town is another.

Not really, you could run as fast as one of these.

Plus don't those guys all have those electric bikes which are more motorbike than bike?
Re: e-scooters
Today at 01:21:46 pm
They are everywhere here in Barcelona. You will always get dickheads driving them like....well, dickheads. But then you get dickheads in cars and on bicycles to. The scals will have a field day with them I'm sure.

That said I personally think they are great for the most part. Mostly they are privately owned here. You see more then a few young lads who have 'modified' them so they can go over the limit, and proceed to drive them around like pricks. But for everyone of those, you get 5 or 6 normal people using them to get around, from guys in suits on their way to work to old ladies with their shopping.

The main difference between here and home is the amount of cycle infrastructure, which makes it a lot safer to get around on a bike, scooter or anything else which isn't a car (you see all kinds of contraptions for getting around over here - and people are much less arsey about them then they would be at home).

Scooters primarily on roads, and, lets be honest, pavements if there is no cycle paths, then it might be a different matter.

Long story short, the UK needs to get its shit together in terms of transport infrastructure. It's miles behind most of Europe these days. Tabloid fuelled outrage never helps either.


Quote from: liversaint on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Some innocent bystander getting badly hurt is my first thought. Ideal for drug running across town is another.

What could possibly go wrong?

Arguments like this I don't tend to understand, because that could go for any form of transport already on the roads (or pavements). In fact we already have a form of transport that completely dominates most cities, in the form of cars, that are far worse then anything else being used to get from A-to-B, in terms of their threat to life, their pollution, and their negative effects quality of life for those not in them
Today at 01:24:04 pm
