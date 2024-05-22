« previous next »
Merseyrail - now with added 777

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #720 on: Today at 01:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:15:30 pm
On a side note, I think expanding Liverpool airport is possible, but it would be expensive.  I think the same company owns both Liverpool and Manchester airports, so they're not interested in having them compete.

Always seems to come down to the amount of passengers the airport handles doesn't require a train link. But then saying they can't expand further without a train link.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:23:49 am
The 507 is destined to become a museum piece;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx88nq5jy57o

Looks more likely it will be scrapped as the crowd funder to raise 10k to move it to a museum doesnt have long left and its only 3k
  Red Beret
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 51,883
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:29:49 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 01:03:04 pm
Always seems to come down to the amount of passengers the airport handles doesn't require a train link. But then saying they can't expand further without a train link.

And yet they briefly had a Liverpool to New York air route. So it's more than capable.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:35:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 22, 2024, 06:20:29 pm
Pretty sure Rotheram's manifest for regional mayor mentioned a shuttle bus to the airport. It's really badly needed, as you say it's ridiculous that there isn't a better connection to the airport. South Parkway is advertised as "for Liverpool airport", but they don't say you have to get a local bus and buy another ticket!

I don't know why they can't just have a shuttle bus that goes direct to/from the airport from South Parkway, even if they just charge the standard 2 quid bus fare. I know there's plans in place for the gliders but even that's still a few years away. 10-15 minutes on the train from town, 10-15 minutes on the bus from Parkway. If the service is frequent enough it makes it a lot easier.
  Red Beret
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 51,883
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
i'm still not sure what the plan is around Central Station. I don't see how they can bring the High level station back into being, as the Northern Line occupies the space with twin tracks where once there was three. You can't just put a third railway track back down there. There's a suggestion of using the Wapping Tunnel and having trains go via Edge Hill. The Northern Line and Wapping Tunnels intersect roughly by the Black-E and Chinese Arch, so I'm presuming some kind of link tunnel would need to be cut between the two? What type of trains would run on this line, if they're going via Central Station low level? Diesel? Or battery powered 777s?

The proposed tunnel between Lime Street and Central seems to be just for pedestrians, yes?
