This was the first thing that popped into my head when the question was first raised.The very first 777s were robustly tested back around 2019/20 - they had to do 1500 miles on the network each. And Merseyrail were confident the battery trains (777/1 for those interested) could do at least 20 miles on unelectrified (or at least non third rail) track.I'm guessing the earlier battery trains that were delivered performed to expectations, but subsequent trains have fallen way short of expectations in terms of reliability. They will have the range, but that's pointless if you can't get them to run.