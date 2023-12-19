« previous next »
Merseyrail - now with added 777

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 19, 2023, 01:14:47 pm
You can buy PDF tickets on Merseyrail and just show your phone - to humans

flawed like, a bit retro

Also I have no idea why you couldn't just photoshop the date to today, they don't actually scan it
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 19, 2023, 02:35:37 pm
Once you introduce a tap system, you make a person redundant from a job - just saying
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 19, 2023, 02:52:25 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 19, 2023, 02:35:37 pm
Once you introduce a tap system, you make a person redundant from a job - just saying

Was this the case in London?  I always thought the staff cuts in London were caused by reduction in Government grants and huge loses across TFL, they have billions of loses as an organisation
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 20, 2023, 09:51:39 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 19, 2023, 02:35:37 pm
Once you introduce a tap system, you make a person redundant from a job - just saying

Totally correct. No way will ticket offices be staffed to anything like current levels once that kind of system is fully operational.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 20, 2023, 09:56:55 am
Quote from: ToneLa on December 18, 2023, 08:31:17 pm
if it's London Tube style should be pretty ace

The problem here is that stations arent secure like the tube where they all have barriers
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 20, 2023, 03:34:17 pm
Quote from: timmit on December 20, 2023, 09:51:39 am
Totally correct. No way will ticket offices be staffed to anything like current levels once that kind of system is fully operational.

My local station is on the Manchester to Liverpool line, ticket office has gone, you either use the app, or collect from the machine on the platform, there's never anyone at Lime Street to check your tickets, sometimes they get checked on the train, sometimes they don't. Went to Milton Keynes the other week and could have bunked from ours to Piccadilly.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 21, 2023, 12:08:04 pm
I see one of the 507s is sporting the old BR livery - reminding us how old they are  ;D
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
December 27, 2023, 08:14:59 pm
Poignant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qpUzg4QzK2o&amp;ab_channel=MerseyrailElectrics" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qpUzg4QzK2o&amp;ab_channel=MerseyrailElectrics</a>
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Yesterday at 11:53:36 am
Quote from: Red Beret on December 27, 2023, 08:14:59 pm
Poignant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qpUzg4QzK2o&amp;ab_channel=MerseyrailElectrics" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qpUzg4QzK2o&amp;ab_channel=MerseyrailElectrics</a>

The old livery looks so much better.  Mad to think that everyone of us has ridden that exact train at least once in its service
Re: Merseyrail
Yesterday at 05:59:38 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 11:53:36 am
The old livery looks so much better.  Mad to think that everyone of us has ridden that exact train at least once in its service

Going back to this video a shared when I first started this topic, after the first two minutes you see a lot of the current fleet trains as new. It's hard to read the numbers on them, as the video quality isn't great. Compared to the HD video you get of the trains now, the difference is stark!

Quote from: Red Beret on July 12, 2021, 10:26:37 pm
Another very interesting historical video from when the loop line first opened around 1977/78, showing the old 503s, and the current fleet back when they were brand new. Takes me back a bit!  (Quite a bit actually!)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MVgks22mkFI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MVgks22mkFI</a>
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Yesterday at 08:17:30 pm
More delays today on the Wirral line due to technical problems.

On another note I photographed a cracked sleeper at Cressington today intending to email it to Merseyrail but can I fuck find any email contact deatails on their website.

Any ideas?
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:17:30 pm
More delays today on the Wirral line due to technical problems.

On another note I photographed a cracked sleeper at Cressington today intending to email it to Merseyrail but can I fuck find any email contact deatails on their website.

Any ideas?

Do they have a FB page? Maybe upload it to there. Or tell the staff at the station? Failing that, send it to the Echo and embarrass them over it!

Found this on Wikipedia, very nostalgic.

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Today at 03:04:50 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:17:30 pm
More delays today on the Wirral line due to technical problems.

On another note I photographed a cracked sleeper at Cressington today intending to email it to Merseyrail but can I fuck find any email contact deatails on their website.

Any ideas?


Tag the Merseyrail twitter page, that will get the quickest response
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Today at 03:32:49 pm
Quote from: timmit on Today at 03:04:50 pm
Tag the Merseyrail twitter page, that will get the quickest response

I dont do Twitter or Facebook so thats out.

And there are rarely staff at Cressington. :D
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Today at 04:06:28 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 03:32:49 pm
I dont do Twitter or Facebook so thats out.

And there are rarely staff at Cressington. :D

Well maybe at one of the other stations then? There's always somebody on duty at St Michael's.
