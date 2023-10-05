I just checked it out on googlemap and yeah, the bridge does look just a wee bit narrow for two tracks. Would perhaps need a second bridge running parallel. It's quite feasible, and may be done in the future, but it would have involved closing Kirkby station - probably for several months.



Yeah. I'd just not seen anything to suggest they were running on anything other than the New Brighton and West Kirby lines over on the Wirral.



I thought so - just done a streetview on the M57 and its indeed a single track bridge.It used to be double tracks going through Kirkby, I was only 5 when the M57 was opened in about 1972, but I assume what they did was, as they had to raise the line to build the motorway and, as the plan was to electrify the track only as far as Kirkby and terminate there, ripped up and relaid the track from Kirkby to Fazakerley at the same time, they didn't think to future proof it and instead laid the track slap bang in the middle of the old tracks and went with a single track bridge over the M57.It'd be a big job, as they need to replace the bridge, which they can do as they do this over motorways all the time, but also re-lay the whole existing section from Fazakerley to Kirkby to make room for the second track, build a new platform at Kirkby and access to it as the new (1970s) station never had 2 platforms and knock out the bit underneath the bridges where you walk from the old station to the new station.