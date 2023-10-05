« previous next »
Merseyrail - now with added 777

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 5, 2023, 03:53:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  5, 2023, 10:15:11 am
The new trains need to be run in before they can be handed over, they have to do 500 miles on the network; plus driver training, plus keeping the network running.

There's not enough room on the network to keep both sets of trains. I guess they're in a rotational cycle - new trains are delivered, placed on sidings; new trains that have been run in go live on the network,  and old stock is then scrapped.  Then new trains are brought up, and the stored trains start being run in - the cycle begins again.

It's frustratingly slow, so it's little wonder they're leaving Southport-Hunts Cross till last. They will want as many new trains and drivers ready to go as possible.

I can't believe this was the original plan. That said, the PR department is clearly full of shit.

Given how small the Merseyrail network is, & how busy it is [particularly over the core] it's not a surprise it's taking time to test all the units before they can enter service, & i'm not sure if all the 777s have been delivered yet either.

Remember, the row with the unions mostly over the use of guards was only settled back in January [the 777s should have entered service 2019/20], the original plan for the 777s was they were going to be driver only operated, so the unions protested over that decision.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 5, 2023, 06:25:59 pm
I was back on the old ones today, feels like we only get the chance to ride on the new ones once a week.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 6, 2023, 08:30:25 am
Quote from: Statto Red on October  5, 2023, 03:53:44 pm
Given how small the Merseyrail network is, & how busy it is [particularly over the core] it's not a surprise it's taking time to test all the units before they can enter service, & i'm not sure if all the 777s have been delivered yet either.

Remember, the row with the unions mostly over the use of guards was only settled back in January [the 777s should have entered service 2019/20], the original plan for the 777s was they were going to be driver only operated, so the unions protested over that decision.

I remember them showing off one of the new trains a couple years back at Birkenhead North, and the rep confidently assured me the plan was to first bring the 777s into service on the Wirral Line in one fell and not this piecemeal bs. They were either just straight up lying or just plain useless.  :D

I think the hourly Headbolt Lane service must be because they only have one BEMU in service. There are several battery trains up in Southport, but they must not have been run in yet, and that stretch of track from Kirkby is unelectrified
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 7, 2023, 02:06:05 pm
Just watching a random Merseyrail vlog on YT. I didn't even know the 777s were running on the Ellesmere Port line. :o
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 02:18:46 pm
Headbolt Lane station has 3 platforms, P1 & P2 are for Merseyrail, P3 for Northern to Wigan & Manchester, when the service returns to every 15 minutes, & because of the single track section through Kirkby [i don't know why that wasn't doubled too] trains departing for Liverpool will have to wait until after a train arrives in from Liverpool [like what they do at Southport], trains will have something like around a 20 minute layover at Headbolt Lane.

Also, P3 has a different platform construction, this is if or when Merseyrail extends the service to Wigan, P3 can be removed, trains will then use P1 & P2 as through platforms.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 03:01:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  7, 2023, 02:06:05 pm
Just watching a random Merseyrail vlog on YT. I didn't even know the 777s were running on the Ellesmere Port line. :o

a few of the new trains where parked up at Rock Ferry Yesterday.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 04:39:49 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on October  9, 2023, 02:18:46 pm
Headbolt Lane station has 3 platforms, P1 & P2 are for Merseyrail, P3 for Northern to Wigan & Manchester, when the service returns to every 15 minutes, & because of the single track section through Kirkby [i don't know why that wasn't doubled too] trains departing for Liverpool will have to wait until after a train arrives in from Liverpool [like what they do at Southport], trains will have something like around a 20 minute layover at Headbolt Lane.

Also, P3 has a different platform construction, this is if or when Merseyrail extends the service to Wigan, P3 can be removed, trains will then use P1 & P2 as through platforms.

I used to play on the tracks as a kid and I'm pretty certain that the whole section of track from Kirkby to the points at Fazakerley runs right in the middle of the old track bed, I don't think the bridge over the M57 is actually wide enough for two tracks, I'm 99% sure its a dead narrow, single track bridge.

Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 04:48:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October  9, 2023, 04:39:49 pm
I used to play on the tracks as a kid and I'm pretty certain that the whole section of track from Kirkby to the points at Fazakerley runs right in the middle of the old track bed, I don't think the bridge over the M57 is actually wide enough for two tracks, I'm 99% sure its a dead narrow, single track bridge.

I just checked it out on googlemap and yeah, the bridge does look just a wee bit narrow for two tracks. Would perhaps need a second bridge running parallel. It's quite feasible, and may be done in the future, but it would have involved closing Kirkby station - probably for several months.

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on October  9, 2023, 03:01:18 pm
a few of the new trains where parked up at Rock Ferry Yesterday.

Yeah. I'd just not seen anything to suggest they were running on anything other than the New Brighton and West Kirby lines over on the Wirral.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  9, 2023, 04:48:59 pm
I just checked it out on googlemap and yeah, the bridge does look just a wee bit narrow for two tracks. Would perhaps need a second bridge running parallel. It's quite feasible, and may be done in the future, but it would have involved closing Kirkby station - probably for several months.

Yeah. I'd just not seen anything to suggest they were running on anything other than the New Brighton and West Kirby lines over on the Wirral.

I thought so - just done a streetview on the M57 and its indeed a single track bridge.

It used to be double tracks going through Kirkby, I was only 5 when the M57 was opened in about 1972, but I assume what they did was, as they had to raise the line to build the motorway and, as the plan was to electrify the track only as far as Kirkby and terminate there, ripped up and relaid the track from Kirkby to Fazakerley at the same time, they didn't think to future proof it and instead laid the track slap bang in the middle of the old tracks and went with a single track bridge over the M57.

It'd be a big job, as they need to replace the bridge, which they can do as they do this over motorways all the time, but also re-lay the whole existing section from Fazakerley to Kirkby to make room for the second track, build a new platform at Kirkby and access to it as the new (1970s) station never had 2 platforms and knock out the bit underneath the bridges where you walk from the old station to the new station.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 05:58:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October  9, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
I thought so - just done a streetview on the M57 and its indeed a single track bridge.

It used to be double tracks going through Kirkby, I was only 5 when the M57 was opened in about 1972, but I assume what they did was, as they had to raise the line to build the motorway and, as the plan was to electrify the track only as far as Kirkby and terminate there, ripped up and relaid the track from Kirkby to Fazakerley at the same time, they didn't think to future proof it and instead laid the track slap bang in the middle of the old tracks and went with a single track bridge over the M57.

It'd be a big job, as they need to replace the bridge, which they can do as they do this over motorways all the time, but also re-lay the whole existing section from Fazakerley to Kirkby to make room for the second track, build a new platform at Kirkby and access to it as the new (1970s) station never had 2 platforms and knock out the bit underneath the bridges where you walk from the old station to the new station.

I don't think they would have to replace the bridge over the M57 - they could just add a second single track bridge alongside the existing one. That said, they could have done that with the bridge over County Road, approaching Headbolt Lane, but opted to completely replace the bridge with a new twin-track one.

I imagine it's all about funding. Adding a second set of tracks in a few years will probably cost more in the long run, but they probably couldn't afford to do it all in one go. They've been talking about putting a station in at Headbolt longer than I've been alive - there are glaciers that move faster than that. ;D
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 09:12:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  9, 2023, 05:58:37 pm
I don't think they would have to replace the bridge over the M57 - they could just add a second single track bridge alongside the existing one. That said, they could have done that with the bridge over County Road, approaching Headbolt Lane, but opted to completely replace the bridge with a new twin-track one.

I imagine it's all about funding. Adding a second set of tracks in a few years will probably cost more in the long run, but they probably couldn't afford to do it all in one go. They've been talking about putting a station in at Headbolt longer than I've been alive - there are glaciers that move faster than that. ;D

Yeah they could actually, just looking at google and its different than I remember. I always thought they'd moved the tracks, but they just ripped up one side, you can actually see where they were, they seemed to split far apart at Wango lane and it had two bridges. Starting to mis remember too much stuff now.

The County Road bridges are likely because the old bridges weren't strong enough to take the weight. I was about 8 I reckon when they redirected County Road under the new bridge, the old bridge will be probably a hundred years old or something like that
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 9, 2023, 09:30:12 pm
It looked like the original bridge over County Road was twin span, but they removed one when it became single track. When putting the second track back they opted to replace the whole bridge, which is probably sensible as the old one was probably due replacing anyway.

Re Wango Lane, yeah, you can see three bridges, but only the Kirkby one is still in use. The middle one was, as you say, likely also for Kirkby, and the tracks just split apart and rejoined further up. The third one is now part of the loop line cycle path, intersecting Barlow Lane. Stops just after crossing Warbreck Moor - looks like a housing estate erased the remains, but it previously linked up to the spur that once connected to Aintree Station from just before reaching Seaforth.

EDIT: now that I've had a third look, I'm less sure lol. I missed a stretch of track and the bridge is so overgrown it probably could handle two tracks at Wango Lane.  ;D The bridge further up crossing The Alt can easily handle four tracks.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 10, 2023, 08:56:55 am
The Southport Hunts Cross line is a miserable mess at the moment and has been for weeks. They now have so little of the old stock they're running 3 car services at peak times which to be honest has felt dangerous at times. Real sardines in a can.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 10, 2023, 11:46:17 am
Quote from: c0burn on October 10, 2023, 08:56:55 am
The Southport Hunts Cross line is a miserable mess at the moment and has been for weeks. They now have so little of the old stock they're running 3 car services at peak times which to be honest has felt dangerous at times. Real sardines in a can.

It has been digraceful recently - 3 car trains arriving at Waterloo are packed at peak times.  The trains are so full they are delayed getting into town as it takes people so long to squeeze on and off the trains
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 11, 2023, 08:21:59 am
807 train from freshfield to town, 3 carriages not 6. Packed by the time the train got to formby.

Joke. These new trains were meant to be in by 2020.

Excuse after excuse after excuse
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 11, 2023, 08:30:13 am
At least the old trains turn up! Still stuck with every 30 mins on Kirkby line and half of them seem to be cancelled every morning I try to take one to work.

I used to rave about how good Merseyrail was, theyve been shite since the summer
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 27, 2023, 06:45:43 am
Are the new trains still being used? I can't remember the last time I went on one.  ???
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 27, 2023, 10:57:19 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October 27, 2023, 06:45:43 am
Are the new trains still being used? I can't remember the last time I went on one.  ???

I was on one of the newbies from Central to Chester.

One slight drawback is that there is a bit of an incline going from the carriage to the vestibule before the doors.

For the slightly pissed that can cause a problem.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 27, 2023, 11:15:40 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 27, 2023, 10:57:19 am
I was on one of the newbies from Central to Chester.

One slight drawback is that there is a bit of an incline going from the carriage to the vestibule before the doors.

For the slightly pissed that can cause a problem.

The seats are rock hard too [might as well have put a wooden benches in instead], the seats are really uncomfortable for any journey over 20 minutes.

The incline inside the carriage nearly caught me out too on one trip too, nearly went arse over.
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
October 27, 2023, 11:45:51 am
Yeah, the ramps inside are a pain, but they help wheelchairs. I guess people will eventually get used to them.

Agree on the seats. I'm kind of hoping they feel a bit better once they've been worn in a little, or reupholstered at some point!
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
Today at 06:09:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October 27, 2023, 11:45:51 am
Yeah, the ramps inside are a pain, but they help wheelchairs. I guess people will eventually get used to them.

Agree on the seats. I'm kind of hoping they feel a bit better once they've been worn in a little, or reupholstered at some point!
I had a mix of trains going home from the match on Thursday and a wheelchair user happened to be next to me. When the first (new) train arrived at Sandhills, he needed no assistance. The old train on The Wirral Line was a different matter so the new trains make a massive difference to the disabled.

I also agree on the seats. They were a bit of a shock re. the lack of comfort. Perhaps the designers assumed that we're all sufficiently well uphostered in the rear these days to require no padding? I wouldn't fancy a long journey on them.
