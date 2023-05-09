The new 777s are being rolled out on the West Kirby & New Brighton lines from Monday.



Timetable changes



These changes come into force on Monday, July 31, and are as follows:



West Kirby - From Monday to Friday, five trains from West Kirkby to Moorfields will be cancelled (0921, 1036, 1221, 1336 and 1451).



Five trains from Moorfields to West Kirkby will be cancelled (0951, 1106, 1251, 1406 and 1521).



On Saturday, three trains from West Kirby will be cancelled (0851, 1006, 1121). Three trains from Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled (0921, 1036, 1151). There are no cancellations on Sundays.



New Brighton - From Monday to Friday, seven trains from New Brighton to Moorfields will be cancelled (0923, 1023, 1123, 1238, 1338, 1438, 1538). Seven trains from Moorfields to New Brighton will be cancelled (0946, 1046, 1146, 1301, 1401, 1501 and 1601).



On Saturday, four trains from New Brighton to Moorfields will be cancelled (1238, 1338, 1438, 1538) and four trains from Moorfields to New Brighton will be cancelled (1301, 1401, 1501, 1601). There are no cancellations on Sundays.