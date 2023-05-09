« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merseyrail - now with added 777  (Read 33123 times)

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #520 on: May 9, 2023, 05:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  9, 2023, 11:48:43 am
They will be. Platforms on the network are being extended. I think the ends of 8 car trains might overhang the platforms, which is why they only have one set of doors each side.

They have signs on all platforms showing where the 8 carriages will stop
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,216
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #521 on: June 26, 2023, 12:04:50 pm »
Thought this video on the potential future of the network was interesting. Nothing really new, but it does condense everything known into a convenient packet.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ykVdCGUlfRM&amp;ab_channel=RailFocus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ykVdCGUlfRM&amp;ab_channel=RailFocus</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #522 on: July 20, 2023, 04:04:03 pm »
What the hell is going on in Merseyrail today. Got to the station platform at Hamilton Square to find the whole platform is closed. They then have to arrange for loads of people to get off the platform and onto waiting buses. No announcement was made at anytime!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,940
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #523 on: July 20, 2023, 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 20, 2023, 04:04:03 pm
What the hell is going on in Merseyrail today. Got to the station platform at Hamilton Square to find the whole platform is closed. They then have to arrange for loads of people to get off the platform and onto waiting buses. No announcement was made at anytime!

They have rushed the new trains out on the Wirral line for the golf and I'm guessing they have fucked the track up.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,670
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #524 on: July 20, 2023, 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 20, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
They have rushed the new trains out on the Wirral line for the golf and I'm guessing they have fucked the track up.

Eventually home now, I left at 15.45!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,216
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #525 on: July 21, 2023, 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 20, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
They have rushed the new trains out on the Wirral line for the golf and I'm guessing they have fucked the track up.

Idiots. The original plan was to bring them in on the Wirral line in one fell swoop anyway. Instead they've been dropped into service piecemeal. The website doesn't even have a timetable to phase them in that I've been able to find.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,045
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:21:22 pm »
The new 777s are being rolled out on the West Kirby & New Brighton lines from Monday.

Timetable changes
 
These changes come into force on Monday, July 31, and are as follows:

West Kirby - From Monday to Friday, five trains from West Kirkby to Moorfields will be cancelled (0921, 1036, 1221, 1336 and 1451).

Five trains from Moorfields to West Kirkby will be cancelled (0951, 1106, 1251, 1406 and 1521).

On Saturday, three trains from West Kirby will be cancelled (0851, 1006, 1121). Three trains from Moorfields to West Kirby will be cancelled (0921, 1036, 1151). There are no cancellations on Sundays.

New Brighton - From Monday to Friday, seven trains from New Brighton to Moorfields will be cancelled (0923, 1023, 1123, 1238, 1338, 1438, 1538). Seven trains from Moorfields to New Brighton will be cancelled (0946, 1046, 1146, 1301, 1401, 1501 and 1601).

On Saturday, four trains from New Brighton to Moorfields will be cancelled (1238, 1338, 1438, 1538) and four trains from Moorfields to New Brighton will be cancelled (1301, 1401, 1501, 1601). There are no cancellations on Sundays.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,216
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #527 on: Today at 01:39:45 pm »
Why are there cancellations? Are they running empty 777s in those timeslots for training, or are they worried about the network breaking down again?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,045
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #528 on: Today at 01:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:39:45 pm
Why are there cancellations? Are they running empty 777s in those timeslots for training, or are they worried about the network breaking down again?

Not sure but it was the same when the 777s were phased in on the Kirkby/Ormskirk lines, with cancellations to some existing services.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 