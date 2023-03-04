Timetable changes are being made to the Ormskirk, Southport and Hunts Cross lines to assist with the phased roll-out of the ground-breaking new Class 777 fleet of trains.From Monday 6 March, there will be minor changes to support driver training. These changes are until further notice.These changes are as follows;Ormskirk line: On Monday-Friday, three trains from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central will be cancelled (09:34, 11:04, 15:04). Two trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled (10:16 and 14:16). The 11:46 and 15:46 trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will start at Walton.On Saturdays, four trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled (08:01, 09:31, 12:01, 13:31), and four trains from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central will be cancelled (08:49, 10:19, 12:49, 14:19).Also on Saturdays, the 11:01 and 15:01 Liverpool Central to Ormskirk services will start at Walton rather than Liverpool Central.There are no cancellations on Sundays.Southport line: On Monday-Friday, three trains from Hunts Cross to Southport will be cancelled (12:51, 15:21, 19:06). Three trains from Southport to Hunts Cross will be cancelled (14:13, 17:58, 20:28).There are no cancellations on the Southport line on Saturdays or Sundays.The Kirkby line, which had seen a reduction of services to assist the roll out of new trains, will now see a full reinstatement from Monday 6 March. Trains will run every 15 minutes through the day up to 19:43, after which services are every 30 minutes.Passengers are advised to use the journey planner below or use the Merseyrail App for the latest information.