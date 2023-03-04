« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merseyrail - now with added 777  (Read 28376 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,512
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #480 on: March 4, 2023, 03:00:24 am »
All Merseyrail trains have space on them to store bikes, but trains are often heaving in the peaks, New Brighton line though is one of the quieter lines you might get lucky with that.

One alternative if you work place is walkable to/from the station, some Merseyrail stations have bike storage compounds on the platform, so you can store you bike safe & secure at the station, then travel out & back on the train.

 
Here's more info, you need to apply for a free security fob

https://www.merseyrail.org/plan-your-journey/getting-to-our-stations/bike.aspx

FREE Secure Cycle Storage
We now have 61 Secure Cycle Storage shelters on the Network at 56 locations - Cycle Storage is undercover and is covered by CCTV, storage units can only be accessed with a security fob. To request a free security fob, simply select the link below and apply online, we will send a fob to you FREE of charge.
« Last Edit: March 4, 2023, 03:03:10 am by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #481 on: March 4, 2023, 10:35:14 am »
Merseyrail are pretty decent at most stations when it comes to facilities, although by no means all. But cycle storage seems to be a big thing on the network. You've a better chance of finding a cycle rack than an accessible toilet.  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #482 on: March 4, 2023, 12:18:15 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on March  4, 2023, 12:13:09 am
Spoke to a few of the lads who come in from the Wirral on bikes every day and they confirmed that best method on a bike is the ferry from seacombe every 20 mins starting 7.20. No one has actually been turned away from train but emphasised it's pain in arse getting bike down especially at Hamilton square when train crammed etc, also if you're relatively fit and confident you can ride through Kingsway (birkenhead) tunnel before 600am and after 20.00pm but fumes can make it unpleasant and need lights apart from summer.

it's funny you say that because i went on the tunnel tour - yes i am a nerdy geek - they commented that because of the tunnels massive fans/turbines constantly running then the air is actually cleaner in the tunnel than outside of it

they even said it was safe to drive through with your windows down - not like the old days

though i have never ridden through the tunnel
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #483 on: March 4, 2023, 12:29:24 pm »
I've seen videos of the tunnel tours. There's some Thunderbirds level shit going on down there that most people don't have a clue about. The engineering is mind boggling.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #484 on: March 4, 2023, 01:00:44 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  4, 2023, 12:18:15 pm
it's funny you say that because i went on the tunnel tour - yes i am a nerdy geek - they commented that because of the tunnels massive fans/turbines constantly running then the air is actually cleaner in the tunnel than outside of it

they even said it was safe to drive through with your windows down - not like the old days

though i have never ridden through the tunnel

Ridden through the tunnels loads of times on the motorbike and never noticed any issues with air quality.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,705
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #485 on: March 4, 2023, 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on March  4, 2023, 12:13:09 am
Spoke to a few of the lads who come in from the Wirral on bikes every day and they confirmed that best method on a bike is the ferry from seacombe every 20 mins starting 7.20. No one has actually been turned away from train but emphasised it's pain in arse getting bike down especially at Hamilton square when train crammed etc, also if you're relatively fit and confident you can ride through Kingsway (birkenhead) tunnel before 600am and after 20.00pm but fumes can make it unpleasant and need lights apart from summer.

If they get off at Conway Park station there is a big lift there, that's what I do sometimes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,512
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #486 on: March 4, 2023, 07:19:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March  4, 2023, 01:25:22 pm
If they get off at Conway Park station there is a big lift there, that's what I do sometimes.

Birkenhead Park isn't too bad either, their's a simple, step ramp footbridge, connecting the platform to the ticket office, & it's island platform too.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,512
  • Kloppite
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #487 on: March 6, 2023, 04:42:26 am »
Timetable changes are being made to the Ormskirk, Southport and Hunts Cross lines to assist with the phased roll-out of the ground-breaking new Class 777 fleet of trains.
From Monday 6 March, there will be minor changes to support driver training. These changes are until further notice.

These changes are as follows;

Ormskirk line: On Monday-Friday, three trains from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central will be cancelled (09:34, 11:04, 15:04). Two trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled (10:16 and 14:16). The 11:46 and 15:46 trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will start at Walton.

On Saturdays, four trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled (08:01, 09:31, 12:01, 13:31), and four trains from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central will be cancelled (08:49, 10:19, 12:49, 14:19).

Also on Saturdays, the 11:01 and 15:01 Liverpool Central to Ormskirk services will start at Walton rather than Liverpool Central.

There are no cancellations on Sundays.

Southport line: On Monday-Friday, three trains from Hunts Cross to Southport will be cancelled (12:51, 15:21, 19:06). Three trains from Southport to Hunts Cross will be cancelled (14:13, 17:58, 20:28).

There are no cancellations on the Southport line on Saturdays or Sundays.

The Kirkby line, which had seen a reduction of services to assist the roll out of new trains, will now see a full reinstatement from Monday 6 March. Trains will run every 15 minutes through the day up to 19:43, after which services are every 30 minutes.

Passengers are advised to use the journey planner below or use the Merseyrail App for the latest information.

https://www.merseyrail.org/plan-your-journey/southport-and-ormskirk-timetable-change.aspx
Logged
#Sausages

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #488 on: March 6, 2023, 08:28:21 am »
The new trains are much better but why are the seats so uncomfy?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #489 on: March 6, 2023, 08:29:15 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  6, 2023, 04:42:26 am
Timetable changes are being made to the Ormskirk, Southport and Hunts Cross lines to assist with the phased roll-out of the ground-breaking new Class 777 fleet of trains.
From Monday 6 March, there will be minor changes to support driver training. These changes are until further notice.

These changes are as follows;

Ormskirk line: On Monday-Friday, three trains from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central will be cancelled (09:34, 11:04, 15:04). Two trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled (10:16 and 14:16). The 11:46 and 15:46 trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will start at Walton.

On Saturdays, four trains from Liverpool Central to Ormskirk will be cancelled (08:01, 09:31, 12:01, 13:31), and four trains from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central will be cancelled (08:49, 10:19, 12:49, 14:19).

Also on Saturdays, the 11:01 and 15:01 Liverpool Central to Ormskirk services will start at Walton rather than Liverpool Central.

There are no cancellations on Sundays.

Southport line: On Monday-Friday, three trains from Hunts Cross to Southport will be cancelled (12:51, 15:21, 19:06). Three trains from Southport to Hunts Cross will be cancelled (14:13, 17:58, 20:28).

There are no cancellations on the Southport line on Saturdays or Sundays.

The Kirkby line, which had seen a reduction of services to assist the roll out of new trains, will now see a full reinstatement from Monday 6 March. Trains will run every 15 minutes through the day up to 19:43, after which services are every 30 minutes.

Passengers are advised to use the journey planner below or use the Merseyrail App for the latest information.

https://www.merseyrail.org/plan-your-journey/southport-and-ormskirk-timetable-change.aspx

so - might be a stupid question - but will the 777s be using those lines for training?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,485
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #490 on: March 6, 2023, 08:35:40 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  6, 2023, 08:29:15 am
so - might be a stupid question - but will the 777s be using those lines for training?

No. I think its more taking drivers off those lines to put them on the Kirkby line to train them
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #491 on: March 6, 2023, 08:41:21 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March  6, 2023, 08:35:40 am
No. I think its more taking drivers off those lines to put them on the Kirkby line to train them

got you - cheers
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #492 on: March 6, 2023, 10:54:27 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  6, 2023, 08:28:21 am
The new trains are much better but why are the seats so uncomfy?

I noticed that. I think it's because they're short journey metro trains. The longest route is only about 70 minutes, if you go all the way from Hunts Cross to Southport. And once the new trains are fully in service, the journey time will probably fall to about an hour, maybe even less.   So they basically couldn't be arsed making the seats all that comfortable, in the same way you're expected to get off and wait for the next train if you need to use the bog.

That said, the trains are brand new. Maybe the seats just need to be worn in a bit.

As for the reduced services, I'm surprised they're doing it on Southport-Hunts Cross. For one thing, that route is getting the trains last; for another, it's arguably the busiest route. Would have made more sense to reduce trains on the Wirral line, but maybe I'm missing something.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,262
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #493 on: March 6, 2023, 11:13:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  6, 2023, 10:54:27 am
I noticed that. I think it's because they're short journey metro trains. The longest route is only about 70 minutes, if you go all the way from Hunts Cross to Southport. And once the new trains are fully in service, the journey time will probably fall to about an hour, maybe even less.   So they basically couldn't be arsed making the seats all that comfortable, in the same way you're expected to get off and wait for the next train if you need to use the bog.

That said, the trains are brand new. Maybe the seats just need to be worn in a bit.

As for the reduced services, I'm surprised they're doing it on Southport-Hunts Cross. For one thing, that route is getting the trains last; for another, it's arguably the busiest route. Would have made more sense to reduce trains on the Wirral line, but maybe I'm missing something.

The next train will have a bog? ;D

Not so long ago Merseyrail were saying the new trains didnt need toilets as every station had one. Well Cressington has one but its been temporarily out of service for months.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #494 on: March 6, 2023, 12:35:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March  6, 2023, 11:13:31 am
The next train will have a bog? ;D

Not so long ago Merseyrail were saying the new trains didnt need toilets as every station had one. Well Cressington has one but its been temporarily out of service for months.

Ya daft plonker, you know what I mean! ;D

It's bollocks anyway. Who's going to get off a rush hour train just to use a station toilet?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #495 on: March 6, 2023, 08:56:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  6, 2023, 08:28:21 am
The new trains are much better but why are the seats so uncomfy?

I've noticed that with stagecoach buses by ours, seats are like bricks. Did Piccadilly to ours on Saturday night, about 15 mins in my arse cheeks were numb
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #496 on: March 6, 2023, 10:47:50 pm »
Good job the mancs didn't have to ride a new train home.  8) ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #497 on: March 7, 2023, 06:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  6, 2023, 10:47:50 pm
Good job the mancs didn't have to ride a new train home.  8) ;D

:thumbup
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #498 on: March 7, 2023, 06:53:55 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #499 on: March 7, 2023, 06:56:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March  6, 2023, 11:13:31 am
The next train will have a bog? ;D

Not so long ago Merseyrail were saying the new trains didnt need toilets as every station had one. Well Cressington has one but its been temporarily out of service for months.

South Parkway ones have been knackered for ages.
Not to mention the vast majority of them are hidden in weird places and require someone in the ticket office to unlock them when you press an intercom button next to the toilet door.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,444
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #500 on: March 7, 2023, 07:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  6, 2023, 12:35:58 pm
Ya daft plonker, you know what I mean! ;D

It's bollocks anyway. Who's going to get off a rush hour train just to use a station toilet?

Was once on a train with a group of girls on a night out. Somewhere on one of the Wirral line stations, the train stopped, one of the girls run out, squatted behind an electrical box on the platform for a wee, and run back in before the train left. I was a bit impressed by her bladder control, but a toilet on the train would have made that a bit easier for her.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,262
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #501 on: March 7, 2023, 07:25:48 pm »
Quote from: John_P on March  7, 2023, 06:56:42 pm
South Parkway ones have been knackered for ages.
Not to mention the vast majority of them are hidden in weird places and require someone in the ticket office to unlock them when you press an intercom button next to the toilet door.

The last thing you want when youre dying for a piss on a freezing cold night is for a Will Hay type ticket clerk rummaging around the desk drawers for the key.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,197
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #502 on: March 7, 2023, 07:39:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  7, 2023, 07:08:34 pm
Was once on a train with a group of girls on a night out. Somewhere on one of the Wirral line stations, the train stopped, one of the girls run out, squatted behind an electrical box on the platform for a wee, and run back in before the train left. I was a bit impressed by her bladder control, but a toilet on the train would have made that a bit easier for her.

I remember being on a train where a girl was giving a blow job up front. But it was a Northern train so there's the difference in quality I guess.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #503 on: March 7, 2023, 07:42:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  7, 2023, 07:08:34 pm
Was once on a train with a group of girls on a night out. Somewhere on one of the Wirral line stations, the train stopped, one of the girls run out, squatted behind an electrical box on the platform for a wee, and run back in before the train left. I was a bit impressed by her bladder control, but a toilet on the train would have made that a bit easier for her.

I'm impressed she finished and managed to get back on the train ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,705
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #504 on: Today at 06:27:36 am »
One bit of snow and the country is brought down to its knees. All services have been suspended.  :butt
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,444
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:08:04 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:27:36 am
One bit of snow and the country is brought down to its knees. All services have been suspended.  :butt
Just saw that, couldn't believe it! No replacement busses either. They could at least do the loop and go through the tunnel?

 It's supposed to be gone in a few hours though.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,705
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Merseyrail - now with added 777
« Reply #506 on: Today at 07:22:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:08:04 am
Just saw that, couldn't believe it! No replacement busses either. They could at least do the loop and go through the tunnel?

 It's supposed to be gone in a few hours though.

Just contacted work to see if someone can give me a lift in. One bit of snow and the country falls apart.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 