All Merseyrail trains have space on them to store bikes, but trains are often heaving in the peaks, New Brighton line though is one of the quieter lines you might get lucky with that.One alternative if you work place is walkable to/from the station, some Merseyrail stations have bike storage compounds on the platform, so you can store you bike safe & secure at the station, then travel out & back on the train.Here's more info, you need to apply for a free security fobFREE Secure Cycle StorageWe now have 61 Secure Cycle Storage shelters on the Network at 56 locations - Cycle Storage is undercover and is covered by CCTV, storage units can only be accessed with a security fob. To request a free security fob, simply select the link below and apply online, we will send a fob to you FREE of charge.