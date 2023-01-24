it's amazing the new train sets with the lights, noise and smoke etc - didn't know about that until i watched a hornby series on one of the freeview channels



and trucks lorries etc are awesome - especially when you see one of those 'abnormal' loads which takes up 2 lanes and has loads of cars and flashing lights etc



see - told you i was a sad nerd - but a happy one all the same



During lock down I cleared out my loft and found a load of old Hornby model trains from childhood. I'd read about the new digital systems and studied how to convert old locos to the new system. I converted a couple with decoders and also fitted led lighting using fibre optics, plus detailed and serviced them before selling them on. I then bought a few more from Ebay and did the same making a modest profit. I'm a trained Electronics Engineer but its all bloody software nowadays and it was really to get the soldering iron out and work with hardware again. Very satisfying projects which give you a good sense of accomplishment and quite therapeutic in what were quite tough times.I was amazed how healthy the second hand model railway market was, I had a model of an APT from about 1982, I kept it original and it went for over £180. The other items from my loft that I did really well with was, to my great surprise a load of CB radio equipment, I advertised it on Facebook and people came from far and wide to pay good money for it. On the other hand I had loads of Liverpool programmes from the 80s which I though would do really well but I struggled with them and got about £45 for over a hundred of them - probably less than I paid for them in the first place!