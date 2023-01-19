« previous next »
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #400 on: January 19, 2023, 01:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 19, 2023, 01:17:07 pm
Ahh, I think I've been by there, about 10 years ago, although not in that specific spot. Is that close to Halewood Park?  If so, the nearer bridge would be part of the footpath/cycle path that used to be part of the railway that runs past Sainsbury's in Old Swan?  That line was supposed to be turned into the "Outer Loop" back in the 70s?

I once walked that path from Old Swan to Halewood, was lovely. I also walked the other way, from Old Swan to Formby, then back to Old Road. That was a trek!

A nice walk would be the bit from Aintree to Southport. You can go past the race course, then switch  to the canal tow path via Melling to Maghull, and then switch to the TPT to Southport. It crosses the wide open fields away from any roads or concrete.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #401 on: January 19, 2023, 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 19, 2023, 01:36:29 pm
If you go on google maps and turn on cycling (as a layer), it's very easy to find.

It goes from Halewood to Aintree, but you can then link up to the trans pennine trail (TPT) and follow it all the way to Southport. It's about 25 miles (probably a bit more from Halewood), so deffo a long day out on foot!

Yeah, that's pretty much the route a I took. Old Swan to Aintree,  then picked up the path again around Switch Island and continued on to Formby. Wasn't until I checked maps later that I realised just how far I'd walked!
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #402 on: January 19, 2023, 03:55:51 pm »
I remember years and years ago cycling from Toxteth down to the the start of the prom at Grassendale then up the prom towards town then carrying on up the Dock Road and all the way to Southport then hopping on the train back to St Michael's cos I was knackered ;D
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #403 on: January 19, 2023, 04:45:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 19, 2023, 03:55:51 pm
I remember years and years ago cycling from Toxteth down to the the start of the prom at Grassendale then up the prom towards town then carrying on up the Dock Road and all the way to Southport then hopping on the train back to St Michael's cos I was knackered ;D

Back when I lived on Dale Street I would walk up to Crosby along the Dock Road, main road and promenade and get the bus home. A few times I even made it as far as Hightown, going through the sand dunes and getting to the mouth of the Alt river. You can walk it in two or three hours. :)
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #404 on: January 19, 2023, 04:53:11 pm »
From what I've heard, that's quicker than Merseyrail do it now 😜
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #405 on: January 19, 2023, 05:19:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 19, 2023, 04:53:11 pm
From what I've heard, that's quicker than Merseyrail do it now 😜

:lmao

You might think that given comments in the Echo  but honestly I've rarely had issues!
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #406 on: January 19, 2023, 05:22:16 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 19, 2023, 03:55:51 pm
I remember years and years ago cycling from Toxteth down to the the start of the prom at Grassendale then up the prom towards town then carrying on up the Dock Road and all the way to Southport then hopping on the train back to St Michael's cos I was knackered ;D

Thats a hell of a day out

When my stepdad was a lot younger, him and his mates would ride from Southport to New Brighton via the old tunnel and then back home in the one day, that's be about a 60 mile round trip.

When I was 16 I worked in Iceland in the Swan, Friday nights I'd cycle to work, do 2 hrs then cycle home, 17 mile round trip.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #407 on: January 19, 2023, 05:47:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 19, 2023, 05:22:16 pm
Thats a hell of a day out

When my stepdad was a lot younger, him and his mates would ride from Southport to New Brighton via the old tunnel and then back home in the one day, that's be about a 60 mile round trip.

When I was 16 I worked in Iceland in the Swan, Friday nights I'd cycle to work, do 2 hrs then cycle home, 17 mile round trip.

;D

60 miles is a normal ride.

I used to ride to Manchester as a work commute, 75 mile round trip.

A long day out is going to Betwys or or Llandudno (and back).
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #408 on: January 20, 2023, 10:38:19 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 19, 2023, 05:47:37 pm
;D

60 miles is a normal ride.

I used to ride to Manchester as a work commute, 75 mile round trip.

A long day out is going to Betwys or or Llandudno (and back).

Yeah but you're a proper cyclist, not some plodder like the rest of us ;D

How long did that ride to Manc take? I used to drive from Southport to here and back, 80 miles and that took long enough, just under an hour of it was clear.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #409 on: January 20, 2023, 12:54:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2023, 10:38:19 am

How long did that ride to Manc take? I used to drive from Southport to here and back, 80 miles and that took long enough, just under an hour of it was clear.

About 2:20. It was always fun cruising on the bike path past the queue of cars on the East Lancs ;D

I didn't do it every day, just about 2-3 times a week, depending on the weather. Sometimes I just did one way and got the train the other way.

The train was about 1:30 door to door. But when the trains went a lot worse a few years ago, I had a few where I'd been faster getting home on the bike.

I had some funny chats in work with people "What an epic ride!! I didn't know you could go that far on a bike" ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #410 on: January 20, 2023, 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 20, 2023, 12:54:49 pm
About 2:20. It was always fun cruising on the bike path past the queue of cars on the East Lancs ;D

I didn't do it every day, just about 2-3 times a week, depending on the weather. Sometimes I just did one way and got the train the other way.

The train was about 1:30 door to door. But when the trains went a lot worse a few years ago, I had a few where I'd been faster getting home on the bike.

I had some funny chats in work with people "What an epic ride!! I didn't know you could go that far on a bike" ;D

I hated the queues, I used to leave just after 7am to get in for 9am, my commute was M58/M6/M62/M60. Sometimes I'd do the Lancs if the Motorway was knackered, that could be bad enough. Once I got another motorbike I'd use that occasionally, but most times I'd set off in the sun and it'd be raining by the time I got here, must be a mare when cycling seeing the black clouds.

The train into town isn't too bad now, just under an hour from ours to Lime Street, about the same it used to take to get from Southport to Central

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #411 on: January 20, 2023, 01:36:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 19, 2023, 05:47:37 pm
;D

60 miles is a normal ride.

I used to ride to Manchester as a work commute, 75 mile round trip.

A long day out is going to Betwys or or Llandudno (and back).


..for superman  :wave

i'm happy when i've done 20 (that's there and back)
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #412 on: January 20, 2023, 01:37:28 pm »
Transpennine run trains to/from Manchester Victoria, 39 minutes to Lime Street. If its not cancelled or delayed, which happens way too often.


Honestly, Merseyrail are pretty good in comparison.
(Just to get back on topic ;D)
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #413 on: January 20, 2023, 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 20, 2023, 01:37:28 pm
Transpennine run trains to/from Manchester Victoria, 39 minutes to Lime Street. If its not cancelled or delayed, which happens way too often.


Honestly, Merseyrail are pretty good in comparison.
(Just to get back on topic ;D)


That's the one that doesn't stop at my station.

Not been on a Merseyrail train since December 2005, travelling from Central to Southport. I remember as it was after the Wigan game when crouchy scored and I was a bit bladdered after a day on the ale with some Swiss mates and chatted shite to some poor woman ;D  Nearest I get now is passing through Hunts Cross on the way to town. Good to see Kirkby is getting the new trains first, that was my route as a kid into town.

I see that the new sation on Headbolt Lane going to be a part of the Merseyrail network, I take it the diesels from Wigan will now terminate at the new station? We used to cross the raller right where that is being built when we were going to the field from Tower Hill to play footy/golf/hang about, would have been great for us having a station there when we lived on the estate.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #414 on: January 20, 2023, 02:11:46 pm »
Yeah, Headbolt Lane will be the new Merseyrail terminus, at least for now. They're hoping to take over that whole line at some point, but they need to persuade the other operator to give it up.

The stretch of track between Kirkby and Headbolt won't be electrified, so this first batch of trains will be the battery ones.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #415 on: January 20, 2023, 02:16:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2023, 01:09:19 pm
I hated the queues, I used to leave just after 7am to get in for 9am, my commute was M58/M6/M62/M60. Sometimes I'd do the Lancs if the Motorway was knackered, that could be bad enough. Once I got another motorbike I'd use that occasionally, but most times I'd set off in the sun and it'd be raining by the time I got here, must be a mare when cycling seeing the black clouds.

The train into town isn't too bad now, just under an hour from ours to Lime Street, about the same it used to take to get from Southport to Central

Southport to Central typically takes about 45 minutes these days. With the new trains I expect that to come down a bit more.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #416 on: January 20, 2023, 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 20, 2023, 02:11:46 pm
Yeah, Headbolt Lane will be the new Merseyrail terminus, at least for now. They're hoping to take over that whole line at some point, but they need to persuade the other operator to give it up.

The stretch of track between Kirkby and Headbolt won't be electrified, so this first batch of trains will be the battery ones.

Probably worried about the kids playing on the tracks. We were a nightmare for that as kids.

Quote from: Red Berry on January 20, 2023, 02:16:55 pm
Southport to Central typically takes about 45 minutes these days. With the new trains I expect that to come down a bit more.

Helps if its quicker - town looks a nightmare to park in these days, so its easier to go by train than car from Southport.

I hated the journey, from Sandhills through Bootle and Crosby it was all the stops every 2 minutes that annoyed me, then the last bit from Birkdale where I felt like I could run faster. Used to get off at Southport, get on the Wigan train and get off that at Meols Cop which was my local station back then.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #417 on: January 20, 2023, 03:08:35 pm »
There's a general move away from third rail electrification, Rob, definitely a health and safety aspect to it. The 777s can be upgraded to use overhead wires, which will be the key to future expansion of the network.  :)
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #418 on: January 20, 2023, 03:12:21 pm »
Incidentally, I was just on the merseyrail website and saw this. Expect morning cancellations on Monday on the Kirkby line.

Quote
There will be some changes to the running of services on Merseyrails Kirkby line from Monday 23 January as final preparations are made for the introduction of the new Class 777.

On Monday 23 January trains will run from Kirkby to Liverpool Central every 15 minutes until 19:43, calling at all stations. A half-hourly service will run as normal in the evening.  However, there will be three morning trains cancelled and one in the afternoon.

These cancelled trains will be 08:58, 09:43, 10:28 and 16:28.

There will also be a 15-minute service running from Liverpool Central to Kirkby calling at all stations until 19:35. A half-hourly service will run as normal in the evening. However, the 09:20 and 10:05 services from Liverpool Central to Kirkby will be cancelled.

From Tuesday 24 January to Friday 27 January the following services will be cancelled:

Kirkby to Liverpool Central: 08:58 and 16:28.

Liverpool Central to Kirkby: 09:20.

No other services will be affected.   

Full details below:

https://www.merseyrail.org/plan-your-journey/kirkby-line-timetable-update.aspx
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #419 on: January 20, 2023, 03:20:08 pm »
Makes sense.

We used to hang around on the canal, join it at the horse and jockey, walk to waddicar, up onto the railway and then walk back across the M57 bridge. We'd fuck about throwing stuff on the 3rd rail and jump over it. Our kid had a mate in school who we got told used to jump two footed on the rail, I never saw him do it.

When were at Overdale, our school field was right next to the railway and one of the goals was about 10 yards from the fence, so the ball always went onto the railway. We used to go through the fence, with the teacher watching, to get the ball back, to calls of "look out for the trains" ;D  That's the diesel section, so getting splattered was the only danger.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #420 on: January 20, 2023, 04:19:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2023, 03:20:08 pm
Makes sense.

We used to hang around on the canal, join it at the horse and jockey, walk to waddicar, up onto the railway and then walk back across the M57 bridge. We'd fuck about throwing stuff on the 3rd rail and jump over it. Our kid had a mate in school who we got told used to jump two footed on the rail, I never saw him do it.

When were at Overdale, our school field was right next to the railway and one of the goals was about 10 yards from the fence, so the ball always went onto the railway. We used to go through the fence, with the teacher watching, to get the ball back, to calls of "look out for the trains" ;D  That's the diesel section, so getting splattered was the only danger.

Bloody hell, mate. My blood ran a bit cold reading some of that. ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #421 on: January 20, 2023, 04:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 20, 2023, 04:19:22 pm
Bloody hell, mate. My blood ran a bit cold reading some of that. ;D

Railways fascinate me and I love standing on the tracks, I'd love a ride in the cab. I've been on the footplate of a steam train as they were getting it ready for its run, that was boss looking into the firebox and feeling the heat

Our kid has this one mate who used to ride the roof of the Kirkby train into Central, he was a bit unhinged.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #422 on: January 20, 2023, 05:36:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2023, 04:59:09 pm
Railways fascinate me and I love standing on the tracks, I'd love a ride in the cab. I've been on the footplate of a steam train as they were getting it ready for its run, that was boss looking into the firebox and feeling the heat

Our kid has this one mate who used to ride the roof of the Kirkby train into Central, he was a bit unhinged.

Just a bit, yeah! :lmao

I'm also fascinated by railways, I think it's because of the history of them in Liverpool. It's not the same, but there are a few cab ride videos on YT from Merseyrail. Maybe you should go full nerd and get a simulator game. ;D
Offline John_P

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #423 on: January 22, 2023, 03:41:35 pm »
Sadly just seen posted on Facebook Paul the Liverpool South Parkway cat has died. Just old age apparently.

Always brightened my day seeing him strolling around the station or perched on a ticket barrier.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #424 on: January 22, 2023, 03:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 20, 2023, 05:36:42 pm
Just a bit, yeah! :lmao

I'm also fascinated by railways, I think it's because of the history of them in Liverpool. It's not the same, but there are a few cab ride videos on YT from Merseyrail. Maybe you should go full nerd and get a simulator game. ;D

I'm seriously toying with the idea of getting another train set - for my simulator kicks, I'm flying Easy Jet Airbus' on my lads Microsoft flight sim. Might see if I can get one for his occulous ;)
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #425 on: January 22, 2023, 04:39:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2023, 03:45:00 pm
I'm seriously toying with the idea of getting another train set - for my simulator kicks, I'm flying Easy Jet Airbus' on my lads Microsoft flight sim. Might see if I can get one for his occulous ;)

I recently started playing Euro Truck Simulator 2. It's one part relaxing, two parts terrifying. There are no real consequences to getting anything wrong, like rolling your truck or perching it on a crash barrier, but bloody hell you need to be alert! You're just one little mistake from a balls up, and it's way too easy to zone out, even when you think you're being careful!  :lmao
Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #426 on: January 22, 2023, 11:30:25 pm »
Quote from: John_P on January 22, 2023, 03:41:35 pm
Sadly just seen posted on Facebook Paul the Liverpool South Parkway cat has died. Just old age apparently.

Always brightened my day seeing him strolling around the station or perched on a ticket barrier.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/station-cat-who-brought-happiness-26042478?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar#ld7ldesnqhlk3yna0a

The new trains starting on the Kirkby line service tomorrow morning
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 05:36:53 am »
Not sure were to put this but those going to/from Skem theirs a new bus link that links up with the trains, operated by Stagecoach from Skem to Kirkby station, every 30 minutes during the day, & 60 minutes evening & Sundays.

https://bustimes.org/services/319-kirkby-skelmersdale
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 22, 2023, 04:39:51 pm
I recently started playing Euro Truck Simulator 2. It's one part relaxing, two parts terrifying. There are no real consequences to getting anything wrong, like rolling your truck or perching it on a crash barrier, but bloody hell you need to be alert! You're just one little mistake from a balls up, and it's way too easy to zone out, even when you think you're being careful!  :lmao

You need to have a go in a real one, there's nothing like being pushed across the road by a 50mph gust to wake you up ;D
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm »
it's happening/gif

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wOZ8huKrjSY&amp;ab_channel=Merseyrail%26Beyond" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wOZ8huKrjSY&amp;ab_channel=Merseyrail%26Beyond</a>
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm
it's happening/gif

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wOZ8huKrjSY&amp;ab_channel=Merseyrail%26Beyond" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wOZ8huKrjSY&amp;ab_channel=Merseyrail%26Beyond</a>

Can't think of his name, but the fella on 1:11 is a telly reporter, BBC north west news IIRC
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:32:18 am
You need to have a go in a real one, there's nothing like being pushed across the road by a 50mph gust to wake you up ;D

I'll pass thanks, Rob. I'll stick to the game!

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm
Can't think of his name, but the fella on 1:11 is a telly reporter, BBC north west news IIRC

Yeah, I imagine it was something of a media event.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #432 on: Today at 06:45:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 22, 2023, 04:39:51 pm
I recently started playing Euro Truck Simulator 2. It's one part relaxing, two parts terrifying. There are no real consequences to getting anything wrong, like rolling your truck or perching it on a crash barrier, but bloody hell you need to be alert! You're just one little mistake from a balls up, and it's way too easy to zone out, even when you think you're being careful!  :lmao

Type of game i'd love to play, but don't think this one is available for the PS4, & my laptop is not computable. :(
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #433 on: Today at 11:14:34 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:45:03 am
Type of game i'd love to play, but don't think this one is available for the PS4, & my laptop is not computable. :(

I have a gaming laptop so it runs like a dream, but it's also a 10 year old game so maybe don't write off your laptop. :)

There are truck simulators for PS4, but I don't think this is one of them. There seems to be an Xbox port, but it might be a jury-rig job.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #434 on: Today at 11:35:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm
it's happening/gif

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wOZ8huKrjSY&amp;ab_channel=Merseyrail%26Beyond" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wOZ8huKrjSY&amp;ab_channel=Merseyrail%26Beyond</a>
Ooooh that looks and sound so lush it's almost a fappening!!!! Can't wait to see inside and ride for real......!
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #435 on: Today at 11:55:32 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:14:34 am
I have a gaming laptop so it runs like a dream, but it's also a 10 year old game so maybe don't write off your laptop. :)

There are truck simulators for PS4, but I don't think this is one of them. There seems to be an Xbox port, but it might be a jury-rig job.

I go onto this site which says if i can run the game on my laptop

https://www.systemrequirementslab.com/cyri

The only issue is the dedicated video ram, my laptop has 506mb, the game requires 512mb, my laptop passes all the other tests for minimum required. :but
Online courty61

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #436 on: Today at 11:57:54 am »
Anyone been on the new trains yet?

Be a while for me as Southport line is the last they are doing.

Kirkby
Ormskirk
Wirral
Southport

That's the order the Echo have said
