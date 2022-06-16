« previous next »
Author Topic: Merseyrail  (Read 18943 times)

No Merseyrail trains running at all on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week
No Merseyrail trains running at all on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week

And here is the reason why

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-61824362
The guards have today accepted their proposal for the second person on the train.

Its over to the drivers now
Got the train from St Michael's again today and they've completed most of one lift shaft on the northbound platform to Southport. Nothing much happening on the southbound platform though, and no work was taking place today. Are they only working of a night?

Also noticed that several stations, including Formby and Ainsdale, were having their platforms extended. I said a few months back that a lot of station platforms on the network wouldn't be long enough to accommodate eight car trains of the new type, so it seems they're taking steps to remedy that.

EDIT: A video from last year describes the platform lengthening at 4.43

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aAVR9Fpzs9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aAVR9Fpzs9g</a>

Short version: an eight car set of 777 trains is four meters longer than a six car set of a 507/508.
Was perusing the Wikipedia article for the new Headbolt Lane station/terminus and noted that a new station "has been an objective of the local authority since 1972" :lmao

Fifty years?  Fifty effing years?  It's taken them half a flipping century to get around to building one railway station?

Also, thought this was funny, as Headbolt Lane is being built with three platforms to extend the line to Skem in the future:

Quote
The Department for Transport announced in July 2022 that it was rejecting the Strategic Outline Business Case for an extension to Skelmersdale.[9] The DfT instead suggested that better bus links with the KirkbyWigan rail line would be a cheaper way of improving connectivity for Skelmersdale.

Fucking cheapskates!  Who the hell would want to take a bus to Skem? ;D  Seriously though, they're the only major town without a rail link - what does this say about the government's opinion of Skelmersdale that they don't think there's a business case for one?

EDIT: interesting article, a mix of observation and speculation:

https://anonw.com/2021/05/24/headbolt-lane-station-fly-through/
Got the train through St Micheals last Tuesday and there were brickies on site, laying bricks!
Got the train through St Micheals last Tuesday and there were brickies on site, laying bricks!

Haha - I saw them as well  ;D
Aye! Seems the northbound liftshaft is almost complete. Looks like they had to expand the southbound platform and lay a concrete base before they could start work on the southbound platform shaft.

That's some effing wall that's holding back the trees and undergrowth - it's five layers of brick thick. :o
The ones at Hunts Cross look finished now but aren't yet in use.
Interesting development. Merseyrail to come back into full UK ownership

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-uk-company-take-over-24839641

Interesting development. Merseyrail to come back into full UK ownership

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-uk-company-take-over-24839641

That is interesting. I know a lot of local people have many an axe to grind with Merseyrail, but I've always had the impression that the franchise holders were at least slightly above average. But then I've rarely needed the network at peak times.

The fact that Merseyrail does everything "in house" other than signalling, and that they will own the new rail stock outright instead of leasing it, probably makes them a fairly attractive proposition as a franchise.
