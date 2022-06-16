Was perusing the Wikipedia article for the new Headbolt Lane station/terminus and noted that a new station "has been an objective of the local authority since 1972"
Fifty years? Fifty
effing years? It's taken them half a flipping century to get around to building one railway station?
Also, thought this was funny, as Headbolt Lane is being built with three platforms to extend the line to Skem in the future:
The Department for Transport announced in July 2022 that it was rejecting the Strategic Outline Business Case for an extension to Skelmersdale.[9] The DfT instead suggested that better bus links with the KirkbyWigan rail line would be a cheaper way of improving connectivity for Skelmersdale.
Fucking cheapskates! Who the hell would want to take a bus to Skem?
Seriously though, they're the only major town without a rail link - what does this say about the government's opinion of Skelmersdale that they don't think there's a business case for one?
EDIT: interesting article, a mix of observation and speculation:https://anonw.com/2021/05/24/headbolt-lane-station-fly-through/