Got the train from St Michael's again today and they've completed most of one lift shaft on the northbound platform to Southport. Nothing much happening on the southbound platform though, and no work was taking place today. Are they only working of a night?



Also noticed that several stations, including Formby and Ainsdale, were having their platforms extended. I said a few months back that a lot of station platforms on the network wouldn't be long enough to accommodate eight car trains of the new type, so it seems they're taking steps to remedy that.



EDIT: A video from last year describes the platform lengthening at 4.43



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aAVR9Fpzs9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aAVR9Fpzs9g</a>



Short version: an eight car set of 777 trains is four meters longer than a six car set of a 507/508.