Aiming to have them in by the end of January 2022. Not ideal as it gets colder/icier but should make a huge difference to accessibility



It does look strange with 2 holes poking out of the side of the building



Was at St Michaels again today and there is no way those lifts will be installed by the end of this month. It doesn't look any different from a month ago; still looks like the work has barely begun. Not a scrap of steel work in place as far as I could see.