Author Topic: Merseyrail  (Read 8402 times)

Offline Lad

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #160 on: December 26, 2021, 08:35:07 pm »
Came through Crewe Station last week, must have been  a dozen of them parked up in the sidings.
Online Red Berry

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 11, 2021, 09:07:29 am
Aiming to have them in by the end of January 2022. Not ideal as it gets colder/icier but should make a huge difference to accessibility

It does look strange with 2 holes poking out of the side of the building

Was at St Michaels again today and there is no way those lifts will be installed by the end of this month. It doesn't look any different from a month ago; still looks like the work has barely begun. Not a scrap of steel work in place as far as I could see.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:56:15 pm
Was at St Michaels again today and there is no way those lifts will be installed by the end of this month. It doesn't look any different from a month ago; still looks like the work has barely begun. Not a scrap of steel work in place as far as I could see.

Maybe the steelwork has been diverted to the BMD sandpit?
Online Red Berry

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #163 on: Today at 05:27:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:58:20 pm
Maybe the steelwork has been diverted to the BMD sandpit?

I was thinking more that it had been nicked for Anfield. ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #164 on: Today at 05:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:27:43 pm
I was thinking more that it had been nicked for Anfield. ;D

That's OK then.

Anyway isn't Usmanov freely donating the steel for BMD?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm »
Well I think everything is up in the air

Another fresh wave of cancellations announced today due to staff shortages due to COVID.
Online Red Berry

Re: Merseyrail
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:24:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:54:10 pm
Well I think everything is up in the air

Another fresh wave of cancellations announced today due to staff shortages due to COVID.

They're going to have to start sticking the drivers and guards in hazmat suits.
