The Greatest Mark Twain quotes



"Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter."



"The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who cannot read them."



"I have never let my schooling interfere with my education."



"Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect."



"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."



"The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and a lightning bug."



"The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why."



Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.



Golf is a good walk spoiled.



If you dont read the newspaper, youre uninformed. If you read the newspaper, youre mis-informed.



I dont like to commit myself about heaven and hell  you see, I have friends in both places.



The most interesting information comes from children, for they tell all they know and then stop.



A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain.