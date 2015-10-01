« previous next »
Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Selection thread
You are hosting a dinner party with eight other people, living or dead, from any timeframe with everyone able to communicate with and understand each other, but who do you invite? It needs to consist of the following:

1 Actor
1 Musician/singer
1 Politician/statesperson
1 Comedian
1 Writer
1 Fictional character
2 Wild Cards

Since it's an all-time draft, specify the year or era for each pick along with the category. Wild card can be anything including repetitions of categories you've already picked. To avoid bias, NO current or ex-Liverpool FC staff. Category picks need to be primarily from that category: A sportsperson or actor isn't a writer just because they've written an autobiography. Having a couple of film roles doesn't make you an actor if you have decades as a musician behind you.

The criteria for voting is simple: which party would you most like to attend? When picking, you can choose any strategy you want, for any reason. Maybe you want to just choose the eight people you'd most like to meet. Maybe you'd like to invite Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and seven left-wing firebrands to tear him a new one over three courses. Or perhaps you'd just like to invite the people in each category you find physically attractive. Don't be afraid to think outside the box, as long as you can convince other people. One thing to keep in mind however is chemistry. Do you want guests who'll spend the whole night arguing? Or a couple of vegans on a table full of carnivores?

Here is the order (I used this randomiser)

Djozer: Gandhi - POL (40's), Stephen Fry - COM (2000's), Nic Cage - ACT (90's?)
Lobo: Larry David - COM (2010's), Ricky Gervais - WC (2010's), L. Ron Hubbard - WRI (??)
Andy: Jack Nicholson - ACT (80's), Kurt Cobain - MUS (90's), Fidel Castro (70's)
Sangria: Marlon Brando - ACT (50's), Haruki Murakami - WRI (90's)
Sheer: Barack Obama - POL (2012), Chris Rock - COM (2005)
Trend: Mark Twain - WRI (1900's), George Carlin - COM (2000's)
Bobby: MLK - POL (60's), Oscar Wilde - WRI (1890's)
Buck Pete: Quentin Tarantino - WRI (Now), Steve Coogan - COM (Now)
Sarge: Bill Hicks - COM (90's), Maggie Thatcher - POL (80's)

Start when ready. We'll be lax for the first round, two hours per pick after that.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Selection thread
Gandhi (40s)
Comedian - Larry David (10s)

Actor - Jack Nicholson (80s)

Actor - 1950s - Marlon Brando

Barack Obama - Politician (c.2012)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7x4ZS7ZZWc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z7x4ZS7ZZWc</a>
Mark Twain (Aka Samuel Clemens) - 1900s WRITER








The Greatest Mark Twain quotes

"Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter."

"The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who cannot read them."

"I have never let my schooling interfere with my education."

"Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect."

"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."

"The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and a lightning bug."

"The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why."

Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.

Golf is a good walk spoiled.

If you dont read the newspaper, youre uninformed. If you read the newspaper, youre mis-informed.

I dont like to commit myself about heaven and hell  you see, I have friends in both places.

The most interesting information comes from children, for they tell all they know and then stop.

A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain.
Quentin Tarantino - Writer - Present Day

Martin Luther King Jr - Statesperson - 60's

Bill Hicks (Comedian) 90s




Maggie Thatcher (Politics) 80s

Steve Coogan - Comedian - Present 

Oscar Wilde - Writer - 1890's

George Carlin - Comedian (00's)




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fT03vCaL-F0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fT03vCaL-F0</a>

Carlin quotes

Fighting for peace is like screwing for virginity.

Thats why they call it the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it.

By and large, language is a tool for concealing the truth.

"Never underestimate the stupidity of people in large groups."

Chris Rock (c.2005) - Comedian, a man who does love Seinfeld and the Wu-Tang Clan

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-jaqBRsTQgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-jaqBRsTQgI</a>

Writer - 90s Haruki Murakami
Musician - Kurt Cobain (90s)

Wildcard 1 - Ricky Gervais (10s)

Stephen Fry - comedian* - 2000s



Nicolas Cage - actor


Writer - L Ron Hubbard

Politician - Fidel Castro (60s)

