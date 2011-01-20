« previous next »
Slow search engines

Slow search engines
« on: Today at 08:42:30 pm »
I've been encountering very, very slow results on some search engines. Google, yahoo and bing are affected, even though Google says the results come in a fraction of a second, even while it takes 10 seconds or so to load the page. Duckduckgo and dogpile, OTOH, load the page in normal quick speed. I've tested the various engines on chrome, but google search is painfully slow to load on Firefox and Edge too. Hang on, google loads up lightning quick on Opera.

Any idea what's happening? I've tried clearing the cache on Chrome (even though it's equally slow on Firefox and Edge), but it's just as slow as ever.
