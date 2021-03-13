It's always a cliche to say "there will never be another like..." but with Murray and other iconic broadcasters it really is the case.



These icons were at an age were sport was consumed in 3 or 4 channels. The whole nation tuned in and associated the drama with their voices.



These days you could get your sports from a number of platforms, each with it's own characteristics, panels, commentators and pundits. It's diluted. Just look at the list of commentators/pundits in the "who do you hate" thread for footy.



Back then it was really only Motty, Davies on the Beeb and Brian Moore on ITV.



Murray's high pitch was synonymous with the roar of the engines. Just like Alliss was with the quiet rustle of trees on the golfing green, or Motty's coat and his voice with the terraces, or McLaren's thunder and rain rugby, or Dan Maskell's "Ohhhh I sayyyyy" on a summer's afternoon in Wimbledon.



RIP Murray. Drive safe mate.