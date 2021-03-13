« previous next »
RIP Murray Walker

stockdam

RIP Murray Walker
March 13, 2021, 09:23:11 pm
The great Murray Walker deserves a thread of his own.

A great commentator who was so passionate and loved his job. He had lots of Murrayisms which made him all the more interesting.

RIP Murray



#JFT96

BobPaisley3

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #1 on: March 13, 2021, 09:35:34 pm
Well said.

RIP Murray
aw1991

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #2 on: March 13, 2021, 09:38:16 pm
RIP
TipTopKop

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #3 on: March 13, 2021, 09:39:29 pm
It's always a cliche to say "there will never be another like..." but with Murray and other iconic broadcasters it really is the case.

These icons were at an age were sport was consumed in 3 or 4 channels. The whole nation tuned in and associated the drama with their voices.

These days you could get your sports from a number of platforms, each with it's own characteristics, panels, commentators and pundits. It's diluted. Just look at the list of commentators/pundits in the "who do you hate" thread for footy.

Back then it was really only Motty, Davies on the Beeb and Brian Moore on ITV.

Murray's high pitch was synonymous with the roar of the engines. Just like Alliss was with the quiet rustle of trees on the golfing green, or Motty's coat and his voice with the terraces, or McLaren's thunder and rain rugby, or Dan Maskell's "Ohhhh I sayyyyy" on a summer's afternoon in Wimbledon.

RIP Murray. Drive safe mate.
Creg

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:30:08 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 13, 2021, 09:39:29 pm
It's always a cliche to say "there will never be another like..." but with Murray and other iconic broadcasters it really is the case.

These icons were at an age were sport was consumed in 3 or 4 channels. The whole nation tuned in and associated the drama with their voices.

These days you could get your sports from a number of platforms, each with it's own characteristics, panels, commentators and pundits. It's diluted. Just look at the list of commentators/pundits in the "who do you hate" thread for footy.

Back then it was really only Motty, Davies on the Beeb and Brian Moore on ITV.

Murray's high pitch was synonymous with the roar of the engines. Just like Alliss was with the quiet rustle of trees on the golfing green, or Motty's coat and his voice with the terraces, or McLaren's thunder and rain rugby, or Dan Maskell's "Ohhhh I sayyyyy" on a summer's afternoon in Wimbledon.

RIP Murray. Drive safe mate.

Very well put. A voice, along with the others mentioned, that seemed to go hand in hand with major sporting events of the time.

Peter OSullivan, Clive Everton and Harry Carpenter were of a similar stature in my youth.

RIP Murray.
Armand9

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 am
97, dude got more laps in than most, and yes, perfect commentator for F1, adious
paulrazor

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:29:20 am
Sad sad news
rob1966

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 am
Grew up listening to him doing F1, Rallycross and his main love which was motorbikes, I love this clip from the British GP (Sheene was flicking the V's)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AsfigMgRTJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AsfigMgRTJY</a>

RIP Murray
Nitramdorf

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 am
What a wonderful man. RIP.

Here's a great pic of him meeting his dad during the war

https://twitter.com/LostGlasgow/status/1370827977932615683?s=19

Just spoke to my old mum and she said he stopped her in the street a while back and asked for directions and he was already in the street he was looking for.  :) She has never been into sports but knew who he was straight away.
Statto Red

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:50:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:34:54 am
Grew up listening to him doing F1, Rallycross and his main love which was motorbikes, I love this clip from the British GP (Sheene was flicking the V's)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AsfigMgRTJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AsfigMgRTJY</a>

RIP Murray

Murray Walkers old man was a motorbike racer, who after retiring got a job by the BBC commentating on Motorcycle races, which is how Murray Walker started commentating, he commanded a Sherman tank & took part in the Battle of the Reichswald 
hixxstar

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:58:20 pm
Iconic... Legend... Words thrown about way too easy these days... but not for Murray, Thanks for the memories mate  8)
Too many moments to pick out but here's one..

Murray Walker's Iconic Commentary as Damon Hill Becomes World Champion - "And I've got to stop because I've got a lump in my throat"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrPqodZYQh0
BIG DICK NICK

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:17:23 pm
Iconic voice of sport on TV like so many others from that era. RIP
jackh

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:46:35 pm
Came in to post exactly the same word that opened the last two posts: iconic.

I think I started watching Formula One in 1998, and so only had a few seasons with Murray Walker at the helm in the commentary box but - even so - he is the voice of F1 to me and many others.  The respected he commanded from colleagues, members of the paddock, and fans alike was clear.  One of those undisputed authorities on a given topic that will unify everyone in their attentiveness at any given moment.

He'll be much missed by many, but his legacy will live long.  We're hurtling through an age of ceaselessly increasing wall-to-wall content, but Murray's is the voice on the more select classic footage of the 80s & 90s - we'll always heed his command to "look at that!" and he'll always have "a lump in [his] throat".
BIG DICK NICK

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:54:51 pm
And there goes Mansell was another phrase I always remember. The two of them seemed intertwined, like Frank Bruno and Harry Carpenter.

I dont really watch F1 these days but when I was a kid and when it was on BBC its one of those things you always watched.
Son of Spion＊

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:56:45 pm
A fantastic commentator with such an iconic voice.

I don't think think Murray would be offended by the epitaph.. Anddd there he goesss...

RIP Murray.
Gaz123456

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:53:17 pm
One of the greatest commentators ever - not because of his knowledge or inciteful comments but for his sheer enthusiasm.

Another legend departs.

RIP Murray
Wild Romany Boy

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm
A legend. May he rest in peace.
Brissyred

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
RIP Murray.
He was a genuinely nice bloke, I met him a couple of times and his love of motorsport was infectious.
TepidT2O

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
I watched the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix  today...

Very little overtaking happened... but it was brilliant...why? Because Murray was buzzing like like his trousers were on fire...

Its not been the same since...
Only Me

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 pm
Stop the Startwatch!

Great commentator - highly knowledgable but didnt take himself to seriously.

Comfortable enough in his own expertise not to need any phony gimmicks or catchphrases.

Dont particularly like F1, but the punditry is on a different planet to the for me Jeff and And its LIVE inane bollocks that footy fans are lumbered with.

And never knew he invented the slogan Opal Fruits, made to make your mouth water

Proper legend.
thejbs

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:32:26 am
As this is a footy forum, heres one of his best:

So, Edson Arantes di Nascimento, commonly known as Pelé, hands the trophy to Damon Hill, commonly known as Damon Hill.

What a wonderful life you had, Murray.
paulrazor

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #21 on: Today at 08:40:04 am
70 mins well spent

thank me later

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGjqCoYNTbg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGjqCoYNTbg</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGjqCoYNTbg

murray walker on beyond the grid
Ratboy3G

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #22 on: Today at 08:52:54 am
Growing up in the 90s, I loved F1 and would watch every race almost religiously. Therefore Murray was very much the soundtrack to my childhood. He seemed to have such a love for the sport and would get so animated, a true legend in a time when the phrase gets banded about.

RIP, another great gone 😩
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: RIP Murray Walker
Reply #23 on: Today at 06:10:39 pm
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7muwcb

Love this from Murray if you have a spare 15 mins...

Basically a very unusual start to a grand prix and he's loving the chaos, awesome. Schmacher goes off followed by Rubens and he loses his shit, good times



The best to do it. RIP Murray
