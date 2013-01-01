Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition (Read 2895 times)
Kopite94
Main Stander
Posts: 83
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #160 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:43 pm »
Day 3
13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
13.55 Imperial Alcazar
14.30 Melon
15.05 Sire Du Berlais
15.40 Mister Whitaker
16.15 Royal Kahala
16.50 Deise Aba
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.
Rafa Benitez
kesey
Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Believer
Posts: 25,839
Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #161 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:55 pm »
Envoi Allen ( Nap )
Storm Goddess
Dashel Drasher
Paisley Park
The Shunter
Glens of Antrim
Mount Ida
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,354
Red since '64
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #162 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:09 pm »
Fusil Raffles
Storm Goddess (nap)
Melon
Flooring Porter
Dead Right
Roseys Hollow
Morning Vicar
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:26:18 pm by Robinred
»
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
somersetred
Kopite
Posts: 552
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #163 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:06 pm »
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Imperial Alcazar
2.30 Mister Fisher
3.05 Paisley Park
3.40 The shunter
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Deise aba
Logged
Milly B
Believer
Posts: 1,768
JFT 96
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #164 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:36 pm »
Thursday Picks
Envoi Allen(NAP)
Mrs Milner
Min
Paisley Park
Farclas
Tellmesomethinggirl
Deise Aba
Logged
legendkiller
Believer
Posts: 1,486
Never get out of bed before noon
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #165 on:
Today
at 12:02:24 am »
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Imperial Alcazar
2.30 Samcro
3.05 Sire Du Berlais
3.40 The shunter
4.15 Royal Kahala
4.50 Deise aba
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".
rubber soul
Anny Roader
Posts: 289
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #166 on:
Today
at 12:30:13 am »
Thursday-
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Dandy Mag
2.30 Fakir D'oudairies
3.05 Flooring Porter
3.40 Mister Whitaker
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Shantou Flyer
Logged
Red Cez
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 3,166
Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #167 on:
Today
at 03:39:00 am »
1.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
1.55 The Bosses Oscar
2.30 Mister Fisher
3.05 Sire Du Berlais
3.40 Farclas
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Storm Control
Really tough day I think.
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.
Oscar Wilde
Xabisfeet
Main Stander
Posts: 195
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #168 on:
Today
at 07:50:13 am »
1.20 Envoi Allen )NAP)
1.55 Champagne Platinum
2.30 Dashel Drasher
3.05 Flooring Porter
3.40 The Shunter
4.15 Perfect Myth
4.50 Kilfilum Cross
Logged
LFCStephen
Believer
Posts: 5,237
I just carnt get enough....
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #169 on:
Today
at 07:57:50 am »
Thursday-
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Champange platinum
2.30 Fakir D'oudairies
3.05 Paisley park
3.40 A wave of the sea
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Deise Aba
Logged
just redk84 will do
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 5,249
why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #170 on:
Today
at 08:39:35 am »
13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
13.55 Spiritofthegames
14.30 Fakir D'Oudairies
15.05 Sire Du Berlais
15.40 Mister Whitaker
16.15 Perfect Myth
16.50 Shantou Flyer
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2