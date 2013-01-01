« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 2895 times)

Offline Kopite94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm »
Day 3

13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
13.55 Imperial Alcazar
14.30 Melon
15.05 Sire Du Berlais
15.40 Mister Whitaker
16.15 Royal Kahala
16.50 Deise Aba
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.

 Rafa Benitez

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:22:55 pm »
Envoi Allen ( Nap )
Storm Goddess
Dashel Drasher
Paisley Park
The Shunter
Glens of Antrim
Mount Ida
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
  • Red since '64
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm »
Fusil Raffles
Storm Goddess (nap)
Melon
Flooring Porter
Dead Right
Roseys Hollow
Morning Vicar
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline somersetred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm »
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Imperial Alcazar
2.30 Mister Fisher
3.05 Paisley Park
3.40 The shunter
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Deise aba
Logged

Offline Milly B

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • JFT 96
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
Thursday Picks

Envoi Allen(NAP)
Mrs Milner
Min
Paisley Park
Farclas
Tellmesomethinggirl
Deise Aba
Logged

Offline legendkiller

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Imperial Alcazar
2.30 Samcro
3.05 Sire Du Berlais
3.40 The shunter
4.15 Royal Kahala
4.50 Deise aba
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:30:13 am »
Thursday-

1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Dandy Mag
2.30 Fakir D'oudairies
3.05 Flooring Porter
3.40 Mister Whitaker
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Shantou Flyer
Logged

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:39:00 am »
1.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
1.55 The Bosses Oscar
2.30 Mister Fisher
3.05 Sire Du Berlais
3.40 Farclas
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Storm Control

Really tough day I think.
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Offline Xabisfeet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:50:13 am »
1.20 Envoi Allen )NAP)
1.55 Champagne Platinum
2.30 Dashel Drasher
3.05 Flooring Porter
3.40 The Shunter
4.15 Perfect Myth
4.50 Kilfilum Cross
Logged

Offline LFCStephen

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • I just carnt get enough....
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:57:50 am »
Thursday-

1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Champange platinum
2.30 Fakir D'oudairies
3.05 Paisley park
3.40 A wave of the sea
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Deise Aba
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,249
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:39:35 am »
13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
13.55 Spiritofthegames
14.30 Fakir D'Oudairies
15.05 Sire Du Berlais
15.40 Mister Whitaker
16.15 Perfect Myth
16.50 Shantou Flyer
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 