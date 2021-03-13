« previous next »
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 13, 2021, 01:13:32 pm
Coronavirus ain't stopping us yet again as March 2021 sees The 'RAWK Cheltenham Tipster' competition return for it's 14th Edition.

With 3 days until this years Festival kicks off on Tuesday 16th March, it's time to get this years competition rolling again.  The previous 13 editions have all been really good fun, competitive with a healthy turnout each day.

Last years competition saw poster 'LallanaInPajamas' almost go wire-to-wire on his way to glory.  He led from day 1 and only slipped behind by a few points after day 3, before cruising to the title on the final day.  Can 'LiP' become only the second player to secure back-to-back titles since 'Alex' did it almost 10 years ago!?

The general rules of the game are quite simple and remain the same as the last few years in which we began to include bonus points for placed horses with larger SP's as a general consensus revealed that we agreed players tipping a large priced horse that manages to place should be rewarded as such.

SO, on to the Rules...

Pick one horse per race each day of the festival. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookies industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded on only the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

All important Odds Bonus points are available for certain winners and placed horses that are above a certain price. (SP).

Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus points

Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points


NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each days racing you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points.  In previous years, players received just a 10 point bonus for picking a NAP winner.  I felt that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points.  It also gives people further down the leader board a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.

The double point NAP bonus worked well in its first year (2014) and WernerRed scored a huge 100 points on day 4 and probably would have won the whole competition had he not entered the competition late on Day 2.

So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points.  Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds on favourite would gather no odds bonus and just get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

I will provide a daily points tally and overall leader board each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.



Important info:

Entries to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).

Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any proper selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of Joint Favourites your selection will be deemed as the favourite that is first alphabetically.

**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**

Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 4 festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any one day and also gives other players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).

Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole weeks selections in one go. (reminder: NR's will be replaced by SP Fav)

Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even except an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2 or maybe even 'number 2 every race'.  If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favourite and a chance to score points.

Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.  We will not be having separate threads for chat and selections this year we can just keep it all contained in this thread.

No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned RAWK's Champion Cheltenham Tipster 2020 and becoming the 13th name in the 'hall of fame' and inscribed on the much sought after 'virtual' trophy (as seen below)

chromed

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #1 on: March 13, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Are you taking names for entry? If so I'm in as always.

Been waiting for this thread to pop up. Wish everyone a profitable week
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:23:18 pm
I love this week. Iam taking off every day from Tuesday 1.pm onwards . Iam stocking up on me guiness and fried brekkie stuff tomorrow. I've also got lots of trebles and trixies on the go from meetings and the footie over the past few months. If A Plus Tard wins I will be very happy as its in a few bets.

Good luck.
ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:37:45 pm
Thanks again for running Pete, Im in as always!
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:03:30 pm
You can add Honeysuckle to the list now as that Norwich goals brings home the third leg of a 4fold so it's all on Honeysuckle now.

I won't post anything in here only my selections  but Iam really excited .

Can't wait !   :wave

And cheers Pete.   :wave
goalrushatgoodison

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:15:10 pm
Tuesday

Appreciate it
Shiskin
Aye Right
Sharjah
Concertista
Riviere Detel (NAP)
Next Sensation

ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:04:50 pm
Tuesday:

Ballyadam
Shishkin NAP
Happygolucky
Honeysuckle
Concertista
Houx Gris
Remastered
Last Edit: Today at 10:31:16 am by ohweloveyerbaldyhead
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
Quote from: chromed on March 13, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Are you taking names for entry? If so I'm in as always.

Been waiting for this thread to pop up. Wish everyone a profitable week

Nah mate just post your entries for Tuesday and go from there

Booked Thursday and Friday off work myself. :)
mentalgellar

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm
Tuesday

Appreciate It
Shishkin NAP
Pym
Honeysuckle
Concertista
Houx Gris
Galvin
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 pm
Well done Pete, my first go...

Tuesday:

Metier
Franco de Port
Dischordantly
Goshen (nap)
Roksana
Cabot Cliffs
Lord Royal
aedge659

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:14:33 am
Tuesday

Appreciate It
Shishkin NAP
OK Corral
Honeysuckle
Concertista
Saint Sam
Galvin
bryanod

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #11 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm
Half chance will miss a day here due to shit going on but want to ensure I continue to participate and beat Pete as is traditional.



1:20 Appreciate It
 1.55 Shiskin NAP
 2.30 Alnadam
 3.05 Hobeysuckle
 3:40 Concertosta
 4.15 Coltor
 4:50 Next Destination
SKITTLE

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm
I'm in along with YSOS.
Phil M

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm
Can you stick me down please Pete:

Tuesday

1.20 Appreciate It
1.55 Shishkin NAP
2.30 Aye Right
3.05 Epatante
3.40 Concertista
4.15 Brusselton
4.50 Lithic

Luke 17

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #14 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm
1.20 Appreciate It
1.55 Shishkin NAP
2.30 One for the team
3.05 Honeysuckle
3.40 Roksana
4.15 Busselton
4.50 Remastered
y2w902

  
  
  
  
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Reply #15 on: Today at 06:12:14 pm
Always happy to see this thread for Cheltenham, thanks for sorting Pete.

1.20 Appreciate It
1.55 Shishkin NAP
2.30 Milan Native
3.05 Epatante
3.40 Concertista
4.15 Riviere D'etal
4.50 Next Destination
