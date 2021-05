I do feel sorry for the UK guy. It obviously wasn't the worst song though it wasn't particularly good either and his performance wasn't the best.



I don't know why any UK artist would sign up for it unless you have thick skin and can just view it as a piss take.



They should enter a super group with Paul McCartney on bass, Elton John on keys, Mick Jagger fronting, Brian May on guitar and Phil Collins on drums and see what happens. If they don't get votes then no one ever will.