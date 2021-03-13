« previous next »
Author Topic: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!

Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« on: March 13, 2021, 11:32:19 am »
I've been very much caught unawares by Eurovision this year, maybe just assumed it wasn't going ahead. However the organisers are pretty adamant they can do it, even if the acts are broadcasting from their own countries. Currently their plan is to have them all on stage in the Netherlands with a very diminished crowd. We'll see.

I haven't listened to many of the acts yet. I believe the deadline for unveilings is Monday. I have heard the UK entry, and whilst at least it's not a ballad, it is still unfortunately very crap - forgettable, bland, overproduced modern rubbish rather than something with a catchy tune - and performed by someone who looks embarrassed to be involved at all. If I was a gambling man I'd be inclined to put money on nil points rather than a victory. The tabloids will blame the continent's revenge for Brexit.

There's already been a couple of points of controversy. Belarus are trying to sneak in something political again (a state-backed song about being taught to toe the line against the backdrop of protests against a corrupt autocracy); and the Cypriot Orthodox Church is leading protests over their entry, the supposedly Satanic worship-promoting 'El Diablo', which seems to be more about being trapped in a toxic relationship. Why are people like this?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #1 on: March 29, 2021, 08:51:56 am »
Quote from: Riquende on March 13, 2021, 11:32:19 am
Belarus are trying to sneak in something political again (a state-backed song about being taught to toe the line against the backdrop of protests against a corrupt autocracy)

Update: They changed the song but the EBU still didn't accept the new one so Belarus have been banned from the 2021 competition, presumably now crying on social media about being cancelled by the snowflakes.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #2 on: March 29, 2021, 05:46:31 pm »
Pity that iceland song didn't get to be seen on the world stage. I liked the quirkiness of it. They should just send it again.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #3 on: March 29, 2021, 05:48:57 pm »
They'll find a way to fuck us even more than usual after brexit.  ;D
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #4 on: March 29, 2021, 07:08:02 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on March 29, 2021, 05:46:31 pm
Pity that iceland song didn't get to be seen on the world stage. I liked the quirkiness of it. They should just send it again.

I think there's a rule that a song can't have been commercially released before the final? I guess all of the 2020 songs were and so are ineligible.

Regardless, most nations seem to be sending the same people this year (not all - Little Big have dropped out for Russia and Sweden did the entire Melodifestivalen as normal rather than send the Mamas back automatically).

In Iceland's case, the song sounds a bit similar to last year's, but sadly not quite as good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORDK1XQToAY
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #5 on: May 18, 2021, 08:57:00 pm »
Semi Final 1 airing now! I'm struggling to keep my eyes on that, the football and also last night's AEW Elevation so will probably just try to follow the voting later.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #6 on: May 18, 2021, 11:58:25 pm »
Are Australia in it again?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #7 on: May 19, 2021, 08:49:05 am »
Quote from: RMG on May 18, 2021, 11:58:25 pm
Are Australia in it again?

Yep... that 60th anniversary special appearance has become a residency.

They didn't get through the semi final though, which might be for the first time since they started entering. It really was a pretty weak effort I thought. But then to be fair nobody has brought out the big guns looking to win and host next year - every country worried about their economy and maybe hosting a huge international event right at the (hopeful) tail end of Covid in a year's time.

If there was a ever a year for the political voting shenanigans across the continent to conspire and give the UK a win to deal with the potential trauma, it's this one.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #8 on: May 19, 2021, 09:00:32 am »
No acts that really blew me away. Cyprus werent bad and I think Malta will do really well but aside from that it didnt have any big hitters.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #9 on: May 19, 2021, 09:11:26 am »
Are there any funny acts this year?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #10 on: May 19, 2021, 09:38:17 am »
Thought Ukraine's song was brilliant

https://youtu.be/fV4EKm5lkVk
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #11 on: May 19, 2021, 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 19, 2021, 09:11:26 am
Are there any funny acts this year?

If you mean intentionally funny, then not really. Germany have gone for something light hearted with a 'funny' video but you don't really get the outright comedy ones like Chiki Chiki any more.

Maybe it's because they changed the semi final rules to force almost everybody to have to qualify (used to be that if you came in the top 10 you automatically got a final spot the next year). A bigger reason might be that professional music critics on jury panels are part of the SF qualification process and weed out anything like that, so it doesn't have a chance of getting on stage at the final.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #12 on: May 19, 2021, 10:12:37 am »
Quote from: Riquende on May 19, 2021, 09:51:39 am
If you mean intentionally funny, then not really. Germany have gone for something light hearted with a 'funny' video but you don't really get the outright comedy ones like Chiki Chiki any more.

Maybe it's because they changed the semi final rules to force almost everybody to have to qualify (used to be that if you came in the top 10 you automatically got a final spot the next year). A bigger reason might be that professional music critics on jury panels are part of the SF qualification process and weed out anything like that, so it doesn't have a chance of getting on stage at the final.

Ta.  Disappointing news.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #13 on: May 19, 2021, 11:19:03 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/may/19/eurovision-2021-james-newman-uk-entry-good-bad-weird-songs

The titles in the article are links to the YT vids for the songs but I'm not going to bother copying them all over, soz guys. Do your own research.

Eurovision 2021: the good, bad and weird songs to look out for

Amid the German ukuleles, anti-colonial Dutch anthems and Ukrainian folk-techno, can the UKs James Newman reverse a long run of disappointment?

Iceland  Daði Freyr: 10 Years

Future scholars of camp will pen entire counterfactuals about the great cancelled Eurovision of 2020 and what might have been: while the majority of last years contestants are back for 2021, they must all perform different songs. It feels especially cruel to Daði Freyr, the Icelandic act who would surely have won with viral hit Think About Things, a charming study in nerdish twee full of homemade keytars and school-play dance moves. But led by Freyr himself  imagine fey Scandi singers such as Jens Lekman or Erlend Øye crossed with Napoleon Dynamite  the group are back and pretending that last year never happened, with more of the same disco-pop, if lacking maybe 10% of 2020s magic.

Norway  Tix: Fallen Angel

Looking like an overindulged grandson of John Lennon who fell in with the wrong crowd at finishing school, Tix dons sunglasses and angel wings to cast himself as half-Icarus, half-simp. Im still not sure what you ever saw in me  I know heavens your home, thats where angels belong, Tix bleats  though in being chained to demons while dripping in white fur and bling, his tongue is enjoyably lodged in cheek, and the songs inevitable cheesy key change will have you clapping with glee.

Sweden  Tusse: Voices

Perhaps due to some second-choice material being trotted out after last years cancellation, there are some weak choruses amid the big Europop numbers by various anonymous Gaga-ites. They make Tousin Chiza, AKA Tusse  a teenage Congolese refugee who ended up winning the TV talent show Swedish Idol  stand out all the more for his big, sturdy, bell-clear chorus, probably the contests best this year.

Czech Republic  Benny Christo: Omaga

Almost as good but with even more charisma is this track from the Jason Derulo of central Europe, Benny Christo, who references the pandemic as he tries to wheedle his way back into his girls life. Youve been home too long, Ive been home too long, he laments, before sealing the deal with a really good kiss-off: There aint no apocalypse / Long as youre here on my lips. If someone uses this line on you outside of the Eurovision song contest, however, you may be entitled to compensation.

Ukraine  Go_A: Shum

Surely the most high-tempo song ever at Eurovision, this is a techno take on a vesnyanka, a traditional song sung for springtime folk rituals. Frontwoman Kateryna Pavlenko, who looks as if she would eviscerate lunkheaded bros in the opening scene of a Blade movie, has a beautifully reedy and piercing voice that pairs with some high-speed tin whistle as the groups tempo gradually ratchets up to those favoured by a Dutch hardstyle DJ. Expect an almighty reception to this in the arena.

Italy  Måneskin: Zitti e Buoni

The cliche is that Italy has produced the worlds greatest art and cuisine but never a decent band  and Eurovision, meanwhile, isnt exactly where you go for rocknroll. Any guitars tend to sound extremely synthetic, and are usually used for power chords accompanying a metal band cosplaying a zombie Oktoberfest or something. But Måneskin (Danish for moonshine; an easy douze points from the Danes) have a remarkably authentic and strutting rock sound as if played through some Marshall stacks rather than ProTools, and Damiano Davids stream of Italian lyricism sounds sensually badass over it all. They are uniformly supermodel-beautiful, would have easily ended up on the cover of the NME in 2003, and will be like a bracing shot of Jäger amid the evenings prosecco.

Malta  Destiny: Je me casse

Aficionados of Saturday-night telly may remember Destiny Chukunyere, who did a barnstorming Think by Aretha Franklin aged 14 on Britains Got Talent 2017 and ended up in the semi-finals. Shes already won Junior Eurovision, too, and so brings considerable talent-show pedigree. Plus shes doing an electro-swing track, a genre whose baffling and ingrained popularity across Europe nearly swung me into the Brexit camp, but which will be exuberantly performed and voters may well lap up.

Germany  Jendrik: I Dont Feel Hate

Its an ironic song title because, on first listen, hate is all you feel. Resembling Jedward collapsed into Olly Murs, brandishing a ukulele and sounding tinnier than Eric Claptons foil hat, its as if Jendrik has been tasked with committing as many sonic crimes as he can in under three minutes. And yet dancing alongside him on stage will be a woman dressed as a giant middle finger, and his music video champions everything from hijabi swimwear to male makeup: could he make the guerrilla political protest of the year? By taking perkiness to operatic levels, meanwhile, he is ultimately far better entertainment  and more purely Eurovision  than the various be-suited balladeers among his male peers.

Finland  Blind Channel: Dark Side

If you like Linkin Park but ultimately found their vision of metal just too uncompromisingly violent and countercultural, then Blind Channel might appeal. Their clanging references to the 27 Club and an empire of the freaks, paired with a boyband chorus and guitarist theatrics, makes me wonder if theyre actually cops using elaborate cover to try to finally define emo as a gang affiliation. Nevertheless, their enjoyably Korny rap-rock still stands out from the Eurovision pack  hopefully, theyll make it through the semi-finals.

Denmark  Fyr & Flamme: Øve Os På Hinanden

Channelling such camp 80s duos as Wham! and the Communards, Fyr & Flamme  whose name suggests a new hygge-themed zone at Center Parcs  make a tremendous amount of joyful noise that sounds like a massive pop song without actually being one. Still, it takes you straight back to another era, resembling lost vintage footage of an ill-fated Scandi-pop career by lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes.

Azerbaijan  Efendi: Mata Hari

Bizarrely  though it would be about the 240th most bizarre thing to ever have happened at Eurovision  this isnt the first entry about the female wartime spy, with Anne-Karine Strøm singing about her for Norway in 1976. Efendi picks up the baton to pair Ariana Grandes high ponytail with Nicki Minaj-style declarations and Eurasian reeds. Mata Hari is the propulsively brilliant banger youre most likely to Shazam after a pitcher of sangria in whichever Mediterranean resort youve been allowed on holiday to this summer.

Russia  Manizha: Russian Woman

Blending Balkan-style brass and twanging strings with reggaeton and rap is the kind of demented musical trifle for which Eurovision is justly famed, and Manizha has yet more to recommend her. Given she is a campaigner against domestic violence, the English-language chorus  Every Russian woman needs to know / youre strong enough to bounce against the wall  is both chilling and stirring, while the Russian lyrics confront all manner of sexism while championing the strength of Russian womanhood. Shes annoyed an Oliver Dowden-esque culture warrior in the state Duma who dismissed her, complained that Eurovision was too LGBTQ-friendly, and said of Manizhas performance: I feel sorry for the Russian flag. And she can really rap, a rarity in Eurovision.

Belgium  Hooverphonic: The Wrong Place

Running concurrently with Eurovision is an unaffiliated AI version in which teams of programmers attempt to create the best song via machine learning. Belgiums entry sounds like the result of the parameters Lana Del Rey and arse-end of 90s trip-hop scene being entered into such a system. Dont you ever dare to wear my Johnny Cash T-shirt! ends the chorus, while another lyric runs: You get up cos you need an organic cup of tea. Turing test: failed.

The Netherlands  Jeangu Macrooy: Birth of a New Age

Europes colonial history is rarely interrogated at the contest  in fact, Portugals 1989 entry, Conquistador, was totally celebratory, with an excruciatingly joyous chorus that went: I have been to Brazil, Praia and Bissau! / Angola, Mozambique, Goa and Macau! / Oh, I have been to Timor / I have been a conqueror! In 2017, though, Ukraine snuck in some criticism of Stalins 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars, and this year, Jeangu Macrooy  born in former Dutch colony Suriname and now living in the Netherlands, this years host nation  elegantly criticises colonialism while singing in both English and Surinames Sranan Tongo language: They spat on your crown and they poisoned your ground  They tried to drain you of your faith / But you are the rage that melts the chains. Its also one of the nights best songs, with anthemic simplicity that cuts through the fussy instrumentation and build-and-drop dynamics elsewhere.

Macrooys targets are non-specific, and his song is mostly a positive tale of resilience. Its about as strident as you can get at Eurovision, who ban outright political statements  in 2019, they fined Icelands BDSM electro-noise troupe Hatari for waving Palestinian flags during the Tel Aviv-based show. Nevertheless, you can imagine others breaking ranks during Israels performance this year.

United Kingdom  James Newman: Embers

In recent years its been hard to ascertain if Europe really hates us or not, because our entries have been so undeserving of votes. Theyve either been slow ballads (Bonnie Tyler, Lucie Jones) or mid-tempo ballads (Michael Rice, Joe and Jake), all so featureless they circumvent the part of your brain that forms new memories. For variety, there was also an electro-swing track so nauseating even Italians didnt like it (Electro Velvet). You have to go back to 2014 and Mollys spirited Children of the Universe to get something even halfway decent.

But this years entry from James Newman (brother and collaborator with fitful chart success John) is generic in a much more appealing way: the kind of chirpy pop-dance plied by Rudimental or Jonas Blue. Newmans soul vocals and winning smile mean he has good stage presence, and the chorus is really hearty. If it doesnt go Top 15, we can finally be sure that were despised as a nation, so thatll be something at least.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #14 on: May 19, 2021, 01:35:26 pm »
Liked Ukraine's chantlike performance,Azerbaijan for mostly obv reasons and a couple of others from last night.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:26:59 am »
I gave up watching this about two years ago. Which overly-political song will win this year? Also, I can't wait for the votes where Greece gives Cyrpus all the points and vice versa and so on and so on. It's the same every year. This contest died a long time ago.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:06:24 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:26:59 am
I gave up watching this about two years ago. Which overly-political song will win this year? Also, I can't wait for the votes where Greece gives Cyrpus all the points and vice versa and so on and so on. It's the same every year. This contest died a long time ago.

All those people across Europe waiting for the voting numbers so they prop up their neighbour's reputation in a talent show over just picking something they actually like. Such a likely scenario. What a lot of people fail to realise is that most of the people who enter from other countries are big (local) stars who are likely already pretty famous in neighbouring countries, especially when the two countries share many parts of their culture or even language.

Your specific example of Greece and Cyprus being 'political' overlooks that simple fact - most of the Cypriot entries are already successful performers in Greece and so have that initial leg up with the voters. You can't exactly vote for yourself.

It's hardly like the UK is blameless in this regard, we're just more insulated from other music scenes across the continent and so aren't affected by it as often. Can I remind you what happened when Ireland sent Jedward 2 years in a row? They used their existing popularity in the UK to secure 12 points in 2011 and a shocking 10 points in 2012 (nobody else gave them more than 6).

But yeah instead of nonsense like shared cultural heritage influencing people's reaction to a cultural event, or performers leveraging their existing career, it's "politics" that dictates who all these checks notes typical Eurovision fans are voting for.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm »
Haha, San Marino's act had Flo Rida performing with them on stage.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Currently still happening!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:26:05 am »
Both semis down and some of the songs I really liked didn't make it - especially shocking for Denmark who tried to serve up a massive slice of classic Eurovision camp.

-----------------------------

I was reading the comments on that Guardian article above and one person on there claimed to have once been involved in the UK selection process:

Quote
Many years ago I was a Eurovision judge. The Music Publishers Association was responsible for choosing the UK shortlist at the time, and I was invited to be a judge - they were a bit desperate for people I think, and I just happened to be in the office of someone important that day.

Even so, it was quite eye-opening. We need to ask the question: if we win (and thus have to host the following year's competition) what will the cost be, and who will pay? To be frank, most countries' broadcasters do not want to win unless they have government backing. Our government hates the BBC, so there will be no extra funding for what is a very expensive operation. The BBC still exerts quite a bit of control over the fate of our Eurovision entry I gather, so they probably do their best to make sure we get a few "nil points."

