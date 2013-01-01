Magwitch.
Did Gary neville just say he expected west ham to and attack man United?
Magwhat?
which google-eyed gobshite? There is one in each dugout
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Mogwai?
There go Moyes' hopes and dreams for a 0-0
59 minsVAR check...Man Utd 1-0 West HamMichail Antonio touches it on to Jarrod Bowen. He rolls it towards Tomas Soucek but Harry Maguire gets a tackle in.There's a quick VAR check as Soucek thinks he's been pushed. Never getting that.
Is it possible for Muckqoure to tackle without shoving someone in the back?Mucktimmeh booked as well.
They've be better off with Jim Bowen
Fernandes holding the foot he kicked Fabianskis knee with there
