Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:15:50 pm »
Poor goal to conseed that.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
That is the 3rd of 4th time they have cut back to an open man on the penalty spot. Spurs are shit.
Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:15:21 pm
What is this goal music

Was trying to listen to it, its fucking awful whatever it is ;D
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Doherty has been so bad
Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:17:11 pm »
Doherty will be bombed out starting 11 by Mourinho after that
tubby pls.

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm »
Absolutely deserved that goal, they should be 3 up.  Spurs have no interest in attacking, fuck Jose and his bullshit football.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:05:21 pm
So do we want United to win tonight or no? I still think with luck on our side we can scrape into 4th so would be happy to see West Ham lose.

On the other hand, it's always nice to see the mancs get turned over..

Nah, they can fucking lose every game left and finish outside the top 6.
Bread

« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm »
Why is Martin Tyler questioning the lack of a half time whistle with a solid minute still on the clock? Is he actually going senile?
gerrardisgod

« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:18:06 pm »
Tyler cant even tell time any more. Bin him off FFS.
StevoHimself

« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:15:21 pm
What is this goal music

Sounded like "Rule, Britannia!" to me
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:15:21 pm
What is this goal music

Do we still play Song 2 when we score at home or can no one remember?
KissThisGuy

« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:18:06 pm
Tyler cant even tell time any more. Bin him off FFS.
I thought I was going crazy listening to him.
Dazzer23

« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Tyler questioning why the ref hasnt blown for HT after 46 and a half mins when there is 2 mins added time :butt

When oh when are they gonna pension the old duffer off
oldman

« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm »
quote author=StevoHimself link=topic=347165.msg17661716#msg17661716 date=1615742327]
Sounded like "Rule, Britannia!" to me
[/quote]

its   " GOOD OLD ARSENAL " -  a hit single from 1970 by the arsenal squad
OkieRedman

« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:19:47 pm
Do we still play Song 2 when we score at home or can no one remember?

I can not remember as we have not scored in about a year.
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 05:21:11 pm
quote author=StevoHimself link=topic=347165.msg17661716#msg17661716 date=1615742327]
Sounded like "Rule, Britannia!" to me


its   " GOOD OLD ARSENAL " -  a hit single from 1970 by the arsenal squad
Oh, that one.

They sung that at the '71 cup final against us. 😞
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:52:39 pm
Exactly. I would add Man unt to that list also.

Absolutely
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Spurs fans wanting lamela Ferenc Puskas award voting closed 🙄
oldman

« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:27:40 pm
Oh, that one.

They sung that at the '71 cup final against us. 😞

yes it was actually 1971 - "Good Old Arsenal" was first released into the UK Singles Charts in May 1971 and remained in the charts for seven weeks. Its highest position was 16 - says wiki

