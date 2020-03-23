« previous next »
Online StevoHimself

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 06:51:04 pm
Salah trys to stay on feet 9 times out of 10, DCL dives around like fuck. Nothing said about him but Mo gets slated.

Same skin colour so its not race related, same city so its not location related. We are not that bigoted in this country are we that its a foreigner thing? Dont see it with any other foreigners at clubs? And of course it cant just be because Mo plays for Liverpool. That would just be blind paranoia.

Genuinely confused.

I started typing a whole reply about how I thought it was a Liverpool thing (and I still do), but I think it probably is even more of a foreigner thing to be honest. I'm not even sure I can think of any other Premier League players with a real reputation for it. Kane, funnily enough, is the only other one who really comes to mind, but I'm not sure his diving is discussed on the same level as Salah's.
Online Jm55

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm »
Monday is now a huge match.

Without a doubt 4th is an uphill battle from here but 3 points on Monday would bet us close to back in the mix.

Its not so much the specific results this weekend that make me think that, its just the repeat confirmation that those above and in and around us are going to continue to drop points.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:27:28 pm
Looking at what chelsea and Leicester already have on board absolute minimum is 8 wins from 10 for us

Any less is 65pts Max. Wont be enough

8 wins might just about do it. 9 or 10 wins surely would. 7 wins and 2 or 3 draws possibly.

Next two are massive because they're either side of 3 weeks without a game. Win the 2 and I think we could pick up momentum.

I think we'll struggle either side of the CL games though. If we weren't in that and we were playing once a week it'd be easier to see us grind the wins out. Chelsea are in the same boat though, they've got a lot of cup games. It did us no favours having that game moved the other week. We'd have been better playing them in May.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
I actually think Fulham can get something here.  Will give it the first 45 to see.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:45:47 pm
I started typing a whole reply about how I thought it was a Liverpool thing (and I still do), but I think it probably is even more of a foreigner thing to be honest. I'm not even sure I can think of any other Premier League players with a real reputation for it. Kane, funnily enough, is the only other one who really comes to mind, but I'm not sure his diving is discussed on the same level as Salah's.

Yeah, it's xenophobia which you can always rely on Carragher to play up to. But then the biggest cheat in the league is Fernandes and the media toss him off every week.

Vardy, Kane, Rashford, DCL are outright cheats but never get called out, so they have no incentive to stop doing it. English players don't like being called cheats, but nobody calls them out,.

I made the joke the other week that we should go all out for an English forward in the summer so he can dive and get us pens.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:50:56 pm
Monday is now a huge match.

Without a doubt 4th is an uphill battle from here but 3 points on Monday would bet us close to back in the mix.

Its not so much the specific results this weekend that make me think that, its just the repeat confirmation that those above and in and around us are going to continue to drop points.
Weve had so many results go in our favour since new year and weve nearly almost always failed to capitalise. Top 4 was over after Fulham for me and a win against Wolves on Monday wont change my opinion but it will at least give the surrounding chases something to think about.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:30:43 pm
Win on Monday and it's only 5 points between us and 4th. It's not impossible.

Nope

Just looking ahead at what our final total will need to be.

As I say 65 I dont think will cut it
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

Give us a chance

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:15:24 pm »
Online Al 666

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

Get into the International break with a win and who knows.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

We need to go on a run of 4-5 wins thats all. The team is more than capable especially with Fabinho back and kabak settling in. If we are within 4-5 points with last 4 games we will get it as our run is very easy at the end.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:18:47 pm »
Few people in the stands here

Got a few quid I dare say
