Looking at what chelsea and Leicester already have on board absolute minimum is 8 wins from 10 for us



Any less is 65pts Max. Wont be enough



8 wins might just about do it. 9 or 10 wins surely would. 7 wins and 2 or 3 draws possibly.Next two are massive because they're either side of 3 weeks without a game. Win the 2 and I think we could pick up momentum.I think we'll struggle either side of the CL games though. If we weren't in that and we were playing once a week it'd be easier to see us grind the wins out. Chelsea are in the same boat though, they've got a lot of cup games. It did us no favours having that game moved the other week. We'd have been better playing them in May.