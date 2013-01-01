Its the battle of former England managers, it doesnt get bigger than this....
people like big dick nick.
yeah, it's difficult to think of the last game that was really enjoyable to watch, excluding us because we would obviously be biased, but it's hard to watch at times.
Penalty this.
I'm watching Portsmouth vs Salford papa johns final - missus is a portsmouth fan - salford are diving all over the place - must be a manchester thing
Why is there a Palace - West Brom game on every single Saturday at 3.00?
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]