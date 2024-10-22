The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.



The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.



Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.



The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.



I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.



I'd guess the prosecution was for community relations purposes.When the shooting happened, the narrative quickly ballooned that this was an innocent black guy, driving a mate's car, who panicked when the police trapped-in the car he was driving. Family and friends all perpetuated the story that he was a father-to-be taken cruelly before his time by a trigger-happy, possibly racist cop who worked for an organisation described by an official inquiry as 'institutionally racist'If a decision was made not to prosecute, that risked civil disorder, a further worsening of trust in the police by some communities, and more grist for those who want to further a level of distrust between police and public.Prosecuting the officer was the correct decision for 'optics'.It also allows the full facts of the case to be made public - and, of course, allowing a jury to make an independent decision to find the officer not guilty (as opposed to an internal police board). I've no problem with the justice system working properly.